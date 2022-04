Bovisand Beach in Plymouth where the body of 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod was found in November. On Tuesday, Cody Ackland, a local musician, admitted to the murder and will be sentenced in May. Photo via Wikicommons

April 5 (UPI) -- An indie guitarist on Tuesday pleaded guilty to the murder of Bobbi-Anne McLeod, the 18-year-old British student who went missing on Nov. 20 and whose body was found three days later near Bovisand Beach in Britain. Cody Ackland, the 24-year-old musician, entered his plea in Plymouth Town Court, while speaking only to confirm his name and birth date. He was arrested Nov. 30 by Devon & Cornwall Police after he arrived at the the police station to turn himself in. Advertisement

On the evening of Nov. 20, McLeod was expected to get on a bus near her home in the suburb of Leigham for a trip to Plymouth to visit her boyfriend but never arrived. That set off a massive search by family, friends and local residents.

There is no known motive for the crime, in which Ackland reportedly abducted the teen from the Bampton Road bus stop, forced her into his van and beat her.

Ackland will be sentenced on May 19 after a psychiatric report is submitted to the court.

"The sentence will be a sentence of imprisonment for life," Judge Robert Linford said during the plea appearance Tuesday. "The only issue will be the minimum term, which I must impose pursuant to Schedule 21 of the Sentencing Act 2020. You will be remanded into custody until that date."

