Advertisement
World News
April 3, 2022 / 12:01 PM

Pakistan PM Imran Khan dissolves parliament, calls for new elections

By Daniel Uria
Pakistan PM Imran Khan dissolves parliament, calls for new elections
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan blocked a vote of no confidence on Sunday, dissolving the country's parliament and calling for new elections in a move opposition leaders vowed to challenge in the Supreme Court. File Photo by Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE

April 3 (UPI) -- Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan, moved to dissolve the country's parliament after blocking a no-confidence vote that would have removed him from office.

Opposition lawmakers said they would challenge Khan's effort to dissolve the National Assembly and hold new elections before the Supreme Court, which scheduled a hearing on the matter on Monday.

Advertisement

"Prepare for elections," Khan said during a televised speech in which he repeated claims that efforts to remove him from office were part of a U.S.-backed conspiracy. "No corrupt forces will decide what the future of the country will be."

The lawmakers said Khan's move was "unprecedented" and a "blatant violation" of Pakistan's Constitution, while his allies said the high court had no authority to interfere with the legislature.

RELATED India accidentally fires missile into Pakistan

Khan was expected to lose a no-confidence vote in Sunday's assembly session after more than a dozen members of his own political party defected to join opposition lawmakers who accused him of mismanaging Pakistan's economy and foreign policy.

However, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, a Khan ally, shut down the no-confidence vote, declaring it "unconstitutional" and asserting Khan was still the prime minister and maintained the power to dissolve the assembly.

Advertisement

Opposition lawmakers refused to leave the National Assembly building Sunday in an apparent effort to push the Supreme Court to act.

RELATED U.S. releases Algerian man after 20 years at Guantánamo

They have been rallying for Khan to be removed since he was elected in 2018 amid accusations of vote-rigging.

Khan called the lawmakers who pushed for the no-confidence vote "traitors" and called on his supporters to take to the streets in protest of the vote.

RELATED Afghan protesters call for Taliban to reopen schools for girls

Latest Headlines

Pope Francis condemns 'sacrilegious war' in Ukraine after Bucha executions
World News // 54 minutes ago
Pope Francis condemns 'sacrilegious war' in Ukraine after Bucha executions
April 3 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday condemned the "sacrilegious war" in Ukraine and said that the country had been "martyred."
Lithuania refuses Russian gas as EU vows new sanctions over Bucha executions
World News // 1 hour ago
Lithuania refuses Russian gas as EU vows new sanctions over Bucha executions
April 3 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said Sunday that Lithuania would become the first member of the European Union to refuse the import of Russian gas.
Russia accused of executing Ukrainian civilians in Bucha
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia accused of executing Ukrainian civilians in Bucha
April 3 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that images of Ukrainian civilians alleged to have been executed in the city of Bucha are a "punch to the gut."
Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
World News // 14 hours ago
Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
April 2 (UPI) -- Multiple Russian soldiers died and many more grew ill after being served poisoned food and alcohol in the Ukrainian town of Izium, officials said on Saturday.
Israeli security forces kill three Palestinian men in shootout
World News // 18 hours ago
Israeli security forces kill three Palestinian men in shootout
April 2 (UPI) -- Israeli security forces killed three Palestinian militants in a shootout in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, officials said.
Shanghai children separated from parents with COVID-19
World News // 19 hours ago
Shanghai children separated from parents with COVID-19
April 2 (UPI) -- Children in Shanghai were separated from their parents Saturday as part of a lockdown policy if either one tested positive for COVID-19 amid a surge in Omicron variant infections.
Russian forces retreat from Kyiv region, Ukrainian military says
World News // 1 day ago
Russian forces retreat from Kyiv region, Ukrainian military says
April 2 (UPI) -- Russian forces broadly retreated from the Kyiv region Saturday, Ukrainian military officials said.
Pope Francis considers visiting Kyiv after Zelensky, Klitschko invite
World News // 23 hours ago
Pope Francis considers visiting Kyiv after Zelensky, Klitschko invite
April 2 (UPI) -- Pope Francis said Saturday he is considering visiting Kyiv after receiving an invitation from the country's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko.
Humanitarian corridors allow 4,217 Ukrainian civilians to evacuate dangerous regions
World News // 1 day ago
Humanitarian corridors allow 4,217 Ukrainian civilians to evacuate dangerous regions
April 2 (UPI) -- A total of 4,217 civilians evacuated high-conflict areas using Ukrainian corridors on Saturday, including many from the port city of Mariupol.
Zelensky alleges Russian troops are leaving mines in dead bodies
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky alleges Russian troops are leaving mines in dead bodies
April 1 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky alleged Friday that Russian troops were leaving mines behind, including in dead bodies, while retreating from the northern region of Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
Biden believes Trump should be prosecuted, New York Times reports
Biden believes Trump should be prosecuted, New York Times reports
NYPD arrests fourth teen for death of good Samaritan
NYPD arrests fourth teen for death of good Samaritan
Six people dead, at least 10 hurt in shooting in Sacramento
Six people dead, at least 10 hurt in shooting in Sacramento
Federal agents arrest man for threatening to shoot Ted Cruz
Federal agents arrest man for threatening to shoot Ted Cruz
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement