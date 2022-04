1/5

Palestinians past a shop displaying decorations for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the Old City of Jerusalem, on Friday. Ramadan will begin in Israel and the West Bank on Saturday or Sunday evening.

April 1 (UPI) -- Muslims worldwide will mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan Saturday, kicking off the period of fasting from before sunup to sundown. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, but Ramadan is more than fasting. The other four pillars of Islam are declaration of the faith, daily prayers, charity and performing the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca if physically and financially able. Advertisement

Muslims believe that Ramadan is the period when the Quran was revealed to the prophet Muhammad more than 1400 years ago.

The angel Gabriel was said to have appeared to Muhammad in 610 A.D., revealing the Islamic holy book.

Ramadan is a multi-dimensional spiritual observance, an annual time of prayer, community and reflection.

The citing of the new crescent moon signifies the beginning of Ramadan. A moon sighting committee of the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia announces the official date of Ramadan.

The court has told citizens to look out for the new crescent moon Friday. If the moon is seen in Saudi Arabia Friday the first Ramadan fast will start April 2.

According to the International Astronomical Centre, April 2 will mark the first day of Ramadan in most Muslim countries.

During Ramadan it's common to have a meal called suhoor just before dawn and another, known as iftar, after sunset. Children, pregnant women, the elderly and people who are ill don't have to fast.

During Ramadan Muslims seek spiritual growth and a stronger relationship with Allah.