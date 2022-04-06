Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 6, 2022 / 11:39 AM

Scientists unsure how new COVID-19 variant -- Omicron XE -- behaves, responds to vaccines

By Doug Cunningham
1/4
Scientists unsure how new COVID-19 variant -- Omicron XE -- behaves, responds to vaccines
So far, experts say that data for Omicron XE is limited and it's not yet known how effective available vaccines are against the new subvariant. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

April 6 (UPI) -- Researchers are beginning to learn more about yet another COVID-19 strain -- this one a subvariant of two different types of the more infectious Omicron strain that has been found in hundreds of cases in Britain.

Scientists say that the new mutation -- Omicron XE -- is effectively a mix of the BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron variants that emerged in 2021. Omicron XE is a recombinant, which is a variant that occurs when someone is infected with multiple variants at the same time.

Advertisement

The newer BA.2 "stealth" Omicron variant has been the dominant strain in Britain for months.

British health officials say Omicron XE has been found in more than 600 cases so far -- but the scientific community is not sure yet how infectious the new subvariant is or whether it's more or less dangerous than previous mutations. Experts also don't know yet how effective the available vaccines are against the new mutation.

RELATED Study reveals potential cause of widespread organ inflammation in COVID-19

The World Health Organization said in a report last week that Omicron XE is estimated to be 10% more transmissible than BA.2, but acknowledged that data so far is limited.

Some experts have said that, at least for now, the available data show that there is little reason to be overly concerned about the Omicron XE subvariant. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Advertisement

"XE has shown a variable growth rate and we cannot yet confirm whether it has a true growth advantage," British medical adviser Susan Hopkins said in a statement. "So far there is not enough evidence to draw conclusions about transmissibility, severity or vaccine effectiveness."

British health officials have said they are also monitoring two other COVID-19 recombinants -- XD and XF. Both are combinations of the Delta and Omicron BA.1 strains.

RELATED Rep. Adam Schiff tests COVID-19 positive

Omicron XE is worrying some officials that it may lead to another surge in hospitalizations in Britain. According to government health figures, more than 20,000 Britons were in hospitals with COVID-19 by early this week.

Some health experts told Newsweek, however, that it's unlikely that the new recombinants will become a major concern.

"I find it very disappointing and unhelpful how much people are hyping these variants," Jeremy Kamil, associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Louisiana State University Health Shreveport, said. "They are scientifically interesting but remain largely a curiosity.

RELATED Omicron BA.2 subvariant now most dominant strain of COVID-19 in U.S.

"These are not at all likely to pose a special or unique threat and we should not treat them as if they do."

"It is too early to assess the full significance," added Andrew Freedman, a reader in infectious diseases at Cardiff University's Center for Medical Education. "But I would not be unduly concerned at this stage.

Advertisement

"I think of much greater concern would be the appearance in the future of a new variant that might be even more transmissible than Omicron and more virulent, as well as being able to evade the immunity conferred by the current vaccines and previous infections."

RELATED COVID-19 can lead to lingering nerve damage

Latest Headlines

Pope Francis echoes outrage over killings in Ukraine: 'Put an end to this war!'
World News // 2 hours ago
Pope Francis echoes outrage over killings in Ukraine: 'Put an end to this war!'
April 6 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Wednesday echoed global concern and outrage over the atrocities that have emerged over the past few days from a suburb of Kyiv in Ukraine, where officials say that Russian forces massacred civilians.
Israel's ruling coalition loses Knesset majority
World News // 3 hours ago
Israel's ruling coalition loses Knesset majority
April 6 (UPI) -- Israel's ruling coalition has lost the Knesset majority in a surprise move Wednesday by Idit Silman, the chairwoman of the Israeli government.
5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes part of China devastated by major 2008 quake
World News // 3 hours ago
5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes part of China devastated by major 2008 quake
April 6 (UPI) -- A strong earthquake rattled an area of south-central China on Wednesday and was followed by a series of tremors that shook the geologically active country.
NATO ministers meet to address Russian war; new escape routes open in Ukraine
World News // 5 hours ago
NATO ministers meet to address Russian war; new escape routes open in Ukraine
April 6 (UPI) -- NATO foreign ministers will meet Wednesday to address Russia's war in Ukraine and possibly expand support for the battle-scarred country, which was expected to see several new humanitarian corridors.
Hong Kong arrests 6 on sedition charges for creating a 'nuisance' in court
World News // 5 hours ago
Hong Kong arrests 6 on sedition charges for creating a 'nuisance' in court
April 6 (UPI) -- Hong Kong police arrested six people Wednesday on charges of violating a colonial-era sedition law by allegedly causing a "nuisance" at court hearings in December and January.
German, U.S. authorities seize world's largest darknet marketplace
World News // 11 hours ago
German, U.S. authorities seize world's largest darknet marketplace
April 5 (UPI) -- Authorities have seized and shuttered the world's largest and longest-running darknet marketplace on accusations it functioned as a criminal trading platform for narcotics, money laundering and other nefarious goods.
UAE sentences Israeli woman to death for possession of 500 grams of cocaine
World News // 17 hours ago
UAE sentences Israeli woman to death for possession of 500 grams of cocaine
April 5 (UPI) -- An Israeli woman on Tuesday was sentenced to death by the United Arab Emirates after she was convicted of possessing 500 grams of cocaine.
Missing Charles Darwin notebooks returned after two decades
World News // 18 hours ago
Missing Charles Darwin notebooks returned after two decades
April 5 (UPI) -- Two of Charles Darwin's notebooks that went missing from the Cambridge University Library in 2001 were anonymously returned in March.
Zelensky calls on Security Council to expel Russia, warns of more atrocities by Moscow
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky calls on Security Council to expel Russia, warns of more atrocities by Moscow
April 5 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared before the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday and spoke with urgency in urging the body to act decisively to help Ukrainians and end the Russian invasion.
War crimes trial begins for alleged Sudanese militia leader
World News // 19 hours ago
War crimes trial begins for alleged Sudanese militia leader
April 5 (UPI) -- An alleged former Sudan militia leader facing allegations that he committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur, pleaded not guilty to the 31 charges against him on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes part of China devastated by major 2008 quake
5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes part of China devastated by major 2008 quake
German, U.S. authorities seize world's largest darknet marketplace
German, U.S. authorities seize world's largest darknet marketplace
Biden nominates Linda Fagan to command Coast Guard
Biden nominates Linda Fagan to command Coast Guard
Arkansas senator slams Biden over reportedly extending pause on student loans
Arkansas senator slams Biden over reportedly extending pause on student loans
UAE sentences Israeli woman to death for possession of 500 grams of cocaine
UAE sentences Israeli woman to death for possession of 500 grams of cocaine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement