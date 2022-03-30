Trending
March 30, 2022 / 8:42 PM

U.N. appoints panel to investigate possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine

By Daniel Uria
1/5
U.N. appoints panel to investigate possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine
The U.N. Human Rights Council on Wednesday appointed a three-person panel to investigate potential Russian war crimes following its invasion of Ukraine. Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- The United Nations Human Rights Council on Wednesday appointed a commission to investigate accusations of war crimes by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

The three-person panel was appointed for an initial period of one year to "establish the facts, circumstances and root causes" of any war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine after the commission voted 49-1 in favor of creating an independent internal commission.

Additionally, the panel will be asked "to collect, consolidate and analyze evidence of such violations and abuses including their gender dimension and to systematically record and preserve all information documentation and evidence."

Named to the panel were Erik Mose, who formerly served as a judge on the Supreme Court of Norway and president of the international criminal tribunal that prosecuted perpetrators of genocide in Rwanda; Jasminka Dzumhur, a human rights ombudsperson in Bosnia; and Pablo de Greiff, a veteran adviser on justice issues to international organizations from Colombia.

RELATED Putin misinformed by military advisers on Ukraine war, U.S. officials say

The announcement of the panel comes after the International Criminal Court earlier this month launched its own probe into potential war crimes spanning from the current war back to 2013 and the U.S. State Department last week announced it has assessed "that members of Russia's armed forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine."

Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. human rights chief, said in a statement to the Human Rights Council on Wednesday that at least 1,189 civilians have been killed since the start of the invasion and more than 10 million Ukrainians have been displaced.

"The terror and agony of the Ukrainian people is palpable and is being felt around the world," Bachelet said. "They wanted the war to stop and to return to peace, safety and human dignity."

RELATED Joe Biden promises Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky $500 million in aid

The appointment of the panel came as Russia continued shelling and sporadic small arms fire in Kyiv and Chernihiv into 1 a.m. Thursday, The New York Times and CNN reported, after Russian negotiators said during talks in Istanbul on Tuesday that they would "reduce military activity" in the two cities.

Continued attacks came amid skepticism regarding Russia's promises from Ukraine and the West as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday night that the negotiations with Russia are "only words."

"There are other words about alleged pullback of Russian troops from Kyiv and Chernihiv, and reduction of activities of the occupiers in these territories," he said. "This is not a retreat, this is the result of the work of our defenders, who pushed them back."

RELATED Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Chinese counterpart

A delegation of Ukrainian lawmakers visiting Washington, D.C., on Wednesday also alleged that Russia was using the negotiations as a "smokescreen" to allow their forces to regroup and re-strategize.

"At this particular moment, these peace negotiations are far from real negotiations," Ivanna Klympush-Tisintsadze, who chairs the Ukrainian Parliamentary Committee on Integration of Ukraine to the European Union said.

Scenes from the rubble: Russian forces attack Ukraine capital, Kyiv

Ukrainian service members stand beside a damaged building in a residential area after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 18. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

Putin misinformed by military advisers on Ukraine war, U.S. officials say
World News // 3 hours ago
Putin misinformed by military advisers on Ukraine war, U.S. officials say
March 30 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has been misinformed by his military advisers about failures in the war on Ukraine, creating anger and tension in the Kremlin, U.S. officials said Wednesday.
Pentagon says way too soon to say Russia is de-escalating in Ukraine
World News // 13 hours ago
Pentagon says way too soon to say Russia is de-escalating in Ukraine
March 30 (UPI) -- Russian forces attacked cities across Ukraine overnight after promising to reduce military activity during new peace talks.
Joe Biden promises Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky $500 million in aid
World News // 7 hours ago
Joe Biden promises Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky $500 million in aid
March 30 (UPI) -- In a phone call Wednesday, President Joe Biden promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky some $500 million in assistance in Ukraine's fight against Russia.
Satellite images show Russian attack damage in Mariupol, long food lines
World News // 8 hours ago
Satellite images show Russian attack damage in Mariupol, long food lines
March 30 (UPI) -- Satellite images from Maxar technologies show immense destruction and devastation in Mariupol, Ukraine from Russian shelling and bombing.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Chinese counterpart
World News // 9 hours ago
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Chinese counterpart
March 30 (UPI) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met Wednesday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. It's Lavrov's first visit to China since Russia invaded Ukraine.
South Korea tests first solid-fuel rocket in wake of North Korea ICBM launch
World News // 9 hours ago
South Korea tests first solid-fuel rocket in wake of North Korea ICBM launch
SEOUL, March 30 (UPI) -- South Korea successfully tested its first home-produced solid fuel rocket Wednesday, the country's military said, in a boost to its space-based defense capabilities just days after North Korea test-launched an ICBM.
WHO says 43% rise in global COVID-19 deaths due to reporting methods, adjustments
World News // 11 hours ago
WHO says 43% rise in global COVID-19 deaths due to reporting methods, adjustments
March 30 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization said in a report Wednesday that COVID-19 deaths climbed by more than 40% last week -- but the surge is likely due to reporting changes rather than any medical reasons.
Report says healthcare failures caused over 200 baby deaths at British hospitals
World News // 12 hours ago
Report says healthcare failures caused over 200 baby deaths at British hospitals
March 30 (UPI) -- A review of some British hospitals found failures in maternity care at facilities across the country caused the unnecessary deaths of more than 200 babies in the last two decades, officials said Wednesday.
North Korean ICBM launch was staged; older missile used, Seoul says
World News // 12 hours ago
North Korean ICBM launch was staged; older missile used, Seoul says
SEOUL, March 30 (UPI) -- North Korea did not test-fire its enormous new Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile last week as it claimed, but instead launched an older ICBM, South Korea's military told lawmakers.
WFP warns Ukraine war threatens global food security
World News // 17 hours ago
WFP warns Ukraine war threatens global food security
March 30 (UPI) -- The war in Ukraine has created "a catastrophe on top of a catastrophe" unlike anything seen since the Second World War, the United Nations food chief said.
Biden won't invoke executive privilege for Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner
Biden won't invoke executive privilege for Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner
Amusement park ride harness was still locked after teen's death, Florida report says
Amusement park ride harness was still locked after teen's death, Florida report says
Judge finds Alex Jones in contempt of court, orders daily $25,000 fines
Judge finds Alex Jones in contempt of court, orders daily $25,000 fines
Tornado injures 7 in Springdale, Ark., as severe weather hits 4 states
Tornado injures 7 in Springdale, Ark., as severe weather hits 4 states
South Korea tests first solid-fuel rocket in wake of North Korea ICBM launch
South Korea tests first solid-fuel rocket in wake of North Korea ICBM launch
