Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 1, 2022 / 12:24 PM

Pope Francis gives long-awaited apology for Indigenous abuses at Catholic schools

By Simon Druker
1/4
Pope Francis gives long-awaited apology for Indigenous abuses at Catholic schools
The pope's historic apology Friday was the first by the pontiff to Canada's Indigenous community, and came after he met with a Canadian delegation that was accompanied by several bishops. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Pope Francis made a formal apology Friday for the Roman Catholic Church's role in operating Canada's system of residential schools, in which thousands of Indigenous children were taken and abused over a period of several decades.

The pope issued the apology at the Vatican directly to a 62-member delegation at the Apostolic Palace made up of members of Canada's three largest Indigenous groups.

Advertisement

"I also feel shame ... sorrow and shame for the role that a number of Catholics, particularly those with educational responsibilities, have had in all these things that wounded you," he said. "And the abuses you suffered and the lack of respect shown for your identity, your culture and even your spiritual values."

The historic apology was the first by the pope to Canada's Indigenous community. Thursday, he met privately with the delegation, accompanied by several Canadian Bishops. It was his third such visit this week after having earlier met with Mètis and Inuit representatives separately.

RELATED Washington Gov. Inslee signs first U.S. alert system for missing Indigenous people

The pontiff also said he hoped to visit Canada in the future, a prospect welcomed by the delegates.

The Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada, is seen in 1937. Last summer, a mass grave was located at the site of the school that contained the bodies of 215 children whose deaths went undocumented. File Photo by University of Manitoba/National Center for Truth and Reconciliation/EPA-EFE

"It's a historical first step. However, only a first step. The next step is for the Holy Father to apologize to our family at their home. We seek to hear his words. They also seek the words of apology at home," Dene National Chief Gerald Antoine said according to the CBC.

Advertisement

There have long been calls for an official Vatican apology for the role the church played in Canada's residential school system, but Francis repeatedly declined to do so until Friday. The calls were amplified last summer after hundreds of unmarked graves were uncovered at the sites of a number of the former Indigenous schools.

RELATED Study shows higher COVID-19 death rates for Indigenous people

It's believed that about 150,000 Indigenous children in Canada were forcibly taken from their families and sent to the schools between the 1800s and the 1970s. There, they often experienced physical and sexual abuse, as well as disease. The Catholic Church ran most of those schools on behalf of the Canadian government.

Five years ago, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly called for Pope Francis to formally apologize. After considering the request, the pope declined -- with one bishop saying that "he felt that he could not personally respond." He again passed up an opportunity to apologize last summer.

RELATED White House report urges reforms to protect voting rights for Native Americans

Latest Headlines

Famed French photographer Patrick Demarchelier dies at 78
World News // 5 minutes ago
Famed French photographer Patrick Demarchelier dies at 78
April 1 (UPI) -- Famed French fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier, best known as the late Princess Diana's personal lensman, died Thursday at 78, a message on his official Instagram page said.
EU presses China to help end war in Ukraine
World News // 1 hour ago
EU presses China to help end war in Ukraine
April 1 (UPI) -- European Union officials pressed top Chinese leaders to help end Russia's war on Ukraine during a virtual summit Friday with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping.
Cargo flights cause profits to soar at Korean Air amid pandemic
World News // 1 hour ago
Cargo flights cause profits to soar at Korean Air amid pandemic
SEOUL, April 1 (UPI) -- Korean Air saw record profits last year even as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact the airline industry.
Muslims to mark holy month of Ramadan with fasting, prayer
World News // 2 hours ago
Muslims to mark holy month of Ramadan with fasting, prayer
April 1 (UPI) -- Muslims worldwide will mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan Saturday by fasting during the day. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, but Ramadan is more than fasting.
Red Cross makes another attempt to evacuate Mariupol after new Russian promise
World News // 5 hours ago
Red Cross makes another attempt to evacuate Mariupol after new Russian promise
April 1 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials will again try to evacuate civilians from the war-battered port city of Mariupol after the Russian military renewed assurance that a humanitarian corridor will be open from the town to Zaporizhzhia.
Dozens injured, arrested during protest at Sri Lanka president's home
World News // 3 hours ago
Dozens injured, arrested during protest at Sri Lanka president's home
April 1 (UPI) -- A protest at the home of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ended with injuries and arrests as hundreds of people chanted demands for him to resign amid the country's economic crisis.
Japan hits North Korea with new sanctions over missile launch
World News // 7 hours ago
Japan hits North Korea with new sanctions over missile launch
SEOUL, April 1 (UPI) -- Japan has announced a new round of sanctions against North Korea in response to its launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile last week, officials said Friday.
South Korean air force planes collide, four dead
World News // 8 hours ago
South Korean air force planes collide, four dead
SEOUL, April 1 (UPI) -- A pair of Air Force KT-1 trainer jets collided in midair and crashed in southeastern South Korea Friday afternoon, killing four, officials said.
Ukrainian evacuation buses held up at Russian checkpoint during limited cease-fire
World News // 1 day ago
Ukrainian evacuation buses held up at Russian checkpoint during limited cease-fire
March 31 (UPI) -- The promise of a humanitarian corridor for civilians out of the war-ravaged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Thursday hit a snag when a convoy of buses headed toward the city was held up at Russian checkpoints.
Russian troops leaving Chernobyl, plant operator reports
World News // 22 hours ago
Russian troops leaving Chernobyl, plant operator reports
March 31 (UPI) -- Russian military forces are leaving the Chernobyl nuclear plant and surrounding area, the Ukrainian state energy agency Energoatom said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FCC receives 66 complaints over Will Smith's Oscar slap of Chris Rock
FCC receives 66 complaints over Will Smith's Oscar slap of Chris Rock
Skippy recalls peanut butter over metal fragments
Skippy recalls peanut butter over metal fragments
Justice Department warns states against transgender discrimination
Justice Department warns states against transgender discrimination
Red Cross makes another attempt to evacuate Mariupol after new Russian promise
Red Cross makes another attempt to evacuate Mariupol after new Russian promise
America in 1950: U.S. releases gold mine of Census data after 72-year waiting period
America in 1950: U.S. releases gold mine of Census data after 72-year waiting period
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement