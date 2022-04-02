Advertisement
World News
April 2, 2022 / 5:52 PM

Israeli security forces kill three Palestinian men in shootout

By Adam Schrader
Israeli security forces killed three Palestinian militants in a shootout in the occupied West Bank on Saturday. The Israeli Defense Forces said one of the suspects was found with a weapon. Photo courtesy Israeli Defense Forces/Twitter

April 2 (UPI) -- Israeli security forces killed three Palestinian militants in a shootout in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, officials said.

The men allegedly opened fire on border police who had intercepted them on a tip they were about to carry out an attack in Israel, The New York Times reported. The Islamic Jihad militant group later confirmed that the three men were killed.

Four Israeli soldiers were injured, including one which was flown by helicopter to Haifa where he underwent surgery and was hospitalized in an intensive care unit, officials told The Times of Israel.

"A terrorist cell in Shuweika was successfully thwarted by the IDF and ISA," the Israeli Defense Forces said in a statement. "The final suspect, who was found with a weapon, was apprehended before attempting to carry out another terrorist attack. We will continue our counterterrorism efforts."

The incident came amid an increase in terrorist attacks in Israel, leading security forces to reinforce their troops in the country and occupied territories. At least 11 people have died in such attacks.

On Tuesday, police said four civilians and a police officer were killed in a Tel Aviv suburb during a shooting attack making it the third such attack in the Middle Eastern country in a week.

Amir Khoury, 32, was identified as the slain officer. He served with the Bnei Brak station's motorcycle unit in the Dan area of Tel Aviv.

Local media identified the shooter as Diaa Hamarsheh, a 26-year-old Palestinian man from the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

