Watch Live
Senate judiciary committee opens hearing to vote on Supreme Court nomination for Ketanji Brown Jackson
Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 4, 2022 / 11:54 AM

U.S. to call for Russia's removal from U.N. Human Rights Council

By Simon Druker
1/3
U.S. to call for Russia's removal from U.N. Human Rights Council
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, seen at the Eleventh Emergency Special Session on the Ukraine Russia conflict on March 2, on Monday called for a vote to remove Russia from the U..N Human Rights Council. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- The United States will call for Russia's removal from the U.N. Human Rights Council, the American ambassador to the United Nations said Monday.

While in Bucharest Monday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Twitter that she will call for the required vote to suspend Russia from the body, amid continued assertions that Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed war crimes in his invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

"In close coordination with Ukraine and other Member States and partners at the UN, the United States is going to seek Russia's suspension from the UN Human Rights Council," Thomas-Greenfield wrote.

"140 @UN Member States have already voted to condemn Russia over its unprovoked war and the humanitarian crisis it has unleashed."

On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called images of Ukrainian civilians alleged to have been executed in the city of Bucha a "punch to the gut."

Advertisement

"Since the aggression, we've come out and said that we believe that Russian forces have committed war crimes," Blinken said.

RELATED World leaders vow sanctions against Russia over mass deaths in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the incident a case of "genocide."

Thomas-Greenfield mentioned Bucha on Monday, as part of her reason for calling for Russia's removal from the Human Rights Council.

"My message to those 140 countries: the images out of Bucha and devastation across Ukraine require us to now match our words with action. We cannot let a Member State that is subverting every principle we hold dear continue to participate in the @UN_HRC," she wrote on Twitter.

RELATED Zelensky visits wounded troops as Russia strikes port cities

"Russia should not have a position of authority in that body, nor should we allow Russia to use its seat on the Council as a tool of propaganda to suggest they have a legitimate concern about human rights."

The UN Human Rights Council is made up of 47 States responsible for the promotion and protection of all human rights around the globe and has the ability to discuss all human rights issues and situations that require its attention throughout the year.

Removing Russia from the council would require support from a minimum of two-thirds of the UN General Assembly, which is made up of 193 members.

Advertisement

Russia is currently in the second year of its three-year term on the council.

Latest Headlines

Fortnite raises $144M in Ukraine humanitarian aid
World News // 17 minutes ago
Fortnite raises $144M in Ukraine humanitarian aid
April 4 (UPI) -- Fortnite announced Monday that it has raised $144 million in humanitarian relief for Ukraine.
China calls in military to help test 25 million in locked-down Shanghai
World News // 1 hour ago
China calls in military to help test 25 million in locked-down Shanghai
April 4 (UPI) -- China mobilized the military and thousands of workers to test 25 million Shanghai residents, officials said Monday, as the global financial hub extended a lockdown in the country's greatest COVID-19 response since 2020.
HYBE shares fluctuate on speculation over BTS military exemption
World News // 1 hour ago
HYBE shares fluctuate on speculation over BTS military exemption
SEOUL, April 4 (UPI) -- The share price of HYBE, the management company for K-pop sensation BTS, fluctuated as fans speculated over the group's potential exemption from mandatory military service.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam won't seek 2nd term after tumultuous 5 years
World News // 5 hours ago
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam won't seek 2nd term after tumultuous 5 years
April 4 (UPI) -- Carrie Lam, the Hong Kong leader whose tenure saw a tightening of Beijing's control over the semi-autonomous city and a deadly recent surge of COVID-19 cases announced Monday that she won't seek re-election.
World leaders vow sanctions against Russia over mass deaths in Ukraine
World News // 7 hours ago
World leaders vow sanctions against Russia over mass deaths in Ukraine
April 4 (UPI) -- Officials said hundreds of bodies have been found in liberated cities near Kyiv, Ukraine, as international anger mounts against Russia over its alleged war crimes with some world leaders saying they amount to genocide.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic set to win re-election
World News // 9 hours ago
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic set to win re-election
April 4 (UPI) -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is projected to win a second term in office.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban re-elected for fourth term
World News // 18 hours ago
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban re-elected for fourth term
April 3 (UPI) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claimed a decisive victory in the country's national election on Sunday, winning a fourth term despite scrutiny over his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
British National Gallery renames Edgar Degas drawing 'Ukrainian Dancers'
World News // 22 hours ago
British National Gallery renames Edgar Degas drawing 'Ukrainian Dancers'
April 3 (UPI) -- Edgar Degas' famous drawing previously titled "Russian Dancers" will now be known as "Ukrainian Dancers" after it was retitled by the National Gallery in London.
World's COVID-19 cases, deaths lowest since Omicron strain emerged
World News // 22 hours ago
World's COVID-19 cases, deaths lowest since Omicron strain emerged
April 3 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases and deaths have dropped to levels before the highly contagious Omicron variant emerged last December, including infections and fatalities dropping weekly on every continent except Oceania.
Sri Lankan protesters take to streets, defy curfew amid economic crisis
World News // 23 hours ago
Sri Lankan protesters take to streets, defy curfew amid economic crisis
April 3 (UPI) -- Protesters in Sri Lanka defied a curfew and took to the streets in opposition of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the country faces shortages of essential supplies and high inflation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert
One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert
British National Gallery renames Edgar Degas drawing 'Ukrainian Dancers'
British National Gallery renames Edgar Degas drawing 'Ukrainian Dancers'
World leaders vow sanctions against Russia over mass deaths in Ukraine
World leaders vow sanctions against Russia over mass deaths in Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban re-elected for fourth term
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban re-elected for fourth term
State Department demands Mali allow 'impartial' investigation after 'large' massacre
State Department demands Mali allow 'impartial' investigation after 'large' massacre
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement