April 1, 2022 / 4:12 PM

Palestinian man killed in clash with Israeli troops in West Bank

By Danielle Haynes
Palestinian mourners carry the body of Ahmed Al-Atrash during his funeral in the West Bank city of Hebron on Friday. Photo by Abed Al Hashlamoun/EPA-EFE

April 1 (UPI) -- A Palestinian man was shot and killed by Israeli forces Friday during clashes in the West Bank, the Israeli military confirmed.

The shooting happened in the city of Hebron during weekly protests against Israeli settlements.

Palestinian news outlet WAFA identified the man as Ahmad Younes al-Atrash, 29.

The Israel Defense Forces said troops opened fire on al-Atrash after he allegedly "threw a firebomb at troops, endangering their lives," according to The Times of Israel. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

WAFA reported that other protesters sustained teargas injuries during the violence. The Palestinian Red Crescent said dozens of Palestinians were injured during protests in other areas of the West Bank.

The Times of Israel reported that protesters threw rocks and firebombs at Israeli troops, while soldiers fired tear gas, and rubber and live bullets.

The IDF has carried out operations in the West Bank and the Israeli Police has deployed thousands of officers throughout Jersualem in response to increased violence in recent weeks, The Jerusalem Post reported.

"We have concluded our preparations for the month of Ramadan," said Erez Tavor, head of Jerusalem's Operations Directorate.

"The goal is to allow everyone to practice their religion freely. Whoever chooses to disrupt this order and act in violence will be arrested. We will not allow inciters to ruin daily life."

Palestinians prepare for Ramadan in Jerusalem

Palestinians sell lanterns ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the Old City of Jerusalem on Friday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

