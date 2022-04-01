Trending
April 1, 2022 / 11:51 AM

Cargo flights cause profits to soar at Korean Air amid pandemic

By Jo Sung-a & Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
Cargo flights cause profits to soar at Korean Air amid pandemic
Korean Air successfully pivoted to the air cargo business during COVID-19. Photo courtesy of Korean Air

SEOUL, April 1 (UPI) -- Korean Air saw record profits last year even as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact the airline industry.

Korean Air saw its 2021 operating income jump some 12 times to a record-high $1.17 billion from a year before. Its sales also rose 18.4% year on year.

This is in contrast to many other airlines, which struggled to find their footing over the past two years due to the decrease in customers.

"Our workers received bonuses for the first time in three years. The amount is almost the same for all employees, although those from the cargo division got a little bit more," a Korean Air official told UPI News Korea.

Korean Air's cargo business is credited for much of the profit increase, as the company operates many charter and cargo-only passenger flights.

Air Transport World on Thursday picked Korean Air as "Cargo Operator of the Year," and awarded U.S. carrier Alaska Airlines with the title "Airline of the Year."

"Korean Air has continued to go from strength to strength, remaining at the forefront of addressing the global cargo capacity shortages resulting from the pandemic," the ATW said in a statement.

Observers say that Korean Air will be able to bring in high profits this year, as well.

"Korean Air is expected to record a huge profit in 2022. But there are some uncertainties, including the rise in crude oil prices," NH Investment & Securities analyst Jung Yeon-seung said in a phone interview.

Petroleum prices have soared since late February after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sparking concerns over a global fuel shortage for airlines.

Latest Headlines

Famed French photographer Patrick Demarchelier dies at 78
World News // 1 minute ago
Famed French photographer Patrick Demarchelier dies at 78
April 1 (UPI) -- Famed French fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier, best known as the late Princess Diana's personal lensman, died Thursday at 78, a message on his official Instagram page said.
Pope Francis gives long-awaited apology for Indigenous abuses at Catholic schools
World News // 42 minutes ago
Pope Francis gives long-awaited apology for Indigenous abuses at Catholic schools
April 1 (UPI) -- Pope Francis made a formal apology Friday for the Catholic Church's role in operating Canada's system of residential schools, in which thousands of Indigenous children were abused over a period of several decades.
EU presses China to help end war in Ukraine
World News // 1 hour ago
EU presses China to help end war in Ukraine
April 1 (UPI) -- European Union officials pressed top Chinese leaders to help end Russia's war on Ukraine during a virtual summit Friday with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping.
Muslims to mark holy month of Ramadan with fasting, prayer
World News // 2 hours ago
Muslims to mark holy month of Ramadan with fasting, prayer
April 1 (UPI) -- Muslims worldwide will mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan Saturday by fasting during the day. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, but Ramadan is more than fasting.
Red Cross makes another attempt to evacuate Mariupol after new Russian promise
World News // 5 hours ago
Red Cross makes another attempt to evacuate Mariupol after new Russian promise
April 1 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials will again try to evacuate civilians from the war-battered port city of Mariupol after the Russian military renewed assurance that a humanitarian corridor will be open from the town to Zaporizhzhia.
Dozens injured, arrested during protest at Sri Lanka president's home
World News // 3 hours ago
Dozens injured, arrested during protest at Sri Lanka president's home
April 1 (UPI) -- A protest at the home of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ended with injuries and arrests as hundreds of people chanted demands for him to resign amid the country's economic crisis.
Japan hits North Korea with new sanctions over missile launch
World News // 7 hours ago
Japan hits North Korea with new sanctions over missile launch
SEOUL, April 1 (UPI) -- Japan has announced a new round of sanctions against North Korea in response to its launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile last week, officials said Friday.
South Korean air force planes collide, four dead
World News // 8 hours ago
South Korean air force planes collide, four dead
SEOUL, April 1 (UPI) -- A pair of Air Force KT-1 trainer jets collided in midair and crashed in southeastern South Korea Friday afternoon, killing four, officials said.
Ukrainian evacuation buses held up at Russian checkpoint during limited cease-fire
World News // 1 day ago
Ukrainian evacuation buses held up at Russian checkpoint during limited cease-fire
March 31 (UPI) -- The promise of a humanitarian corridor for civilians out of the war-ravaged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Thursday hit a snag when a convoy of buses headed toward the city was held up at Russian checkpoints.
Russian troops leaving Chernobyl, plant operator reports
World News // 22 hours ago
Russian troops leaving Chernobyl, plant operator reports
March 31 (UPI) -- Russian military forces are leaving the Chernobyl nuclear plant and surrounding area, the Ukrainian state energy agency Energoatom said Thursday.
