Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 4, 2022 / 12:08 PM

China calls in military to help test 25 million in locked-down Shanghai

By Thomas Maresca
China calls in military to help test 25 million in locked-down Shanghai
Shanghai extended a citywide lockdown as health workers scrambled to test all 25 million residents amid a record COVID-19 outbreak. Photo by Alex Plaveski/EPA-EFE

April 4 (UPI) -- China mobilized the military and tens of thousands of health workers to test 25 million residents in Shanghai, officials announced Monday, as the global financial hub extended a lockdown in the country's greatest COVID-19 response since 2020.

Shanghai recorded 9,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, China's National Health Commission reported -- a record high driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Advertisement

Officials have maintained a zero-COVID strategy, implementing widespread lockdowns and mass testing to keep cases to a minimum, but the latest outbreak is testing the limits of that approach.

Shanghai began a staggered lockdown on March 28 to conduct widespread testing, which was supposed to end for half the city last Friday. However, officials announced that a citywide lockdown would remain in place indefinitely pending the results of Monday's nucleic acid testing, local media reported.

RELATED Shanghai children separated from parents with COVID-19

A shopper is seen in a half-empty grocery store in Shanghai, China, on March 25. Shanghai's lockdown has sparked waves of panic buying, growing discontent and public outrage over social media images showing crowded wards for children who were separated from parents. Photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE

More than 38,000 Chinese healthcare workers arrived in Shanghai to help with testing and makeshift hospitals, state-run Xinhua reported. It's the largest mobilization the country has seen since early 2020.

Advertisement

China's military sent around 2,000 medical personnel, an official news outlet of the People's Liberation Army reported.

Hospitals also have struggled to keep up with the surge in cases as the lockdown has sparked waves of panic buying, growing discontent and public outrage over social media images showing crowded wards for children with COVID-19 who were separated from parents.

RELATED Shanghai to lock down in two phases for mass COVID-19 testing

Despite the lockdown's economic toll in one of China's most important financial, manufacturing and shipping hubs, Chinese officials have publicly remained committed to the zero-COVID approach.

On Saturday, Vice Premier Sun Chunlan visited Shanghai and called on the city to swiftly curb the outbreak, declaring that China would "adhere to the dynamic zero-COVID policy without wavering."

RELATED China closes schools, dismisses mayors as COVID-19 numbers rise

Latest Headlines

Fortnite raises $144M in Ukraine humanitarian aid
World News // 11 minutes ago
Fortnite raises $144M in Ukraine humanitarian aid
April 4 (UPI) -- Fortnite announced Monday that it has raised $144 million in humanitarian relief for Ukraine.
U.S. to call for Russia's removal from U.N. Human Rights Council
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S. to call for Russia's removal from U.N. Human Rights Council
April 4 (UPI) -- The United States will call for Russia's removal from the U.N. Human Rights Council, the American ambassador to the United Nations said Monday.
HYBE shares fluctuate on speculation over BTS military exemption
World News // 1 hour ago
HYBE shares fluctuate on speculation over BTS military exemption
SEOUL, April 4 (UPI) -- The share price of HYBE, the management company for K-pop sensation BTS, fluctuated as fans speculated over the group's potential exemption from mandatory military service.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam won't seek 2nd term after tumultuous 5 years
World News // 5 hours ago
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam won't seek 2nd term after tumultuous 5 years
April 4 (UPI) -- Carrie Lam, the Hong Kong leader whose tenure saw a tightening of Beijing's control over the semi-autonomous city and a deadly recent surge of COVID-19 cases announced Monday that she won't seek re-election.
World leaders vow sanctions against Russia over mass deaths in Ukraine
World News // 7 hours ago
World leaders vow sanctions against Russia over mass deaths in Ukraine
April 4 (UPI) -- Officials said hundreds of bodies have been found in liberated cities near Kyiv, Ukraine, as international anger mounts against Russia over its alleged war crimes with some world leaders saying they amount to genocide.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic set to win re-election
World News // 9 hours ago
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic set to win re-election
April 4 (UPI) -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is projected to win a second term in office.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban re-elected for fourth term
World News // 18 hours ago
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban re-elected for fourth term
April 3 (UPI) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claimed a decisive victory in the country's national election on Sunday, winning a fourth term despite scrutiny over his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
British National Gallery renames Edgar Degas drawing 'Ukrainian Dancers'
World News // 21 hours ago
British National Gallery renames Edgar Degas drawing 'Ukrainian Dancers'
April 3 (UPI) -- Edgar Degas' famous drawing previously titled "Russian Dancers" will now be known as "Ukrainian Dancers" after it was retitled by the National Gallery in London.
World's COVID-19 cases, deaths lowest since Omicron strain emerged
World News // 22 hours ago
World's COVID-19 cases, deaths lowest since Omicron strain emerged
April 3 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases and deaths have dropped to levels before the highly contagious Omicron variant emerged last December, including infections and fatalities dropping weekly on every continent except Oceania.
Sri Lankan protesters take to streets, defy curfew amid economic crisis
World News // 23 hours ago
Sri Lankan protesters take to streets, defy curfew amid economic crisis
April 3 (UPI) -- Protesters in Sri Lanka defied a curfew and took to the streets in opposition of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the country faces shortages of essential supplies and high inflation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert
One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert
British National Gallery renames Edgar Degas drawing 'Ukrainian Dancers'
British National Gallery renames Edgar Degas drawing 'Ukrainian Dancers'
World leaders vow sanctions against Russia over mass deaths in Ukraine
World leaders vow sanctions against Russia over mass deaths in Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban re-elected for fourth term
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban re-elected for fourth term
State Department demands Mali allow 'impartial' investigation after 'large' massacre
State Department demands Mali allow 'impartial' investigation after 'large' massacre
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement