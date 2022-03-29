Queen, royal family honors late Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey celebration

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II departs the Service of Thanksgiving celebrating the life of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain on Tuesday. Philip, who died last April, had a long association with Westminster Abbey -- including his own marriage to then-Princess Elizabeth there in 1947. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE
Prince Charles and Prince William -- the heir and second in line to the British throne -- both attended Tuesday's celebration with the queen's other children Prince Edward and Princess Anne.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and husband Prince Philip leave the Palace of Westminster after a parliamentary event on April 21, 1966. UPI Photo/File
Prince Harry, the queen's grandson, and his wife Meghan Markle did not attend Tuesday's ceremony honoring Prince Philip and opted to stay at their home in Los Angeles. Prince Harry has previously expressed concern about security for he and his children if they returned home to Britain.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had been married for 73 years before he died. He was the longest-serving consort of a reigning British monarch.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, accompanied by Prince Charles and Princess Anne, are driven from Buckingham Palace to attend an event at Guildhall prior to a Thanksgiving Service in Westminster Abbey in November 1972. UPI Photo/British Information Services/File
The 95-year-old queen and Prince Philip had a long association with Westminster Abbey. The two wed at the Gothic church, formally known as the Collegiate Church of Saint Peter at Westminster, in 1947.
Queen Elizabeth II ride in an open carriage with Prince Philip at the start of the Royal Ascot for the Ascot, England horse races on June 19, 1984. File Photo by Rob Taggart/UPI | License Photo