Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 30, 2022 / 3:30 AM

WFP warns Ukraine war threatens global food security

By Darryl Coote
WFP warns Ukraine war threatens global food security
Ukrainian refugees board buses near the Slovak-Ukrainian border crossing , eastern Slovakia, on Sunday. Photo by Ukrainian Police/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- The war in Ukraine has created "a catastrophe on top of a catastrophe" unlike anything seen since the Second World War, the United Nations food chief said, warning the conflict could create a global food insecurity problem that would further harm the world's poorest nations.

David Beasley, head of the World Food Program, told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine his organization had already begun cutting rations for millions of children and families worldwide due to rising fuel, food and shipping costs.

Advertisement

In Yemen, he said, the WFP, which feeds about 125 million people, had recently cut rations for 8 million people in need by 50% and they are now looking at providing them with zero rations with countries such as Mali, Chad and others facing similar fates.

The war has exacerbated the situation because the two nations involved in the conflict produce 30% of the world's supply of wheat, which is now under threat as Ukrainian farmers put down their hoes for weapons to join the frontline.

Advertisement
RELATED Russia's telecom regulator announces fines against YouTube

Together, they also produce 20% of the world's maze and up to 80% of its sunflower seed oil.

Meanwhile, the WFP buys 50% of its grain from Ukraine with Lebanon dependent upon the country for 81% of its grain and Egypt 85%, he said.

"It's planting season for corn, maze right now for the next four weeks. Well, whose going to be tending the crops? Then you got harvest season for, let's say wheat, coming up in June, July. Well, if the farmers are on the frontlines you can see we're concerned not just about what happens inside Ukraine, but also about what's going to be happening outside," he said, adding that the issue is further compounded by the lack of fertilizer-based products to come from Belarus and Russia.

RELATED Four more European nations expel Russian diplomats

"So, we're looking at what could be a catastrophe, on top of a catastrophe on top of a catastrophe in the months ahead."

Beasley made his warning days after the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations issued an alert, stating it's "deeply concerned" about the food security situation in Ukraine.

The alert states that assessments of 19 of Ukraine's 24 oblasts indict that food shortages are expected immediately on in the next three months in more than 40% of the cases.

Advertisement
RELATED U.N.: More than 1,230 personnel working at humanitarian hubs in Ukraine

"It is uncertain whether Ukraine will be able to harvest existing crops, plant new ones or sustain livestock production as the conflict evolves," it said. "As insecurity persists, and both local and national supply chains are disrupted, people are likely to fall deeper into emergency levels of hunger and malnutrition."

The war, which began on Feb. 24, has created nearly 4 million refugees and killed at least 1,100 civilians.

Beasley said that as they try and aid Ukraine the world needs to be careful to not neglect the food situation in Sahel, northern Africa or the Middle East, "otherwise you'll have massive migration coming from all sides of Europe" and it is substantially cheaper to people feed in their home countries.

"So, this is a crisis on top of a crisis," he said.

Latest Headlines

Russia's telecom regulator announces fines against YouTube
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia's telecom regulator announces fines against YouTube
March 30 (UPI) -- Russia's telecom regulator announced it will fine Alphabet Inc.'s Google for failing to remove certain videos containing banned content about the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine from its YouTube video service.
Four more European nations expel Russian diplomats
World News // 3 hours ago
Four more European nations expel Russian diplomats
March 29 (UPI) -- Several European nations including Belgium and the Netherlands expelled Russian diplomats from their borders on Tuesday on accusations they were acting as intelligence officers.
Police: Gunman kills five people in Tel Aviv suburb
World News // 11 hours ago
Police: Gunman kills five people in Tel Aviv suburb
March 29 (UPI) -- Five people were killed in a Tel Aviv suburb during a shooting attack Tuesday night, according to police, making it the third terrorist attack in the Middle Eastern country in a week.
Russia agrees to 'reduce military activity,' Zelensky says 'challenges' have not diminished
World News // 20 hours ago
Russia agrees to 'reduce military activity,' Zelensky says 'challenges' have not diminished
March 29 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that its people cannot trust the claims that Russia will reduce its military activity in Kyiv and Chernihiv while Moscow continues to remain in Ukrainian territory.
U.N.: More than 1,230 personnel working at humanitarian hubs in Ukraine
World News // 7 hours ago
U.N.: More than 1,230 personnel working at humanitarian hubs in Ukraine
March 29 (UPI) -- U.N. Humanitarian Affairs Deputy Emergency Coordinator Joyce Msuya said Tuesday that more than 1,230 U.N. personnel are working in humanitarian hubs throughout Ukraine.
Parents of kids hospitalized in Hong Kong with COVID-19 now granted access
World News // 13 hours ago
Parents of kids hospitalized in Hong Kong with COVID-19 now granted access
March 29 (UPI) -- The parents of children in Hong Kong hospitalized with COVID-19 will now be allowed to visit and stay with their kids in pediatric wards of hospitals.
New activity suggests North Korea nuclear test likely in 'near future,' report says
World News // 17 hours ago
New activity suggests North Korea nuclear test likely in 'near future,' report says
SEOUL, March 29 (UPI) -- New images show increasing activity at North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site, according to a research report -- signaling that Pyongyang is preparing to detonate its first nuclear weapon in five years.
Queen, royal family honors late Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey celebration
World News // 19 hours ago
Queen, royal family honors late Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey celebration
March 29 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II and members of the royal family celebrated the life of the late Prince Philip on Tuesday during a service at Westminster Abbey -- almost a year after the Duke of Edinburgh died at the age of 99.
South Korea files complaint for Japan history books over sex slaves, other WWII claims
World News // 21 hours ago
South Korea files complaint for Japan history books over sex slaves, other WWII claims
SEOUL, March 29 (UPI) -- Seoul lodged a complaint against Tokyo on Tuesday over new history textbooks which South Korean officials say distort facts about Japan's use of forced labor and sexual slavery against Koreans during World War II.
Australia to spend more on defense amid Russian war, Chinese aggression
World News // 22 hours ago
Australia to spend more on defense amid Russian war, Chinese aggression
March 29 (UPI) -- The Australian government announced on Tuesday that it will increase defense spending amid Russia's war in Eastern European and rising tensions between Canberra and Beijing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fueling station near Death Valley in California has most expensive gas in U.S.
Fueling station near Death Valley in California has most expensive gas in U.S.
Biden won't invoke executive privilege for Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner
Biden won't invoke executive privilege for Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner
White House records show 7-hour gap in Trump's phone calls on Jan. 6, reports say
White House records show 7-hour gap in Trump's phone calls on Jan. 6, reports say
Applebee's franchise exec fired after leaked email about gas prices, wages
Applebee's franchise exec fired after leaked email about gas prices, wages
Russia agrees to 'reduce military activity,' Zelensky says 'challenges' have not diminished
Russia agrees to 'reduce military activity,' Zelensky says 'challenges' have not diminished
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement