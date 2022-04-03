Advertisement
World News
April 3, 2022 / 3:08 PM

British National Gallery renames Edgar Degas drawing 'Ukrainian Dancers'

By Adam Schrader
British National Gallery renames Edgar Degas drawing 'Ukrainian Dancers'
Edgar Degas’ famous drawing previously titled “Russian Dancers” will now be known as “Ukrainian Dancers” after it was retitled by the National Gallery in London. Photo courtesy National Gallery

April 3 (UPI) -- Edgar Degas' famous drawing previously titled "Russian Dancers" will now be known as "Ukrainian Dancers" after it was retitled by the National Gallery in London.

The decision, first reported by The Guardian, comes amid the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine which has led to the deaths of at least 1,189 civilians. The name change has since taken effect on the museum's website.

Advertisement

The pastel drawing, made on tracing paper, was created by the famous French impressionist painter around 1899. It depicts three women wearing white and yellow clothing and crowns of yellow and blue flowers, the national colors of Ukraine, dancing in a field.

The drawing in the National Gallery collection is one of many drawings and paintings of the same name by Degas held by museums worldwide. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City appears to have at least two similar pastel drawings in its collection.

RELATED Zelensky visits wounded troops as Russia strikes port cities

The decision by the National Gallery to rename the piece may encourage other institutions to follow suit, as noted by The Guardian.

"The title of this painting has been an ongoing point of discussion for many years and is covered in scholarly literature," a spokesperson for the museum told the outlet.

Advertisement

"However there has been increased focus on it over the past month due to the current situation so therefore we felt it was an appropriate moment to update the painting's title to better reflect the subject of the painting."

RELATED Pope Francis condemns 'sacrilegious war' in Ukraine after Bucha executions

The change was welcomed by Ukrainian cultural scholars who told The Guardian that describing most art as Russian has become an "easy umbrella term" for works depicting the culture of former nations of the Soviet Union.

"Every trip to a gallery or museum in London with exhibits on art or cinema from the USSR reveals deliberate or just lazy misinterpretation of the region as one endless Russia," Ukrainian Institute director Olesya Khromeychuk wrote in German magazine Der Spiegel last month.

"The curators have no problem presenting Jewish, Belarusian or Ukrainian art and artists as Russian. On a rare occasion when a Ukrainian is not presented as Russian, he or she might be presented as 'Ukrainian-born.'"

RELATED Russia accused of executing Ukrainian civilians in Bucha

People have been fighting to preserve Ukrainian art and history amid the war in Ukraine. United Nations officials said last month they are "deeply concerned" for the survival of such art and cultural sites.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization said in a statement that the agency is "working to assess damage" to such sites across Ukraine.

Advertisement

Ukraine is home to several sites listed for protection and preservation because of their global significance, including seven World Heritage sites.

Latest Headlines

World's COVID-19 cases, deaths lowest since Omicron strain emerged
World News // 1 hour ago
World's COVID-19 cases, deaths lowest since Omicron strain emerged
April 3 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases and deaths have dropped to levels before the highly contagious Omicron variant emerged last December, including infections and fatalities dropping weekly on every continent except Oceania.
Sri Lankan protesters take to streets, defy curfew amid economic crisis
World News // 1 hour ago
Sri Lankan protesters take to streets, defy curfew amid economic crisis
April 3 (UPI) -- Protesters in Sri Lanka defied a curfew and took to the streets in opposition of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the country faces shortages of essential supplies and high inflation.
Zelensky visits wounded troops as Russia strikes port cities
World News // 1 hour ago
Zelensky visits wounded troops as Russia strikes port cities
April 3 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday visited wounded troops as Russia conducted missile strikes on the Black Sea port cities Odesa and Mykolaiv.
Pakistan PM Imran Khan dissolves parliament, calls for new elections
World News // 3 hours ago
Pakistan PM Imran Khan dissolves parliament, calls for new elections
April 3 (UPI) -- Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan blocked a vote of no confidence on Sunday, dissolving the country's parliament and calling for new elections in a move opposition leaders vowed to challenge in the Supreme Court.
Pope Francis condemns 'sacrilegious war' in Ukraine after Bucha executions
World News // 3 hours ago
Pope Francis condemns 'sacrilegious war' in Ukraine after Bucha executions
April 3 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday condemned the "sacrilegious war" in Ukraine and said that the country had been "martyred."
Lithuania refuses Russian gas as EU vows new sanctions over Bucha executions
World News // 4 hours ago
Lithuania refuses Russian gas as EU vows new sanctions over Bucha executions
April 3 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said Sunday that Lithuania would become the first member of the European Union to refuse the import of Russian gas.
Russia accused of executing Ukrainian civilians in Bucha
World News // 5 hours ago
Russia accused of executing Ukrainian civilians in Bucha
April 3 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that images of Ukrainian civilians alleged to have been executed in the city of Bucha are a "punch to the gut."
Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
World News // 17 hours ago
Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
April 2 (UPI) -- Multiple Russian soldiers died and many more grew ill after being served poisoned food and alcohol in the Ukrainian town of Izium, officials said on Saturday.
Israeli security forces kill three Palestinian men in shootout
World News // 21 hours ago
Israeli security forces kill three Palestinian men in shootout
April 2 (UPI) -- Israeli security forces killed three Palestinian militants in a shootout in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, officials said.
Shanghai children separated from parents with COVID-19
World News // 22 hours ago
Shanghai children separated from parents with COVID-19
April 2 (UPI) -- Children in Shanghai were separated from their parents Saturday as part of a lockdown policy if either one tested positive for COVID-19 amid a surge in Omicron variant infections.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
Biden believes Trump should be prosecuted, New York Times reports
Biden believes Trump should be prosecuted, New York Times reports
Six people dead, at least 12 hurt in shooting in Sacramento
Six people dead, at least 12 hurt in shooting in Sacramento
NYPD arrests fourth teen for death of good Samaritan
NYPD arrests fourth teen for death of good Samaritan
Federal agents arrest man for threatening to shoot Ted Cruz
Federal agents arrest man for threatening to shoot Ted Cruz
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement