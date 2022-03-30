Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 30, 2022 / 8:46 AM

Report says healthcare failures caused over 200 baby deaths at British hospitals

By Clyde Hughes
Report says healthcare failures caused over 200 baby deaths at British hospitals
Additionally, the 250-page report says the review found that 94 babies sustained long-term injuries due to a lack of oxygen at birth. File Photo by Harald Landsrath/Pixabay

March 30 (UPI) -- A years-long review into a British hospital system has found that failures in maternity care caused the unnecessary deaths of more than 200 babies over the past two decades, officials said Wednesday.

The inquiry began in 2018 after two families that lost newborns at pushed for an investigation. Their babies died at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust, which manages several hospitals within Britain's National Health Service.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, investigators said they found that 131 stillbirths and 70 neonatal deaths could have been avoided if the care had been better. Additionally, nine mothers died in the review of about 1,600 incidents between 2000 and 2019.

The report also noted that families' concerns about their babies were often ignored at NHS facilities.

RELATED Babies whose fathers took diabetes drug had higher risk for birth defects

"[The NHS] failed to investigate, failed to learn and failed to improve and therefore often failed to safeguard mothers and their babies at one of the most important times in their lives," the report says.

The independent review was conducted by nurse Donna Ockenden, president of the nonprofit advocacy group Baby Lifeline.

The 250-page report said the review found that an additional 94 babies sustained long-term injuries due to a lack of oxygen at birth. Some families were told by the hospitals that the mothers were the blame for their own deaths.

Advertisement
RELATED Moderna says smaller doses of COVID-19 vaccine effective in children under 6

"The impact of death or serious health complications suffered as a result of maternity care cannot be underestimated," Ockenden said in the report. "The impact on the lives of families and loved ones is profound and permanent.

"The families who have bravely contributed to this review know all too well the devastation which follows such events, and has explained to my review team and me that they want this review to answer their questions."

The investigative report calls for an independent senior advocate within maternal services to listen to families and improve services, and an independent special health authority to investigate maternal deaths for swifter feedback and results.

RELATED Study: Placenta may block COVID-19 transmission to babies during pregnancy

"Donna Ockenden's report paints a tragic and harrowing picture of repeated failures in care over two decades, and I am deeply sorry to all the families who have suffered so greatly," British health secretary Sajid Javid said, according to the Evening Standard.

"Since the initial report was published in 2020 we have taken steps to invest in maternity services and grow the workforce, and we will make the changes that are needed so that no families have to go through this pain again."

"This has to be a watershed moment for maternity care across this country that a tragedy of this scale can never be allowed to happen again," said Richard Stanton, who lost a baby in the system in 2009, according to Sky News.

Advertisement

"I would like somebody from the trust to sit face to face with me, and talk to me. They've never done that," added Julie Rowlings, who lost a baby daughter.

Latest Headlines

North Korean ICBM launch was staged; older missile used, Seoul says
World News // 29 minutes ago
North Korean ICBM launch was staged; older missile used, Seoul says
SEOUL, March 30 (UPI) -- North Korea did not test-fire its enormous new Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile last week as it claimed, but instead launched an older ICBM, South Korea's military told lawmakers.
Russian forces keep up bombing campaign after vowing to reduce military activity in Ukraine
World News // 1 hour ago
Russian forces keep up bombing campaign after vowing to reduce military activity in Ukraine
March 30 (UPI) -- Russian forces went after various cities across Ukraine overnight after promising to reduce military activity during new peace talks in what had appeared to be the first sign of real progress since the fighting began.
WFP warns Ukraine war threatens global food security
World News // 5 hours ago
WFP warns Ukraine war threatens global food security
March 30 (UPI) -- The war in Ukraine has created "a catastrophe on top of a catastrophe" unlike anything seen since the Second World War, the United Nations food chief said.
Russia's telecom regulator announces fines against YouTube
World News // 7 hours ago
Russia's telecom regulator announces fines against YouTube
March 30 (UPI) -- Russia's telecom regulator announced it will fine Alphabet Inc.'s Google for failing to remove certain videos containing banned content about the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine from its YouTube video service.
Four more European nations expel Russian diplomats
World News // 8 hours ago
Four more European nations expel Russian diplomats
March 29 (UPI) -- Several European nations including Belgium and the Netherlands expelled Russian diplomats from their borders on Tuesday on accusations they were acting as intelligence officers.
Police: Gunman kills five people in Tel Aviv suburb
World News // 15 hours ago
Police: Gunman kills five people in Tel Aviv suburb
March 29 (UPI) -- Five people were killed in a Tel Aviv suburb during a shooting attack Tuesday night, according to police, making it the third terrorist attack in the Middle Eastern country in a week.
Russia agrees to 'reduce military activity,' Zelensky says 'challenges' have not diminished
World News // 1 day ago
Russia agrees to 'reduce military activity,' Zelensky says 'challenges' have not diminished
March 29 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that its people cannot trust the claims that Russia will reduce its military activity in Kyiv and Chernihiv while Moscow continues to remain in Ukrainian territory.
U.N.: More than 1,230 personnel working at humanitarian hubs in Ukraine
World News // 12 hours ago
U.N.: More than 1,230 personnel working at humanitarian hubs in Ukraine
March 29 (UPI) -- U.N. Humanitarian Affairs Deputy Emergency Coordinator Joyce Msuya said Tuesday that more than 1,230 U.N. personnel are working in humanitarian hubs throughout Ukraine.
Parents of kids hospitalized in Hong Kong with COVID-19 now granted access
World News // 17 hours ago
Parents of kids hospitalized in Hong Kong with COVID-19 now granted access
March 29 (UPI) -- The parents of children in Hong Kong hospitalized with COVID-19 will now be allowed to visit and stay with their kids in pediatric wards of hospitals.
New activity suggests North Korea nuclear test likely in 'near future,' report says
World News // 22 hours ago
New activity suggests North Korea nuclear test likely in 'near future,' report says
SEOUL, March 29 (UPI) -- New images show increasing activity at North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site, according to a research report -- signaling that Pyongyang is preparing to detonate its first nuclear weapon in five years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden won't invoke executive privilege for Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner
Biden won't invoke executive privilege for Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner
White House records show 7-hour gap in Trump's phone calls on Jan. 6, reports say
White House records show 7-hour gap in Trump's phone calls on Jan. 6, reports say
Applebee's franchise exec fired after leaked email about gas prices, wages
Applebee's franchise exec fired after leaked email about gas prices, wages
Amusement park ride harness was still locked after teen's death, Florida report says
Amusement park ride harness was still locked after teen's death, Florida report says
Russia agrees to 'reduce military activity,' Zelensky says 'challenges' have not diminished
Russia agrees to 'reduce military activity,' Zelensky says 'challenges' have not diminished
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement