Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 7, 2022 / 4:30 PM

FBI disrupts Russian state-controlled network of hacked computers

By Sommer Brokaw
FBI disrupts Russian state-controlled network of hacked computers
A row of computers is seen at the FBI's Jacksonville, Fla., field office. File Photo courtesy U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation

April 7 (UPI) -- The FBI removed malware from a network of hacked computers, which infected thousands of devices worldwide under the control of a Russian state-sponsored threat actor dubbed Sandworm.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday the court-authorized disruption of the so-called "botnet," a network of computers infected by malware and controlled by a hacker, in March.

Advertisement

"The court-authorized removal of malware deployed by the Russian GRU (foreign military intelligence agency) demonstrates the department's commitment to disrupt nation-state hacking using all of the legal tools at our disposal," Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen, of the Justice Department's National Security Division, said in a statement.

"By working closely with WatchGuard and other government agencies in this country and the United Kingdom to analyze the malware and to develop detection and remediation tools, we are together showing the strength that public-private partnership brings to our country's cybersecurity. The department remains committed to confronting and disrupting nation-state hacking, in whatever form it takes."

RELATED U.S. lawmakers hope to bolster infrastructure's cyber defenses amid Russian threat

Following the court order on March 18, the FBI was successful at copying and removing the malware from all remaining firewall devices that Sandworm used for command and control servers of the underlying network, which severed the devices from Sandworm's control.

Advertisement

Still, the Justice Department cautioned that devices that were used for the malware may remain vulnerable to Sandworm if their owners do not follow WatchGuard and ASUTek Computer technology companies recommended detection and remediation steps.

The FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the National Security Agency and Britain's National Cyber Security Center released an advisory on Feb. 23, identifying the threat actor as Sandworm or Voodoo Bear, and referring to the malware as Cyclops Blink.

RELATED Local governments are attractive targets for cyberattacks

On the same day the advisory was released, WatchGuard released detection and remediation tools to remove malware infection and update devices, and later ASUTek also released guidance to mitigate the threat posed by the Cyclops Blink malware, according to the Justice Department's statement.

The advisories began to address the problem, but a majority of the command and control server devices remained compromised until the FBI closed the external management ports that Sandworm was using to access them following the court order on March 18.

The malware was the apparent successor to another Sandworm botnet called VPNFilter, which the Justice Department disrupted through another court-authorized operation in 2018, the statement noted.

RELATED Google: North Korean hackers targeted U.S. media, IT, crypto firms

The advisory also listed previous malicious cyber activity attributed to Sandworm, with the BlackEnergy disruption of Ukrainian electricity in 2015, attacks against the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in 2018, and cyberattacks against the country of Georgia, being among them.

Advertisement

RELATED Russians charged in U.S. for 'historic' hacking rampage against systems worldwide

RELATED FBI: Americans lost $7B in 2021 to Internet crime

Latest Headlines

U.N. General Assembly votes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council
World News // 9 hours ago
U.N. General Assembly votes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council
April 7 (UPI) -- The United Nations General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council due to Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine and atrocities against civilians in places like Bucha.
IEA countries to release another 60M barrels of emergency oil
World News // 40 minutes ago
IEA countries to release another 60M barrels of emergency oil
April 7 (UPI) -- The International Energy Agency announced Thursday that member countries agreed to release another 60 million barrels of oil from their emergency stocks amid a shortage exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules
World News // 4 hours ago
Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules
Just weeks after dropping masking rules, some overseas airlines have canceled hundreds of flights as they struggle with staffing shortages related to COVID-19.
83-year-old American nun kidnapped by armed men in Burkina Faso
World News // 8 hours ago
83-year-old American nun kidnapped by armed men in Burkina Faso
April 7 (UPI) -- The Archdiocese of New Orleans said an 83-year-old nun has been kidnapped from a parish in Yalgo, Burkina Faso, in West Africa.
China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
World News // 10 hours ago
China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
April 7 (UPI) -- China reacted sharply Thursday to reports of a planned Taiwan visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying it would take strong measures in response and warning that such a trip would negatively impact relations.
U.S. envoy: North Korea may test nuclear weapon next week
World News // 13 hours ago
U.S. envoy: North Korea may test nuclear weapon next week
SEOUL, April 7 (UPI) -- North Korea could conduct a nuclear weapons test next week on the occasion of the April 15 anniversary of founder Kim Il Sung's birth, Washington's top envoy for North Korea told reporters.
British embassy guard in Germany charged with spying for Russia
World News // 14 hours ago
British embassy guard in Germany charged with spying for Russia
April 7 (UPI) -- A security guard at the British Embassy in Berlin has been charged with spying for Russia, authorities said.
British foreign secretary tells NATO 'age of engagement with Russia is over'
World News // 1 day ago
British foreign secretary tells NATO 'age of engagement with Russia is over'
April 6 (UPI) -- NATO foreign ministers will meet Wednesday to address Russia's war in Ukraine and possibly expand support for the battle-scarred country, which was expected to see several new humanitarian corridors.
Netherlands seizes 14 yachts owned by Russian oligarchs
World News // 20 hours ago
Netherlands seizes 14 yachts owned by Russian oligarchs
April 6 (UPI) -- Dutch officials on Wednesday said they have seized 14 yachts owned by Russian oligarchs as Moscow faces sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine.
New sanctions put Putin's intensely private daughters in spotlight
World News // 21 hours ago
New sanctions put Putin's intensely private daughters in spotlight
April 6 (UPI) -- New U.S. sanctions announced Wednesday targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, both of whom he's been careful to keep out of the spotlight since taking power two decades ago.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
New sanctions put Putin's intensely private daughters in spotlight
New sanctions put Putin's intensely private daughters in spotlight
U.S. public opinion of Russia, Putin, drops
U.S. public opinion of Russia, Putin, drops
Netherlands seizes 14 yachts owned by Russian oligarchs
Netherlands seizes 14 yachts owned by Russian oligarchs
Police: Sacramento shooting was gang-related, involved at least 5 shooters
Police: Sacramento shooting was gang-related, involved at least 5 shooters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement