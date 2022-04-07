Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 7, 2022 / 8:09 AM

U.N. to vote on U.S.-led resolution to expel Russia from Human Rights Council

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
U.N. to vote on U.S.-led resolution to expel Russia from Human Rights Council
Debris from destroyed buildings and vehicles is seen in Borodianka, a town located northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Photo by Vladyslav Musienko/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- The United Nations General Assembly is scheduled to vote on Thursday whether to expel Russia from its Human Rights Council due to Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine and atrocities against civilians in places like Bucha, which have outraged the world this week.

The resolution to remove Russia from the council is led by the United States.

Advertisement

"[There is] grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, particularly at the reports of violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law by the Russian Federation, including gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights," the resolution states.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield has condemned Russia this week and said Moscow's inclusion on the 47-member Human Rights Council is a "farce."

RELATED China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

"Suspending Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council is something we, collectively, have the power to do in the General Assembly. Our votes can make a real difference," she said in a tweet earlier this week.

Advertisement

"We have all seen the gruesome photos out of Bucha, Ukraine. Lifeless bodies lying in the streets, apparently summarily executed, their hands tied behind their backs. Russia must be held accountable for this brutality."

A two-thirds vote in the General Assembly is required to remove a member from the Human Rights Council. U.S. diplomats believe there is enough support among the 193 members of the assembly to expel Russia from the council.

RELATED Experts to warn of human trafficking dangers for millions of refugees fleeing Ukraine

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks during an emergency session about the Ukraine-Russia conflict in General Assembly Hall at U.N. headquarters in New York City on March 2. She is leading an effort to expel Russia from the Human Rights Council. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Meanwhile, Ukrainian prosecutors who are investigating the civilian deaths in Bucha said they found evidence of torture, dismemberment and burning of corpses. At least one person was beheaded, they said.

"Every day we get about 10 to 20 calls for bodies like this," Ukrainian prosecutor Ruslan Kravchenko told The Washington Post.

Russian forces have now shifted resources and strategy to eastern Ukraine to establish control of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk -- two pro-Russia, separatist-held regions that were a prelude to the invasion on Feb. 24.

Advertisement
RELATED Boston Marathon bans runners from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war

Russia had stationed troops near the border with eastern Ukraine for months, and Russian President Vladimir Putin declared those regions, collectively known as the Donbas, to be independent just days before launching the invasion.

Russian Armed Forces Deputy Chief of Staff Sergei Rudskoy had said that troops would transition from a nationwide attack in Ukraine and concentrate efforts instead on the "complete liberation" of the Donbas region.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Wednesday that the government in Kyiv is encouraging people in the Donbas, as well as Kharkiv, to evacuate.

"It is necessary now, because then people will be under fire and threatened with death," Vereshchuk said, according to CNBC.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city that has been under constant fire since the war began, Ukrainian bomb technicians said they have found that Russian forces are now using sophisticated landmines that don't even have to be tripped directly to explode. The discovery of the mines was reported by Human Rights Watch.

The newer POM-3 smart mines, experts say, have sensors that can detect when a person walks in the vicinity and detonate -- and can even tell between humans and animals. With traditional mines, someone or something would set off the blast by coming into direct contact with it or clipping a trip wire.

Advertisement

"These create a threat that we don't have a response for," James Cowan, leader of the HALO Trust charity, said according to The New York Times.

The HALO Trust is a British-American group that clears land mines and other dangerous leftovers from past wars.

"We'll need to find some donors to procure robotics that can allow us to deal with these threats at some distance," Cowan added.

Scenes from Ukraine: Destruction, atrocities in Borodianka, Bucha

Destroyed buildings stand in Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, on April 5, 2022. Photo by Vladyslav Musienko/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
World News // 1 hour ago
China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
April 7 (UPI) -- China reacted sharply Thursday to reports of a planned Taiwan visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying it would take strong measures in response and warning that such a trip would negatively impact relations.
North Korea may test nuclear weapon next week: U.S. envoy
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea may test nuclear weapon next week: U.S. envoy
SEOUL, April 7 (UPI) -- North Korea could conduct a nuclear weapons test next week on the occasion of the April 15 anniversary of founder Kim Il Sung's birth, Washington's top envoy for North Korea told reporters.
British embassy guard in Germany charged with spying for Russia
World News // 5 hours ago
British embassy guard in Germany charged with spying for Russia
April 7 (UPI) -- A security guard at the British Embassy in Berlin has been charged with spying for Russia, authorities said.
British foreign secretary tells NATO 'age of engagement with Russia is over'
World News // 1 day ago
British foreign secretary tells NATO 'age of engagement with Russia is over'
April 6 (UPI) -- NATO foreign ministers will meet Wednesday to address Russia's war in Ukraine and possibly expand support for the battle-scarred country, which was expected to see several new humanitarian corridors.
Netherlands seizes 14 yachts owned by Russian oligarchs
World News // 10 hours ago
Netherlands seizes 14 yachts owned by Russian oligarchs
April 6 (UPI) -- Dutch officials on Wednesday said they have seized 14 yachts owned by Russian oligarchs as Moscow faces sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine.
New sanctions put Putin's intensely private daughters in spotlight
World News // 12 hours ago
New sanctions put Putin's intensely private daughters in spotlight
April 6 (UPI) -- New U.S. sanctions announced Wednesday targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, both of whom he's been careful to keep out of the spotlight since taking power two decades ago.
Janet Yellen: Ukraine war will have 'enormous' global economic impact
World News // 16 hours ago
Janet Yellen: Ukraine war will have 'enormous' global economic impact
April 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Wednesday that Russia's war on Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia might be a serious blow to the global economy.
Uber U.K. to offer bus, train, flight, rental car bookings
World News // 16 hours ago
Uber U.K. to offer bus, train, flight, rental car bookings
April 6 (UPI) -- Uber Technologies on Wednesday announced expansion plans to include buses, trains, planes and rental cars for its United Kingdom-based app users.
Scientists unsure how new COVID-19 variant -- Omicron XE -- behaves, responds to vaccines
World News // 20 hours ago
Scientists unsure how new COVID-19 variant -- Omicron XE -- behaves, responds to vaccines
April 6 (UPI) -- Researchers are beginning to learn more about yet another COVID-19 strain -- this one a subvariant of two different types of the more infectious Omicron strain that has been found in hundreds of cases in Britain.
Pope Francis echoes outrage over killings in Ukraine: 'Put an end to this war!'
World News // 22 hours ago
Pope Francis echoes outrage over killings in Ukraine: 'Put an end to this war!'
April 6 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Wednesday echoed global concern and outrage over the atrocities that have emerged over the past few days from a suburb of Kyiv in Ukraine, where officials say that Russian forces massacred civilians.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes part of China devastated by major 2008 quake
5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes part of China devastated by major 2008 quake
New sanctions put Putin's intensely private daughters in spotlight
New sanctions put Putin's intensely private daughters in spotlight
Israel's ruling coalition loses Knesset majority
Israel's ruling coalition loses Knesset majority
Democrats, Republicans spar over gasoline price spike during House hearing
Democrats, Republicans spar over gasoline price spike during House hearing
Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley: North Korea 'real danger' to U.S. homeland
Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley: North Korea 'real danger' to U.S. homeland
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement