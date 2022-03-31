Trending
World News
March 31, 2022 / 12:39 PM

Russia OKs cease-fire to evacuate civilians in Mariupol as military keeps up assault

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Russia OKs cease-fire to evacuate civilians in Mariupol as military keeps up assault
Destroyed vehicles line a highway near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. The area is close to a city that was overtaken by Russian forces and then retaken by Ukrainian troops, officials said. Photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE

March 31 (UPI) -- With the fighting now entering its sixth week, Russian officials said they agreed Thursday to a new -- but limited -- cease-fire in the southern city of Mariupol to give thousands of Ukrainians stranded there a way out.

The Kremlin agreed to the cease-fire and dozens of buses were sent to Mariupol to pick up the civilians. A humanitarian corridor allowing their escape was also part of the agreement and was established from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia through Berdiansk.

A number of previous attempts at ensuring safe passage for Ukrainians have failed, which has made some officials in Kyiv skeptical of Moscow's intentions.

Not long after the cease-fire was to take effect Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his doubts about Russia in a national address and said that Russian forces are actually building up in eastern, separatist regions of Ukraine, known as the Donbas.

RELATED Biden to tap millions of extra barrels from U.S. oil reserve to control gas prices

In an address to Australian Parliament Thursday, Zelensky appealed for more aid in the form of armored vehicles and punitive sanctions against Moscow -- something that a number of nations have already done.

Meanwhile, Russian forces escalated the fighting on Thursday on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv, leading some to speculate that Russian President Vladimir Putin is using the cease-fire to allow his troops to regroup. Russian forces have been met with stiff Ukrainian resistance since the invasion began Feb. 24.

Bereaved relatives are seen Thursday during the funeral of Ukrainian servicemen who died in the Russian war, in the west Ukrainian city of Lviv. Photo by Mykola Tys/EPA-EFE

Ukrainian official David Arakhamia said negotiators from both countries are expected to resume talks virtually on Friday. The most recent peace talks, early this week, were held in person in Turkey. Those talks initially provided glimmers of hope as Moscow vowed to "reduce military activity" in certain parts of Ukraine. But Ukrainian officials, including Zelensky, have since said that Moscow isn't doing anything different.

RELATED Pentagon: Russia 'relocating' less than 20% of troops from Kyiv

In a separate address late on Wednesday, Zelensky said that defeating Russia on the battlefield -- not negotiating a peace agreement -- is going to be the only way to end the war.

"We need peace, but it will come only when we will have a strong position on the battlefield," he said, according to the Kyiv Post. "Our spirit is strong, we are sufficiently decisive, but we need help now."

On Thursday afternoon, a missile strike damaged a cultural center in Ukraine that was being used as a military barracks near central Kharkiv. The missile destroyed parked vehicles and nearby buildings.

RELATED U.N. appoints panel to investigate possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine

The United Nations said earlier this week that the number of Ukrainian refugees fleeing their homeland has surpassed 4 million.

"For this humanitarian operation to succeed, we propose to carry it out with the direct participation of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Committee of the Red Cross," Russia's defense ministry said Thursday, according to the Economic Times.

Meanwhile, France and Germany have both rejected a demand by Russia for buyers to pay Russian rubles for Russian-produced natural gas -- a tactic that would ease some of the sanctions against Moscow and add value to the Russian currency.

The European countries' refusal sets up an economic and energy standoff, with Putin threatening to end gas supplies if they are not paid in the Russian currency.

Scenes from the rubble: Russian forces attack Ukraine capital, Kyiv

Ukrainian service members stand beside a damaged building in a residential area after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 18. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

