Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 1, 2022 / 3:39 PM

U.N. brokers two-month truce in Yemeni war effective Saturday

By Doug Cunningham
U.N. brokers two-month truce in Yemeni war effective Saturday
Houthi supporters shout slogans and hold up guns during a rally against the Saudi-led war and blockade imposed on Yemen, in Sana'a, Yemen, on August 8, 2021. The U.N. announced in a press statement Friday that the warring parties have agreed to a two-month truce starting Saturday. File Photo by Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE

April 1 (UPI) -- Warring parties in Yemen have agreed to a two-month truce, which will pause all offensive and military air, ground and maritime operations inside Yemen.

United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a press statement that the truce comes into effect Saturday.

Advertisement

"I thank the parties for working with me and my office in good faith and making the necessary compromises to reach this agreement," Grundberg said in the statement, "The aim of this Truce is to give Yemenis a necessary break from violence, relief from the humanitarian suffering and most importantly hope that an end to this conflict is possible."

The U.N. press statement said the parties have also agreed to allow fuel ships to enter ports in Hudaydah and for commercial flights to operate in and out of Sana'a airport.

The war in Yemen started as a civil war in 2014. Houthis seized control of Saada Province and then captured the capital, Sanaa.

Saudi Arabia did not want Yemen to be controlled by the Houthis, so it began air strikes against Houthis along with allied Arab states.

The United States, Britain and France supported the Saudi coalition.

Advertisement

Grunberg said in the U.N. press statement that he will intensify his work with the parties to the Yemeni war "with the aim to reach a permanent ceasefire, address urgent economic and humanitarian measures and resume the political process between the Yemeni parties."

Read More

U.N. imposes arms embargo on Houthis, labels group as terrorists Airstrikes in Yemen leave dozens dead, nationwide Internet outage Saudi-led coalition denies targeting prison in Yemen airstrikes Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Yemen after deadly Dhabi airport attack

Latest Headlines

Red Cross unable to reach Mariupol, Ukraine; turns back
World News // 8 hours ago
Red Cross unable to reach Mariupol, Ukraine; turns back
April 1 (UPI) -- The International Committee of the Red Cross said it was unable to reach civilians in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Friday after encountering unsafe conditions.
Inflation in Europe increases to 7.5%
World News // 2 hours ago
Inflation in Europe increases to 7.5%
April 1 (UPI) -- European statistical experts said Friday that inflation in the European Union area reached 7.5% in March, nearly two points higher than what it was in February.
Famed French photographer Patrick Demarchelier dies at 78
World News // 3 hours ago
Famed French photographer Patrick Demarchelier dies at 78
April 1 (UPI) -- Famed French fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier, best known as the late Princess Diana's personal lensman, died Thursday at 78, a message on his official Instagram page said.
Pope Francis gives long-awaited apology for Indigenous abuses at Catholic schools
World News // 3 hours ago
Pope Francis gives long-awaited apology for Indigenous abuses at Catholic schools
April 1 (UPI) -- Pope Francis made a formal apology Friday for the Catholic Church's role in operating Canada's system of residential schools, in which thousands of Indigenous children were abused over a period of several decades.
EU presses China to help end war in Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
EU presses China to help end war in Ukraine
April 1 (UPI) -- European Union officials pressed top Chinese leaders to help end Russia's war on Ukraine during a virtual summit Friday with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping.
Cargo flights cause profits to soar at Korean Air amid pandemic
World News // 4 hours ago
Cargo flights cause profits to soar at Korean Air amid pandemic
SEOUL, April 1 (UPI) -- Korean Air saw record profits last year even as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact the airline industry.
Muslims to mark holy month of Ramadan with fasting, prayer
World News // 5 hours ago
Muslims to mark holy month of Ramadan with fasting, prayer
April 1 (UPI) -- Muslims worldwide will mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan Saturday by fasting during the day. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, but Ramadan is more than fasting.
Dozens injured, arrested during protest at Sri Lanka president's home
World News // 6 hours ago
Dozens injured, arrested during protest at Sri Lanka president's home
April 1 (UPI) -- A protest at the home of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ended with injuries and arrests as hundreds of people chanted demands for him to resign amid the country's economic crisis.
Japan hits North Korea with new sanctions over missile launch
World News // 10 hours ago
Japan hits North Korea with new sanctions over missile launch
SEOUL, April 1 (UPI) -- Japan has announced a new round of sanctions against North Korea in response to its launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile last week, officials said Friday.
South Korean air force planes collide, four dead
World News // 11 hours ago
South Korean air force planes collide, four dead
SEOUL, April 1 (UPI) -- A pair of Air Force KT-1 trainer jets collided in midair and crashed in southeastern South Korea Friday afternoon, killing four, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FCC receives 66 complaints over Will Smith's Oscar slap of Chris Rock
FCC receives 66 complaints over Will Smith's Oscar slap of Chris Rock
Skippy recalls peanut butter over metal fragments
Skippy recalls peanut butter over metal fragments
Red Cross unable to reach Mariupol, Ukraine; turns back
Red Cross unable to reach Mariupol, Ukraine; turns back
America in 1950: U.S. releases gold mine of Census data after 72-year waiting period
America in 1950: U.S. releases gold mine of Census data after 72-year waiting period
Justice Department warns states against transgender discrimination
Justice Department warns states against transgender discrimination
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement