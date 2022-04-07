Trending
World News
April 7, 2022 / 9:25 AM

83-year-old American nun kidnapped by armed men in Burkina Faso

By Doug Cunningham

Sister Suellen Tennyson, 83, was kidnapped by armed men overnight Monday in Burkina Faso, West Africa. Photo courtesy of the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

April 7 (UPI) -- The Archdiocese of New Orleans said an 83-year-old nun has been kidnapped from a parish in Yalgo, Burkina Faso, in West Africa.

Sister Suellen Tennyson was taken from the parish overnight Monday by armed men who have not been identified, according to Bishop Theophile Nare of the Kaya Diocese.

"Until the search for her is successful, we remain in communion of prayer for the release of Sr. Suellen Tennyson," Bishop Nare wrote in a statement released to media in Africa and Europe.

The U.S. State Department told ABC News that the U.S. Embassy in Ouagadougou is diligently working with local authorities on the case, monitoring the situation, and is ready to provide "all appropriate consular assistance."

RELATED Burkina Faso army seizes gov't in a coup, detains president

"For many years, Sr. Suellen ministered to the people of the Archdiocese of New Orleans with great joy," New Orleans Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond said in a statement. "Today, we express our sadness and shock at her abduction and offer our prayers for her safe return. Please join me in praying for Sr. Suellen, the Marianite Sisters of the Holy Cross, and all who know and love her during this difficult time."

A statement from the Archdiocese of New Orleans said the kidnappers vandalized the convent during the kidnapping.

"We first and foremost are praying for Sr. Suellen's safety and for her release from her captives," Marianite congregational leader Sister Ann Lacour said in a statement.

RELATED Trial starts 34 years after Burkina Faso leader Sankara's assassination

"Let us pray too for all impacted by the actions of this group, particularly our sisters who witnessed the vandalism and kidnapping," she said. "We are in touch with governmental leaders who have pledged to keep us informed as they learn more."

The statement said Burkina Faso has been facing "rampant violence occasioned by political crises, which offer fertile ground for the proliferation of extremist groups."

According to the New Orleans archdiocese, the city of Yalgo borders the province of Soum, where armed groups are particularly active.

RELATED Child soldiers massacre 138 in Burkina Faso

In January, Burkina Faso's army said it had seized control of the country after deposing President Roch Marc Kabore. The nation's constitution was suspended, the national assembly dissolved and the borders closed in the coup.

Tennyson has been stationed as a missionary in Burkina Faso since 2014.


