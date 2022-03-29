Trending
March 29, 2022 / 7:43 AM

Russia, Ukraine hold first face-to-face peace talks in 2 weeks as war drags on

By Clyde Hughes
Ukrainian service members stand beside a damaged building in a residential area after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 18. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- For the first time in two weeks, negotiators from Kyiv and Moscow met on Tuesday to negotiate an end to Russia's bloody war in Ukraine -- hoping for a new cease-fire agreement at the talks in Turkey where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said both sides have a "responsibility" to stop fighting.

The talks in Istanbul are the first face-to-face peace negotiations since officials from both sides met in Antalya in Turkey earlier this month. No real progress was found at those negotiations, but both sides agreed to keep talking.

Since then, additional talks via remote video link have also failed to resolve differences between Kyiv and Moscow.

On Tuesday, negotiators met face-to-face at the Dolmabahce Palace and the talks were hosted by Erdogan, who urged both countries to work toward a resolution.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses Russian (L) and Ukrainian delegations on Tuesday before the start of new peace talks, at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by Turkish President Press Office via EPA-EFE
"We have now entered a period where concrete results are needed," Erdogan said, according to The Guardian. "[It should be] possible to reach a solution acceptable to the international community. [Continued fighting is] in no one's interest."

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kyiv considers a cease-fire its highest priority, but also hopes to at least get some consensus on humanitarian assistance for millions of Ukrainian civilians. Kuleba added, however, that Ukraine will not yield on shrinking its borders to Russia.

Before the talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he was willing to declare neutrality -- something that Russia has demanded -- and also was open to discussions about the disputed separatist-held regions of far eastern Ukraine known as the Donbas.

The Kremlin has recently concentrated on expanding territory controlled by those pro-Moscow separatists in the Donbas. Russian President Vladimir Putin last month declared the Donbas region to be fully independent of Ukraine like Crimea, which Moscow forcibly annexed in 2014.

During the new negotiations, Russian forces continued to assault targets across Ukraine as the war nears its sixth week.

Children and adults are seen Monday inside a subway station used as a bomb shelter amid fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE

On the ground, Ukrainian forces recaptured the Kyiv suburb of Irpin from Russia, but intelligence officials said Moscow has accelerated damage to infrastructure around the country.

A large portion of a regional government building in the key southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv was destroyed on Tuesday by a Russian missile attack, trapping several people.

British intelligence said that Mariupol, another southern port city, remains under Ukraine's control despite relentless bombardment by Russia that's damaged much of the city.

Ukrainian forces also report successful efforts in pushing some Russian forces back in the Kherson region, an area that was captured by Russia early this month.

"Several more settlements in the Kherson region have been liberated," Oleksandr Vilkul, the top official in Kryvyi Rih, said late Monday according to CNN. "The invaders are at a distance from Kryvyi Rih of at least [25 miles]."

Ukrtelecom, Ukraine's largest Internet provider, reported a major cyberattack on Monday by Russian forces.

Scenes from the Russian war on Ukraine

European Union leaders attend a summit at the Chateau de Versailles near Paris on March 11, 2022. Photo by the European Union/ UPI | License Photo

