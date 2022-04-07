2 shot, killed in Tel Aviv; gunman at large

Two people were shot and killed at the busy hub of Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv on Thursday night, Israeli officials said. Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE

April 7 (UPI) -- Two people were shot and killed and several others were injured in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday night. Officials said "several" shootings took place at the busy hub of Dizengoff Street, a major street that is home to many shops, bars and restaurants, as well as Gordon Street and surrounding areas in Tel Aviv. Advertisement

Two men, "approximately 30 years old" were pronounced dead at Ichilov Hospital.

As many as 13 other people were injured while a 20-year-old man, 28-year-old woman and 38-year-old man were being treated for serious injuries, according to Israel's national emergency medical service.

RELATED Israeli security forces kill three Palestinian men in shootout

A gunman remained at large, prompting a manhunt that saw soldiers run through the city as the army sent special forces to assist the search.

"It has been a very difficult night," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wrote on Twitter. "I send my condolences to the families of those who were murdered, and I pray for the recovery of the wounded. Security forces are in pursuit of the terrorist who carried out the murderous rampage tonight in Tel Aviv. Wherever the terrorist is -- we will get to him. And everyone who helped him indirectly or directly -- will pay the price."

Advertisement

Following Thursday's shootings, a total of 13 people have been killed since March 22 in a series of attacks in Israel.

RELATED Palestinian man killed in clash with Israeli troops in West Bank

The attack comes 10 days after a shooting in Bnei Brak saw a Palestinian attacker kill three Israelis and two Ukrainians after two Arab citizens shot and killed two police officers in the coastal city of Hadera. The attacks began March 22, when an attacker killed four people, stabbing three and ramming another with his car.