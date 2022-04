French fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier attends the amfAR New York gala at Ciprani Wall Street in New York on February 11, 2015. He died on Thursday. File Photo by Jason Szenes/EPA

April 1 (UPI) -- Famed French fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier, best known as the late Princess Diana's personal lensman, died Thursday at 78, a message on his official Instagram page said. Demarchelier's work adorned some of the world's leading fashion magazines but established a long-term relationship with Vogue in the late 1980s and 1990s. He also served as the lead photographer for Harper's Bazaar. Advertisement

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31st, 2022, at the age of 78," the Instagram message said. "He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren."

He was born in 1943 while France was under German occupation during World War II. Demarchelier got his break at 20 when he started working with a renowned Swiss fashion photographer after moving to Paris.

His work highlighted the advertising campaigns of some of the world's leading fashion companies such as Dior, Chanel, Giorgio Armani, Gianni Versace and Yves Saint Laurent.

Demarchelier became Princess Diana's personal photographer in 1989, becoming the first non-Briton to hold such a position. Through the years, he would shoot some of the most memorable photographs of the late princess.

He received the French Order of Arts and Literature in 2007 and worked in fashion into his 70s.