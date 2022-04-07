Breaking News
Senate votes to confirm first Black woman to U.S. Supreme Court: Ketanji Brown Jackson
Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 7, 2022 / 1:12 PM

Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules

By HealthDay News
1/2
Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules
Aircrew of an airline wear face masks at Tokyo International Airport (Haneda Airport) in Tokyo, Japan, on March 15, 2020. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Just weeks after dropping masking rules, some overseas airlines have canceled hundreds of flights as they struggle with staffing shortages related to COVID-19.

This comes as the leading U.S. airlines have urged the Biden administration to scrap a mask mandate for passengers.

Advertisement

Swiss airline EasyJet removed its mask mandate on March 27, after the United Kingdom removed all travel restrictions earlier in March. But between March 28 and April 3, EasyJet had to cancel 202 of its 3,517 flights scheduled to depart from Britain, according to data from the aviation analytics company Cirium, CBS News reported.

The company did not cancel any flights departing from Britain during the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.

RELATED Texas sues CDC to stop mask mandates on planes

The recent increase in canceled flights is the result of "higher than usual staff sickness levels" due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across Europe, an EasyJet spokesperson told CBS News.

Masks have been optional for staff and passengers on British Airways since March 16. Between March 28 and April 3, the airline canceled 393 of 2,405 flights scheduled to depart from Britain, according to Cirium.

Only a small number of those flights were canceled due to COVID-19, an airline spokesperson told CBS News.

Advertisement
RELATED Science shows safest plane seating to limit COVID-19 spread

Cancellations were all but guaranteed after mask mandates were lifted by overseas airlines, and a similar move by U.S. airlines "would backfire in many ways," such as making people more hesitant to fly, warned Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and health economist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

"So damn predictable -- UK govt drops restrictions, airlines like @easyJet drops masks ... and less than 2 weeks later ... huge spike in pilots and flight attendants out sick with #COVID19 unable to work, and 120 flights cancelled! Airline CEOs asked for this," he said on Twitter.

"It's very clear that the airline industry is particularly vulnerable, and this creates a cascading effect on society more than, say, a restaurant closing would," Feigl-Ding said. "This is critical infrastructure and these are essential employees, and we're endangering our economy. Stopping COVID is good for our economy, 'letting it rip' is the exact opposite," he told CBS News.

RELATED World's COVID-19 cases, deaths lowest since Omicron strain emerged

More information

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more on traveling abroad during the pandemic.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

U.N. General Assembly votes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council
World News // 6 hours ago
U.N. General Assembly votes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council
April 7 (UPI) -- The United Nations General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council due to Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine and atrocities against civilians in places like Bucha.
83-year-old American nun kidnapped by armed men in Burkina Faso
World News // 5 hours ago
83-year-old American nun kidnapped by armed men in Burkina Faso
April 7 (UPI) -- The Archdiocese of New Orleans said an 83-year-old nun has been kidnapped from a parish in Yalgo, Burkina Faso, in West Africa.
China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
World News // 7 hours ago
China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
April 7 (UPI) -- China reacted sharply Thursday to reports of a planned Taiwan visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying it would take strong measures in response and warning that such a trip would negatively impact relations.
U.S. envoy: North Korea may test nuclear weapon next week
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S. envoy: North Korea may test nuclear weapon next week
SEOUL, April 7 (UPI) -- North Korea could conduct a nuclear weapons test next week on the occasion of the April 15 anniversary of founder Kim Il Sung's birth, Washington's top envoy for North Korea told reporters.
British embassy guard in Germany charged with spying for Russia
World News // 11 hours ago
British embassy guard in Germany charged with spying for Russia
April 7 (UPI) -- A security guard at the British Embassy in Berlin has been charged with spying for Russia, authorities said.
British foreign secretary tells NATO 'age of engagement with Russia is over'
World News // 1 day ago
British foreign secretary tells NATO 'age of engagement with Russia is over'
April 6 (UPI) -- NATO foreign ministers will meet Wednesday to address Russia's war in Ukraine and possibly expand support for the battle-scarred country, which was expected to see several new humanitarian corridors.
Netherlands seizes 14 yachts owned by Russian oligarchs
World News // 17 hours ago
Netherlands seizes 14 yachts owned by Russian oligarchs
April 6 (UPI) -- Dutch officials on Wednesday said they have seized 14 yachts owned by Russian oligarchs as Moscow faces sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine.
New sanctions put Putin's intensely private daughters in spotlight
World News // 18 hours ago
New sanctions put Putin's intensely private daughters in spotlight
April 6 (UPI) -- New U.S. sanctions announced Wednesday targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, both of whom he's been careful to keep out of the spotlight since taking power two decades ago.
Janet Yellen: Ukraine war will have 'enormous' global economic impact
World News // 22 hours ago
Janet Yellen: Ukraine war will have 'enormous' global economic impact
April 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Wednesday that Russia's war on Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia might be a serious blow to the global economy.
Uber U.K. to offer bus, train, flight, rental car bookings
World News // 22 hours ago
Uber U.K. to offer bus, train, flight, rental car bookings
April 6 (UPI) -- Uber Technologies on Wednesday announced expansion plans to include buses, trains, planes and rental cars for its United Kingdom-based app users.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New sanctions put Putin's intensely private daughters in spotlight
New sanctions put Putin's intensely private daughters in spotlight
China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
U.S. public opinion of Russia, Putin, drops
U.S. public opinion of Russia, Putin, drops
Biden signs law to reform U.S. Postal Service
Biden signs law to reform U.S. Postal Service
Netherlands seizes 14 yachts owned by Russian oligarchs
Netherlands seizes 14 yachts owned by Russian oligarchs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement