Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 4, 2022 / 2:20 PM

U.N. report urges 'immediate and deep emissions reductions'

By Adam Schrader
1/2
U.N. report urges 'immediate and deep emissions reductions'
Hoesung Lee, chair of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) speaks during a news conference on August 8, 2019. File Photo by Martial Trezzini/EPA-EFE

April 4 (UPI) -- The United Nations on Monday released a 3,675-page report urging countries to make "immediate and deep emissions reductions" or face devastating climate change consequences.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which included 278 of the world's top economic and scientific researchers from 65 countries, provides details in the report on the last remaining paths to stop irreversible damage to the planet.

Advertisement

If the global emissions of greenhouse gasses are not reduced, it will lead to worsening natural disasters and the destruction of ecosystems among other threats to humanity.

Hoesung Lee, chair of the IPCC, said that the world is "at a crossroads" and that decisions made now can still secure a "livable future." Such decisions that can be made are outlined in the new report.

RELATED Biden says 'brutal' Putin should face war crimes trial after bloody weekend in Ukraine

"The IPCC report before us today is powerful evidence that we have the potential to mitigate climate change," Lee said in a video message. "Today's report marks the completion of a scientific trilogy. It is the last piece of the three IPCC working group contributions to the sixth assessment report, which will conclude with a synthesis report to be released later this year."

Advertisement

Lee said that, together, the three reports represent the definitive and authoritative voice on climate change and "a unique interface between science and policymaking."

The bleak report noted some countries have made progress in reducing emissions but that efforts need to speed up, which will take concentrated global cooperation as paths close.

RELATED U.S. to call for Russia's removal from U.N. Human Rights Council

The report found that global greenhouse gas emissions need to be reduced by 43% by 2030 and reach net zero in the 2050s to stabilize global warming at around 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, the temperature target agreed upon in the Paris Climate Accords. Methane will also need to be reduced by about 33%.

"It's now or never, if we want to limit global warming to 2.7°F," said IPCC Working Group III Co-Chair Jim Skea in a press release. "Without immediate and deep emissions reductions across all sectors, it will be impossible."

The experts noted that limiting global warming will require drastic drops in the use of fossil fuels and increasing the use of alternative fuels such as hydrogen. Meeting net zero emissions targets will also require new energy production processes.

RELATED Hertz car rental firm to buy 65,000 electric vehicles from Polestar

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called the findings "damning" in a video message after the release of the report.

Advertisement

"This report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is a litany of broken climate promises. It is a file of shame, cataloging the empty pledges that put us firmly on track towards an unlivable world," Guterres said.

"We are on a fast track to climate disaster: Major cities underwater. Unprecedented heatwaves. Terrifying storms. Widespread water shortages. The extinction of a million species of plants and animals. This is not fiction or exaggeration."

Last month, lawmakers from both parties vowed to develop a federal plan to "deliver actionable tools and resources" to fight climate change in the wake of a series of recent climate reports that outline the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions.

The hearing came just over a week after the IPCC had published another report which provided a look at the threats posed by climate change. The new report details steps governments and every business sector can take to prevent the irreversible damage.

The new report comes amid recent concerns over the global supply of oil and natural gas, fossil fuels that much of the world still relies on for energy, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Despite pledging to combat climate change, lawmakers in the United States have also pushed for an increase in oil and gas production to combat rising prices caused by the war.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said Sunday that Lithuania would become the first member of the European Union to refuse the import of Russian gas.

Her statement came as Charles Michel, president of the European Commission, said that the European Union will issue further sanctions on Russia after Ukraine's Defense Ministry accused Russian forces of executing civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

Latest Headlines

Fortnite raises $144M in Ukraine humanitarian aid
World News // 1 hour ago
Fortnite raises $144M in Ukraine humanitarian aid
April 4 (UPI) -- Fortnite announced Monday that it has raised $144 million in humanitarian relief for Ukraine.
China calls in military to help test 25 million in locked-down Shanghai
World News // 2 hours ago
China calls in military to help test 25 million in locked-down Shanghai
April 4 (UPI) -- China mobilized the military and thousands of workers to test 25 million Shanghai residents, officials said Monday, as the global financial hub extended a lockdown in the country's greatest COVID-19 response since 2020.
U.S. to call for Russia's removal from U.N. Human Rights Council
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. to call for Russia's removal from U.N. Human Rights Council
April 4 (UPI) -- The United States will call for Russia's removal from the U.N. Human Rights Council, the American ambassador to the United Nations said Monday.
HYBE shares fluctuate on speculation over BTS military exemption
World News // 2 hours ago
HYBE shares fluctuate on speculation over BTS military exemption
SEOUL, April 4 (UPI) -- The share price of HYBE, the management company for K-pop sensation BTS, fluctuated as fans speculated over the group's potential exemption from mandatory military service.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam won't seek 2nd term after tumultuous 5 years
World News // 7 hours ago
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam won't seek 2nd term after tumultuous 5 years
April 4 (UPI) -- Carrie Lam, the Hong Kong leader whose tenure saw a tightening of Beijing's control over the semi-autonomous city and a deadly recent surge of COVID-19 cases announced Monday that she won't seek re-election.
World leaders vow sanctions against Russia over mass deaths in Ukraine
World News // 8 hours ago
World leaders vow sanctions against Russia over mass deaths in Ukraine
April 4 (UPI) -- Officials said hundreds of bodies have been found in liberated cities near Kyiv, Ukraine, as international anger mounts against Russia over its alleged war crimes with some world leaders saying they amount to genocide.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic set to win re-election
World News // 10 hours ago
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic set to win re-election
April 4 (UPI) -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is projected to win a second term in office.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban re-elected for fourth term
World News // 19 hours ago
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban re-elected for fourth term
April 3 (UPI) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claimed a decisive victory in the country's national election on Sunday, winning a fourth term despite scrutiny over his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
British National Gallery renames Edgar Degas drawing 'Ukrainian Dancers'
World News // 23 hours ago
British National Gallery renames Edgar Degas drawing 'Ukrainian Dancers'
April 3 (UPI) -- Edgar Degas' famous drawing previously titled "Russian Dancers" will now be known as "Ukrainian Dancers" after it was retitled by the National Gallery in London.
World's COVID-19 cases, deaths lowest since Omicron strain emerged
World News // 1 day ago
World's COVID-19 cases, deaths lowest since Omicron strain emerged
April 3 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases and deaths have dropped to levels before the highly contagious Omicron variant emerged last December, including infections and fatalities dropping weekly on every continent except Oceania.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert
One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert
British National Gallery renames Edgar Degas drawing 'Ukrainian Dancers'
British National Gallery renames Edgar Degas drawing 'Ukrainian Dancers'
World leaders vow sanctions against Russia over mass deaths in Ukraine
World leaders vow sanctions against Russia over mass deaths in Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban re-elected for fourth term
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban re-elected for fourth term
Sacramento police looking for multiple suspects after weekend shooting killed 6
Sacramento police looking for multiple suspects after weekend shooting killed 6
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement