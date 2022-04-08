Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 8, 2022 / 12:15 PM

Hyundai Heavy Industries plans to develop unmanned ships

By Song Chang-sup & Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
Hyundai Heavy Industries plans to develop unmanned ships
Hyundai Heavy Industries is trying to develop an unmanned ship by 2030. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Heavy Industries

SEOUL, April 8 (UPI) -- South Korean shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries aims to develop a remote-controlled vessel by 2025 and a fully autonomous ship by 2030.

The Seoul-based company said Thursday that its CEO Lee Sang-kyun had revealed these goals in his YouTube message to employees. HHI is the world's largest shipbuilder.

Advertisement

In addition, Lee disclosed the corporation's long-term target of increasing its sales from $7.2 billion in 2021 to $13 billion in 2025 and $17 billion in 2030.

"The development of autonomous ships is one of our top priorities because this can substantially reduce maritime accidents and increase efficiency by finding out the optimal routes," an HHI spokesman told UPI News Korea.

RELATED U.S. envoy: North Korea may test nuclear weapon next week

"We have worked on this technology for quite a long time. Other players also are paying attention to the technology," he said.

In 2020, the South Korean government started developing self-driving ship technology, a $133 million project that is slated to continue through 2025.

Earlier this year, the Nippon Foundation and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding operated fully autonomous ship navigation systems for a 728-foot ferry in Japan.

RELATED Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley: North Korea 'real danger' to U.S. homeland

Companies globally also have conducted research on the technology required for remote and autonomous operations, including sensors, system integration and wireless monitoring.

Advertisement

Included in this list are companies such as Kongsberg, Toshiba, Rolls Royce, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, BAE Systems and ABB.

The International Maritime Organization is preparing a regulatory framework for ships with varying degrees of automation.

RELATED 'To All the Boys' spinoff 'XO, Kitty' recasts love interest

For example, the organization began discussing legal regulations for the ships' safety in 2018 and came up with a roadmap for regulations last year.

"Just like self-driving cars on land and unmanned aerial vehicles in the air, we will see autonomous surface ships at sea in the not-so-distant future," Daelim University automotive Professor Kim Pil-soo said in a phone interview.

"In fact, autonomous driving technology is much more important for ships than for automobiles. When developing unmanned ships, however, more sophisticated technologies are necessary because any accident can lead to catastrophes at sea," he said.

Latest Headlines

At least 50 dead in Russian missile strike on evacuees at Ukraine train station
World News // 5 hours ago
At least 50 dead in Russian missile strike on evacuees at Ukraine train station
April 8 (UPI) -- A Russian missile struck a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine on Friday where thousands of people were waiting to evacuate, Ukrainian authorities said, killing dozens and drawing new outrage.
Microsoft says it disrupted cyberattacks from Russia aimed at Ukraine
World News // 1 hour ago
Microsoft says it disrupted cyberattacks from Russia aimed at Ukraine
April 8 (UPI) -- Microsoft on Thursday said that it was able to disrupt some cyberattacks from Strontium, a Russia-connected group that has been targeting Ukraine.
Israeli forces kill Palestinian man they say killed 3 in Tel Aviv terror attack
World News // 1 hour ago
Israeli forces kill Palestinian man they say killed 3 in Tel Aviv terror attack
April 8 (UPI) -- Israeli authorities said Friday that they have hunted down and killed a Palestinian man they say opened fire in a crowded Tel Aviv bar several hours earlier, an attack that killed at least three people.
United Nations: Food price index jumps to highest level
World News // 2 hours ago
United Nations: Food price index jumps to highest level
April 8 (UPI) -- Food prices around the world have reached their highest mark since a United Nations agency started tracking them in 1990, marking yet another fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Russian Nobel Prize-winning editor attacked with red paint on train
World News // 4 hours ago
Russian Nobel Prize-winning editor attacked with red paint on train
April 8 (UPI) -- Russian Nobel Peace Prize-winning newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov said he was attacked with red paint as he traveled in a train car from Moscow to Samara.
Explosion at Congo military camp kills at least 6
World News // 4 hours ago
Explosion at Congo military camp kills at least 6
April 8 (UPI) -- An explosion at a military camp in central Africa has killed a half-dozen people and injured several others, authorities said on Friday.
2 shot, killed in Tel Aviv; gunman at large
World News // 16 hours ago
2 shot, killed in Tel Aviv; gunman at large
April 7 (UPI) -- Two people were shot and killed at the busy hub of Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv on Thursday night, Israeli officials said.
U.N. General Assembly votes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. General Assembly votes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council
April 7 (UPI) -- The United Nations General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council due to Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine and atrocities against civilians in places like Bucha.
Pakistani Supreme Court restores parliament, calls for no-confidence vote
World News // 17 hours ago
Pakistani Supreme Court restores parliament, calls for no-confidence vote
April 7 (UPI) -- Pakistan's Supreme Court restored the country's National Assembly on Thursday and called for a new no-confidence vote to be held against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday.
Turkey approves moving Jamal Khashoggi murder trial to Saudi Arabia
World News // 18 hours ago
Turkey approves moving Jamal Khashoggi murder trial to Saudi Arabia
April 7 (UPI) -- The trial of 26 men accused of the murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, was halted Thursday, and a Turkish court ruled the case can be moved to Saudi Arabia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI disrupts Russian state-controlled network of hacked computers
FBI disrupts Russian state-controlled network of hacked computers
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch arrested for crash that killed Florida man
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch arrested for crash that killed Florida man
U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder, diamond mining company over Ukraine war
U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder, diamond mining company over Ukraine war
U.S. authorities arrest Yakuza boss over drugs, weapons trafficking charges
U.S. authorities arrest Yakuza boss over drugs, weapons trafficking charges
Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules
Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement