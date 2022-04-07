Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 7, 2022 / 4:54 PM

IEA countries to release another 60M barrels of emergency oil

By Danielle Haynes

April 7 (UPI) -- The International Energy Agency announced Thursday that member countries agreed to release another 60 million barrels of oil from their emergency stocks amid a shortage exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

With an earlier release announced March 1, the 31 countries have now committed to 120 million barrels, which the IEA described as the "largest stock release in IEA history."

Advertisement

"The unprecedented decision to launch two emergency oil stock releases just a month apart, and on a scale larger than anything before in the IEA's history, reflects the determination of member countries to protect the global economy from the social and economic impacts of an oil shock following Russia's aggression against Ukraine," said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

"This latest collective action once again demonstrates the unity of IEA member countries in their solidarity with Ukraine and their determination to provide stability to the oil market during this challenging time. Events in Ukraine are becoming more distressing by the day, and action by the IEA at this time is needed to relieve some of the strains in energy markets."

RELATED Senate votes 100-0 to strip Russia of normal trade status

The agency said that along with millions of barrels released by non-IEA countries, including the United States, 240 million barrels of emergency oil will be released to the global market over the next six months.

Advertisement

At the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on Feb. 24, IEA countries held 1.5 billion barrels of emergency oil in public reserves and another 575 million barrels under obligation. The IEA said member countries' release of 120 million barrels represents about 9% of total emergency reserves.

The announcement comes amid rising oil prices worldwide. The U.S. oil benchmark was $96.94 per barrel Thursday afternoon while the international benchmark Brent crude was trading at $101.27. Prices have generally come down from record highs in mid-March.

RELATED Shell says it's lost billions due to exit from Russia over Ukraine war

The IEA said the release of the emergency supplies will send a message to global oil markets that there won't be a shortfall of oil during and after the invasion.

The IEA said Russia is the third-largest oil producer and largest exporter in the world, giving it "an outsized role on global energy markets." Russia exports about 5 million barrels of oil daily, about 12% of the global trade.

RELATED Democrats, Republicans spar over gasoline price spike during House hearing

Latest Headlines

U.N. General Assembly votes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council
World News // 9 hours ago
U.N. General Assembly votes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council
April 7 (UPI) -- The United Nations General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council due to Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine and atrocities against civilians in places like Bucha.
FBI disrupts Russian state-controlled network of hacked computers
World News // 1 hour ago
FBI disrupts Russian state-controlled network of hacked computers
April 7 (UPI) -- The FBI removed malware from a network of hacked computers, which infected thousands of devices worldwide under the control of a Russian state-sponsored threat actor dubbed Sandworm.
Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules
World News // 4 hours ago
Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules
Just weeks after dropping masking rules, some overseas airlines have canceled hundreds of flights as they struggle with staffing shortages related to COVID-19.
83-year-old American nun kidnapped by armed men in Burkina Faso
World News // 8 hours ago
83-year-old American nun kidnapped by armed men in Burkina Faso
April 7 (UPI) -- The Archdiocese of New Orleans said an 83-year-old nun has been kidnapped from a parish in Yalgo, Burkina Faso, in West Africa.
China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
World News // 10 hours ago
China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
April 7 (UPI) -- China reacted sharply Thursday to reports of a planned Taiwan visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying it would take strong measures in response and warning that such a trip would negatively impact relations.
U.S. envoy: North Korea may test nuclear weapon next week
World News // 13 hours ago
U.S. envoy: North Korea may test nuclear weapon next week
SEOUL, April 7 (UPI) -- North Korea could conduct a nuclear weapons test next week on the occasion of the April 15 anniversary of founder Kim Il Sung's birth, Washington's top envoy for North Korea told reporters.
British embassy guard in Germany charged with spying for Russia
World News // 14 hours ago
British embassy guard in Germany charged with spying for Russia
April 7 (UPI) -- A security guard at the British Embassy in Berlin has been charged with spying for Russia, authorities said.
British foreign secretary tells NATO 'age of engagement with Russia is over'
World News // 1 day ago
British foreign secretary tells NATO 'age of engagement with Russia is over'
April 6 (UPI) -- NATO foreign ministers will meet Wednesday to address Russia's war in Ukraine and possibly expand support for the battle-scarred country, which was expected to see several new humanitarian corridors.
Netherlands seizes 14 yachts owned by Russian oligarchs
World News // 20 hours ago
Netherlands seizes 14 yachts owned by Russian oligarchs
April 6 (UPI) -- Dutch officials on Wednesday said they have seized 14 yachts owned by Russian oligarchs as Moscow faces sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine.
New sanctions put Putin's intensely private daughters in spotlight
World News // 21 hours ago
New sanctions put Putin's intensely private daughters in spotlight
April 6 (UPI) -- New U.S. sanctions announced Wednesday targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, both of whom he's been careful to keep out of the spotlight since taking power two decades ago.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
New sanctions put Putin's intensely private daughters in spotlight
New sanctions put Putin's intensely private daughters in spotlight
U.S. public opinion of Russia, Putin, drops
U.S. public opinion of Russia, Putin, drops
Netherlands seizes 14 yachts owned by Russian oligarchs
Netherlands seizes 14 yachts owned by Russian oligarchs
Police: Sacramento shooting was gang-related, involved at least 5 shooters
Police: Sacramento shooting was gang-related, involved at least 5 shooters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement