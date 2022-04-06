Watch Live
Oil executives testify in Congress about high cost of gas, price gouging concerns
Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 6, 2022 / 9:34 AM

Pope Francis echoes outrage over killings in Ukraine: 'Put an end to this war!'

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Pope Francis echoes outrage over killings in Ukraine: 'Put an end to this war!'
In his weekly audience Wednesday, Pope Francis condemned the Russian atrocities against civilians in Ukraine and lamented the lack of intervention by international organizations, such as the United Nations. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Wednesday echoed global concern and outrage over the atrocities that have emerged over the past few days from a suburb of Kyiv in Ukraine, where officials say that Russian forces massacred civilians on a large scale.

During his weekly audience at the Vatican, Francis decried the violence against civilians in Bucha and again called for Russia to stop the hostilities in the former Soviet republic, which are about to enter their seventh week.

Advertisement

Last weekend, images from Bucha showed hundreds of dead civilians that were found by Ukrainian forces after they retook the area from Russian troops. Some had been tied and shot and others blindfolded. The images have drawn strong outrage and condemnation worldwide for the degree of their brutality.

"The recent news of the war in Ukraine, rather than bringing relief and hope, attests instead of new atrocities, like the massacre in Bucha -- ever more horrendous cruelty done even against defenseless civilians, women and children," he said.

Advertisement
RELATED U.S., Australia, Britain security pact to develop hypersonic weapons

"They are victims whose innocent blood cries to heaven and implores -- put an end to this war! Silence the weapons. Stop sowing death and destruction. Let us pray together for this."

Graves with the bodies of dead civilians are seen in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, on Monday. Residents of Bucha said Russian forces killed dozens of civilians before they left the city. Photo by Vladyslav Musienko/UPI

Ukrainian officials have said there is evidence that civilians had been tortured and killed while under Russian occupation -- accusations that, not surprisingly, Moscow has denied. Available evidence, however, is at odds with the Russian denials.

During the weekly audience, Francis also made a strong show of emotion -- kissing a flag that had come from Bucha, which he called the "martyred city."

RELATED Oil execs to testify in Congress amid concerns about gas price gouging in U.S.

"[Tuesday], precisely from Bucha, they brought me this flag. This flag comes from the war, precisely from that war-torn city, Bucha," the pope added. "There are also some Ukrainian children who are here with us. Let us greet them and pray together with them.

"These children had to escape and come to a foreign land: this is one of the fruits of war. Let us not forget them, and let us not forget the Ukrainian people. It is hard to be uprooted from your own land due to war."

Advertisement

Francis also said the war in Ukraine is an "old story of competition between the greater [national] powers" that have gone on since World War II -- and that it demonstrates "impotence of international organizations" such as the United Nations.

RELATED U.S. announces additional $100M in military aid to Ukraine

The U.N. Security Council met on Tuesday to address Russia's bloody campaign in Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24. At the session, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Russia and Kremlin President Vladimir Putin. Zelensky challenged the council to do something to end the violence, echoing the pope's remarks.

"Are you ready to close the U.N.?" he asked the Security Council. "Do you think that the time of international law is gone? If your answer is no, then you need to act immediately."

Scenes from the rubble: Russian forces attack Ukraine capital, Kyiv

Ukrainian service members stand beside a damaged building in a residential area after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 18. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Israel's ruling coalition loses Knesset majority
World News // 1 hour ago
Israel's ruling coalition loses Knesset majority
April 6 (UPI) -- Israel's ruling coalition has lost the Knesset majority in a surprise move Wednesday by Idit Silman, the chairwoman of the Israeli government.
5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes part of China devastated by major 2008 quake
World News // 2 hours ago
5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes part of China devastated by major 2008 quake
April 6 (UPI) -- A strong earthquake rattled an area of south-central China on Wednesday and was followed by a series of tremors that shook the geologically active country.
NATO ministers meet to address Russian war; new escape routes open in Ukraine
World News // 3 hours ago
NATO ministers meet to address Russian war; new escape routes open in Ukraine
April 6 (UPI) -- NATO foreign ministers will meet Wednesday to address Russia's war in Ukraine and possibly expand support for the battle-scarred country, which was expected to see several new humanitarian corridors.
Hong Kong arrests 6 on sedition charges for creating a 'nuisance' in court
World News // 4 hours ago
Hong Kong arrests 6 on sedition charges for creating a 'nuisance' in court
April 6 (UPI) -- Hong Kong police arrested six people Wednesday on charges of violating a colonial-era sedition law by allegedly causing a "nuisance" at court hearings in December and January.
German, U.S. authorities seize world's largest darknet marketplace
World News // 9 hours ago
German, U.S. authorities seize world's largest darknet marketplace
April 5 (UPI) -- Authorities have seized and shuttered the world's largest and longest-running darknet marketplace on accusations it functioned as a criminal trading platform for narcotics, money laundering and other nefarious goods.
UAE sentences Israeli woman to death for possession of 500 grams of cocaine
World News // 15 hours ago
UAE sentences Israeli woman to death for possession of 500 grams of cocaine
April 5 (UPI) -- An Israeli woman on Tuesday was sentenced to death by the United Arab Emirates after she was convicted of possessing 500 grams of cocaine.
Missing Charles Darwin notebooks returned after two decades
World News // 16 hours ago
Missing Charles Darwin notebooks returned after two decades
April 5 (UPI) -- Two of Charles Darwin's notebooks that went missing from the Cambridge University Library in 2001 were anonymously returned in March.
Zelensky calls on Security Council to expel Russia, warns of more atrocities by Moscow
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky calls on Security Council to expel Russia, warns of more atrocities by Moscow
April 5 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared before the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday and spoke with urgency in urging the body to act decisively to help Ukrainians and end the Russian invasion.
War crimes trial begins for alleged Sudanese militia leader
World News // 17 hours ago
War crimes trial begins for alleged Sudanese militia leader
April 5 (UPI) -- An alleged former Sudan militia leader facing allegations that he committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur, pleaded not guilty to the 31 charges against him on Tuesday.
South Korea sees run on 'Pokemon bread' stickers
World News // 23 hours ago
South Korea sees run on 'Pokemon bread' stickers
SEOUL, April 5 (UPI) -- South Koreans are rushing to convenience stores to buy "Pokemon bread," a new food product that includes Pokemon stickers inside its packaging.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

German, U.S. authorities seize world's largest darknet marketplace
German, U.S. authorities seize world's largest darknet marketplace
Biden nominates Linda Fagan to command Coast Guard
Biden nominates Linda Fagan to command Coast Guard
5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes part of China devastated by major 2008 quake
5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes part of China devastated by major 2008 quake
Arkansas senator slams Biden over reportedly extending pause on student loans
Arkansas senator slams Biden over reportedly extending pause on student loans
UAE sentences Israeli woman to death for possession of 500 grams of cocaine
UAE sentences Israeli woman to death for possession of 500 grams of cocaine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement