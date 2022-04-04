Advertisement
World News
April 4, 2022 / 3:43 AM

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic set to win re-election

By Darryl Coote
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic set to win re-election
Incumbent Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic addresses the media and presents the early results of the general elections in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sunday. Photo by Andrej Cukic/EPA-EFE

April 4 (UPI) -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is projected to win a second term in office.

According to preliminary results from IPSOS and CEDSID published Sunday night, the populist president's ruling Serbian Progressive Party received nearly 43% of the vote, based on 90% of ballots counted.

Advertisement

Trailing far behind was centrists rival the Alliance for Victory coalition with 13.5% of the vote and the Socialist Party of Serbia with 11.4%, according to the figures.

Vucic declared victory before supporters at his party's headquarters on Sunday night, stating the win will make he the longest serving leader since Nikola Pasic, who was the prime minister of Serbia and then of the former Yugoslavia in the early 20th century.

"I want to say that I am proud of our campaign, which was the cleanest and most beautiful, and that I am proud that we have not slandered anyone," Vucic said, Balkan Insight reported.

Non-profit Serbian organization Center for Research, Transparency and Accountability reported about an hour ahead of polls closing at 8 p.m. on Sunday that voter turnout was 55.1%, higher than the 53.1% that turned out for the 2016 parliamentary elections in 2016 and the 45.5% that voted in 2020.

Advertisement

There have been reports of irregularities during the election including incidents of alleged vote-buying and pressure on observer teams as well as of violence, with Pavle Grbovic, the leader of opposition party Movement of Free Citizens, being attacked near a polling station at a Belgrade suburb, the local news organization reported.

Read More

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban re-elected for fourth term U.S. announces $50M to help Moldova with Ukraine refugee crisis Pentagon says way too soon to say Russia is de-escalating in Ukraine

Latest Headlines

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban re-elected for fourth term
World News // 9 hours ago
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban re-elected for fourth term
April 3 (UPI) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claimed a decisive victory in the country's national election on Sunday, winning a fourth term despite scrutiny over his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
British National Gallery renames Edgar Degas drawing 'Ukrainian Dancers'
World News // 12 hours ago
British National Gallery renames Edgar Degas drawing 'Ukrainian Dancers'
April 3 (UPI) -- Edgar Degas' famous drawing previously titled "Russian Dancers" will now be known as "Ukrainian Dancers" after it was retitled by the National Gallery in London.
World's COVID-19 cases, deaths lowest since Omicron strain emerged
World News // 13 hours ago
World's COVID-19 cases, deaths lowest since Omicron strain emerged
April 3 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases and deaths have dropped to levels before the highly contagious Omicron variant emerged last December, including infections and fatalities dropping weekly on every continent except Oceania.
Sri Lankan protesters take to streets, defy curfew amid economic crisis
World News // 14 hours ago
Sri Lankan protesters take to streets, defy curfew amid economic crisis
April 3 (UPI) -- Protesters in Sri Lanka defied a curfew and took to the streets in opposition of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the country faces shortages of essential supplies and high inflation.
Zelensky visits wounded troops as Russia strikes port cities
World News // 14 hours ago
Zelensky visits wounded troops as Russia strikes port cities
April 3 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday visited wounded troops as Russia conducted missile strikes on the Black Sea port cities Odesa and Mykolaiv.
Pakistan PM Imran Khan dissolves parliament, calls for new elections
World News // 15 hours ago
Pakistan PM Imran Khan dissolves parliament, calls for new elections
April 3 (UPI) -- Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan blocked a vote of no confidence on Sunday, dissolving the country's parliament and calling for new elections in a move opposition leaders vowed to challenge in the Supreme Court.
Pope Francis condemns 'sacrilegious war' in Ukraine after Bucha executions
World News // 16 hours ago
Pope Francis condemns 'sacrilegious war' in Ukraine after Bucha executions
April 3 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday condemned the "sacrilegious war" in Ukraine and said that the country had been "martyred."
Lithuania refuses Russian gas as EU vows new sanctions over Bucha executions
World News // 16 hours ago
Lithuania refuses Russian gas as EU vows new sanctions over Bucha executions
April 3 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said Sunday that Lithuania would become the first member of the European Union to refuse the import of Russian gas.
Russia accused of executing Ukrainian civilians in Bucha
World News // 17 hours ago
Russia accused of executing Ukrainian civilians in Bucha
April 3 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that images of Ukrainian civilians alleged to have been executed in the city of Bucha are a "punch to the gut."
Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
World News // 1 day ago
Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
April 2 (UPI) -- Multiple Russian soldiers died and many more grew ill after being served poisoned food and alcohol in the Ukrainian town of Izium, officials said on Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Six people dead, at least 12 hurt in shooting in Sacramento
Six people dead, at least 12 hurt in shooting in Sacramento
One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert
One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert
British National Gallery renames Edgar Degas drawing 'Ukrainian Dancers'
British National Gallery renames Edgar Degas drawing 'Ukrainian Dancers'
Lithuania refuses Russian gas as EU vows new sanctions over Bucha executions
Lithuania refuses Russian gas as EU vows new sanctions over Bucha executions
Russia accused of executing Ukrainian civilians in Bucha
Russia accused of executing Ukrainian civilians in Bucha
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement