Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 5, 2022 / 12:09 PM

Elon Musk to join Twitter board of directors as largest shareholder

By Ashley Williams
Elon Musk to join Twitter board of directors as largest shareholder
Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk will be a member of Twitter's board of directors through 2024 after becoming the social media company's largest individual shareholder. File Photo courtesy of Tesla

April 5 (UPI) -- Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is set to join Twitter's board of directors after becoming the social media platform's largest individual shareholder, Twitter revealed Tuesday.

Twitter released a regulatory filing showing the company plans to appoint Musk, one of the platform's most outspoken critics, to serve as a Class II director through 2024.

Advertisement

The regulatory filing is dated Monday, the same day Musk signed a Schedule 13G filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission confirming his purchase of 73,486,938 Twitter shares.

Under the agreement, Musk can't become the beneficial owner of more than 14.9% of Twitter's common stock, either alone or as a member of a group.

RELATED Elon Musk's $2.9B Twitter stake makes him social media giant's largest shareholder

The world's wealthiest billionaire owns 9.2% of Twitter's shares, worth around $2.9 billion, it was announced Monday. By 9:02 a.m. EDT Tuesday, the social media platform's share price had reached $53.63.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted his excitement for Musk joining the board on Tuesday, calling Musk a "passionate believer" and "intense critic."

Advertisement
RELATED Amazon strikes deals with 3 rocket firms for Kuiper satellite launches

"Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our board," Agrawal wrote.

Musk, who is worth $273 billion, replied that he's looking forward to making "significant improvements" to Twitter in the coming months.

He hinted at one possible change the platform with a Twitter poll, asking his 80 million followers, "Do you want an edit button?"

Musk has previously been vocal regarding his concerns about Twitter. In March, used the platform to question Twitter's adherence to free speech principles.

Latest Headlines

Zelensky calls on Security Council to expel Russia, warns of more atrocities by Moscow
World News // 5 hours ago
Zelensky calls on Security Council to expel Russia, warns of more atrocities by Moscow
April 5 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared before the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday and spoke with urgency in urging the body to act decisively to help Ukrainians and end the Russian invasion.
South Korea sees run on 'Pokemon bread' stickers
World News // 1 hour ago
South Korea sees run on 'Pokemon bread' stickers
SEOUL, April 5 (UPI) -- South Koreans are rushing to convenience stores to buy "Pokemon bread," a new food product that includes Pokemon stickers inside its packaging.
European Commission announces proposal on new Russian sanctions
World News // 2 hours ago
European Commission announces proposal on new Russian sanctions
April 5 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that the fifth round of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine will include bans on its coal and ships.
Musician pleads guilty in murder of British teen
World News // 2 hours ago
Musician pleads guilty in murder of British teen
April 5 (UPI) -- An indie musician on Tuesday pleaded guilty to murdering Bobbi-Anne McLeod, the 18-year-old British student who went missing on Nov. 20 and whose body was found three days later near Bovisand Beach in Britain.
5 dead in Hungary after train collides with truck
World News // 3 hours ago
5 dead in Hungary after train collides with truck
April 5 (UPI) -- Five people died and at least 10 others were injured when a train derailed from its tracks after hitting a pickup truck in southern Hungary on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Australia fast-tracks long-range missile purchase over China concerns
World News // 6 hours ago
Australia fast-tracks long-range missile purchase over China concerns
April 5 (UPI) -- Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said Tuesday that the country's military is getting a $2.7 billion upgrade years ahead of schedule over concerns about global threats that include an increasingly assertive China.
N. Korea warns of nuclear response to South if attacked: 'total destruction and ruin'
World News // 8 hours ago
N. Korea warns of nuclear response to South if attacked: 'total destruction and ruin'
SEOUL, April 5 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, sister of the North Korean leader, said Tuesday that South Korea isn't a "principal enemy," but warned Pyongyang would unleash a nuclear attack resulting in "total destruction and ruin" if provoked.
Ukraine's Zelensky visits recaptured city of Bucha, decries killings of civilians
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine's Zelensky visits recaptured city of Bucha, decries killings of civilians
April 4 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday visited the city of Bucha and others in the Kyiv region where Russian forces are accused of committing war crimes.
Analysts: Russia won't give up hold on Syria amid Ukraine war
World News // 21 hours ago
Analysts: Russia won't give up hold on Syria amid Ukraine war
BEIRUT, Lebanon, April 4 (UPI) -- Russia, which emerged as a dominant player in Syria after saving the regime of President Bashar al-Assad in 2015, will not give up its strategic interests amid its invasion of Ukraine, Arab political analysts say.
U.N. report urges 'immediate and deep emissions reductions'
World News // 23 hours ago
U.N. report urges 'immediate and deep emissions reductions'
April 4 (UPI) -- The United Nations on Monday released a 3,675-page report urging countries to make "immediate and deep emissions reductions" or face devastating climate change consequences.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

HYBE shares fluctuate on speculation over BTS military exemption
HYBE shares fluctuate on speculation over BTS military exemption
Supreme Court expands scope for civil suits against police officers
Supreme Court expands scope for civil suits against police officers
Analysts: Russia won't give up hold on Syria amid Ukraine war
Analysts: Russia won't give up hold on Syria amid Ukraine war
Escaped N.Y. mob hitman Dominic Taddeo apprehended in Florida
Escaped N.Y. mob hitman Dominic Taddeo apprehended in Florida
California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement