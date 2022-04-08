Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 8, 2022 / 10:50 AM

United Nations: Food price index jumps to highest level

By Clyde Hughes
United Nations: Food price index jumps to highest level
The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization said in a new report released Friday that its food price index soared since the war in Ukraine started. File Photo by FreePhotosART/Pixabay

April 8 (UPI) -- Food prices around the world have reached their highest mark since a United Nations agency started tracking them in 1990, marking yet another fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The organization's Food and Agriculture Organization said in a new report released Friday, which measures the change in international foods monthly for different commodities, that its Food Price Index has soared in items like cereals and meats since the war started.

Advertisement

The FAO Food Price Index jumped 17.9 points from February to March, averaging 159.3 points last month.

The report said some items, such as the cereal price index can be tied directly to the Ukrainian conflict. That index rose by 17.1% in March.

RELATED Study: People believe friends pose lower COVID-19 risk than strangers

"The Russian Federation and Ukraine, combined, accounted for around 30% and 20% of global wheat and maize exports, respectively, over the past three years," the report said. "World wheat prices soared by 19.7% during the month, exacerbated by concerns over crop conditions in the United States."

The agency said maize prices posted a 19.1% month-on-month increase, hitting a record high along with those of barley and sorghum.

FAO said the war forced them to lower its forecast for world trade in cereals in the current marketing year to 469 million tons, a contraction from the 2020/21 level.

Advertisement
RELATED Janet Yellen: Ukraine war will have 'enormous' global economic impact

"Expectations point to the European Union and India increasing wheat exports, while Argentina, India and the United States shipping more maize, partially compensating for the loss of exports from the Black Sea region," the report said.

The FAO said the sugar price index increased by 6.7%, driven by higher crude oil prices while the meat price index grew by 4.8% to reach an all-time high, led by surging pig meat prices related to a shortfall of slaughter pigs in Western Europe.

The dairy price index rose 2.6% over the past month and 23.6% higher than in March 2021, led by jumps in butter and milk powders, especially from Asian markets.

RELATED Report: Initiative still allows advertising unhealthy foods to kids

5:47 News quiz today

Latest Headlines

Microsoft says it disrupted cyberattacks from Russia aimed at Ukraine
World News // 7 minutes ago
Microsoft says it disrupted cyberattacks from Russia aimed at Ukraine
April 8 (UPI) -- Microsoft on Thursday said that it was able to disrupt some cyberattacks from Strontium, a Russia-connected group that has been targeting Ukraine.
Israeli forces kill Palestinian man they say killed 3 in Tel Aviv terror attack
World News // 19 minutes ago
Israeli forces kill Palestinian man they say killed 3 in Tel Aviv terror attack
April 8 (UPI) -- Israeli authorities said Friday that they have hunted down and killed a Palestinian man they say opened fire in a crowded Tel Aviv bar several hours earlier, an attack that killed at least three people.
Russian Nobel Prize-winning editor attacked with red paint on train
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian Nobel Prize-winning editor attacked with red paint on train
April 8 (UPI) -- Russian Nobel Peace Prize-winning newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov said he was attacked with red paint as he traveled in a train car from Moscow to Samara.
Explosion at Congo military camp kills at least 6
World News // 2 hours ago
Explosion at Congo military camp kills at least 6
April 8 (UPI) -- An explosion at a military camp in central Africa has killed a half-dozen people and injured several others, authorities said on Friday.
Russian missile attack kills at least 39 at train station in eastern Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
Russian missile attack kills at least 39 at train station in eastern Ukraine
April 8 (UPI) -- A Russian missile struck a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine on Friday where thousands of people were waiting to evacuate, Ukrainian authorities said, killing dozens and drawing new outrage.
2 shot, killed in Tel Aviv; gunman at large
World News // 15 hours ago
2 shot, killed in Tel Aviv; gunman at large
April 7 (UPI) -- Two people were shot and killed at the busy hub of Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv on Thursday night, Israeli officials said.
U.N. General Assembly votes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. General Assembly votes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council
April 7 (UPI) -- The United Nations General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council due to Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine and atrocities against civilians in places like Bucha.
Pakistani Supreme Court restores parliament, calls for no-confidence vote
World News // 16 hours ago
Pakistani Supreme Court restores parliament, calls for no-confidence vote
April 7 (UPI) -- Pakistan's Supreme Court restored the country's National Assembly on Thursday and called for a new no-confidence vote to be held against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday.
Turkey approves moving Jamal Khashoggi murder trial to Saudi Arabia
World News // 17 hours ago
Turkey approves moving Jamal Khashoggi murder trial to Saudi Arabia
April 7 (UPI) -- The trial of 26 men accused of the murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, was halted Thursday, and a Turkish court ruled the case can be moved to Saudi Arabia.
EU agrees on coal embargo, other new sanctions against Russia
World News // 17 hours ago
EU agrees on coal embargo, other new sanctions against Russia
April 7 (UPI) -- The European Union on Thursday approved a $4.35 billion-per-year embargo on Russian coal and other sanctions against Moscow after citing "horrific human rights violations" during its invasion of Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI disrupts Russian state-controlled network of hacked computers
FBI disrupts Russian state-controlled network of hacked computers
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch arrested for crash that killed Florida man
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch arrested for crash that killed Florida man
Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson as first Black woman on Supreme Court
Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson as first Black woman on Supreme Court
U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder, diamond mining company over Ukraine war
U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder, diamond mining company over Ukraine war
Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules
Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement