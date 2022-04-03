Advertisement
World News
April 3, 2022 / 10:07 AM

Russia accused of executing Ukrainian civilians in Bucha

By Adam Schrader
Russia accused of executing Ukrainian civilians in Bucha
A street is seen with destroyed Russian military machinery in the areas recaptured by the Ukrainian army in the city of Bucha, Ukraine, on Saturday. Photo by Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE

April 3 (UPI) -- Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, called for an investigation into Russia war crimes on Sunday after Ukrainian officials alleged civilians were executed in Bucha.

"Appalled by reports of unspeakable horrors in areas from which Russia is withdrawing. An independent investigation is urgently needed," von der Leyen said in a statement. "Perpetrators of war crimes will be held accountable."

Advertisement

Her comments came hours after Ukraine's Defense Ministry posted a video to social media accusing Russian forces of executing civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha. The video purports to show the bodies of at least three people in civilian clothing lining a street.

"The Ukrainian city of Bucha was in the hands of animals for several weeks," the Defense Ministry said. "Local civilians were being executed arbitrarily, some with hands tied behind their backs, their bodies scattered in the streets of the city."

RELATED Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol

In the post, the Defense Ministry also called the scenes from Bucha as a "New Srebrenica" in a reference to a massacre during the Bosnian War in which more than 8,000 people were killed in 1995.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, shared graphic images to Twitter purporting to show the bodies of men and women shot dead with their hands tied behind their backs.

Advertisement

"These people were not in the military. They had no weapons. They posed no threat," Podolyak said. "How many more such cases are happening right now in the occupied territories?"

RELATED Pope Francis considers visiting Kyiv after Zelensky, Klitschko invite

The Russian Defense Ministry denied killing civilians in a statement to Telegram on Sunday and called the video "fake."

"Given that the troops left the city on March 30, where were these footage for four days?" the Russian Defense Ministry said. "The bodies in the video seem to have been deliberately laid out in order to create a more dramatic picture."

The alleged executions of Ukrainians in Bucha came as Russian forces withdrew from the city, which sits on the west bank of the Dnipro River near Kyiv.

RELATED Russian space agency suspends space station cooperation over sanctions

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement that she was "appalled by atrocities in Bucha and other towns in Ukraine."

"Reports of Russian forces targeting innocent civilians are abhorrent," she said. "The UK is working with others to collect evidence and support @IntlCrimCourt war crimes investigation. Those responsible will be held to account."

Latest Headlines

Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
World News // 13 hours ago
Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
April 2 (UPI) -- Multiple Russian soldiers died and many more grew ill after being served poisoned food and alcohol in the Ukrainian town of Izium, officials said on Saturday.
Israeli security forces kill three Palestinian men in shootout
World News // 17 hours ago
Israeli security forces kill three Palestinian men in shootout
April 2 (UPI) -- Israeli security forces killed three Palestinian militants in a shootout in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, officials said.
Shanghai children separated from parents with COVID-19
World News // 17 hours ago
Shanghai children separated from parents with COVID-19
April 2 (UPI) -- Children in Shanghai were separated from their parents Saturday as part of a lockdown policy if either one tested positive for COVID-19 amid a surge in Omicron variant infections.
Russian forces retreat from Kyiv region, Ukrainian military says
World News // 1 day ago
Russian forces retreat from Kyiv region, Ukrainian military says
April 2 (UPI) -- Russian forces broadly retreated from the Kyiv region Saturday, Ukrainian military officials said.
Pope Francis considers visiting Kyiv after Zelensky, Klitschko invite
World News // 21 hours ago
Pope Francis considers visiting Kyiv after Zelensky, Klitschko invite
April 2 (UPI) -- Pope Francis said Saturday he is considering visiting Kyiv after receiving an invitation from the country's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko.
Humanitarian corridors allow 4,217 Ukrainian civilians to evacuate dangerous regions
World News // 23 hours ago
Humanitarian corridors allow 4,217 Ukrainian civilians to evacuate dangerous regions
April 2 (UPI) -- A total of 4,217 civilians evacuated high-conflict areas using Ukrainian corridors on Saturday, including many from the port city of Mariupol.
Zelensky alleges Russian troops are leaving mines in dead bodies
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky alleges Russian troops are leaving mines in dead bodies
April 1 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky alleged Friday that Russian troops were leaving mines behind, including in dead bodies, while retreating from the northern region of Ukraine.
Palestinian man killed in clash with Israeli troops in West Bank
World News // 1 day ago
Palestinian man killed in clash with Israeli troops in West Bank
April 1 (UPI) -- A Palestinian man was shot and killed by Israeli forces Friday during clashes in the West Bank, the Israeli military confirmed.
U.N. brokers two-month truce in Yemeni war effective Saturday
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. brokers two-month truce in Yemeni war effective Saturday
April 1 (UPI) -- Warring parties in Yemen have agreed to a two-month truce, which will pause all offensive and military air, ground and maritime operations inside Yemen.
Red Cross unable to reach Mariupol, Ukraine; turns back
World News // 2 days ago
Red Cross unable to reach Mariupol, Ukraine; turns back
April 1 (UPI) -- The International Committee of the Red Cross said it was unable to reach civilians in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Friday after encountering unsafe conditions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
Biden believes Trump should be prosecuted, New York Times reports
Biden believes Trump should be prosecuted, New York Times reports
Russian forces retreat from Kyiv region, Ukrainian military says
Russian forces retreat from Kyiv region, Ukrainian military says
NYPD arrests fourth teen for death of good Samaritan
NYPD arrests fourth teen for death of good Samaritan
Federal agents arrest man for threatening to shoot Ted Cruz
Federal agents arrest man for threatening to shoot Ted Cruz
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement