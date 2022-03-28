Advertisement
World News
March 28, 2022 / 4:37 AM

Gunmen kill 2 border police officers in northern Israel

By Darryl Coote
1/4
Gunmen kill 2 border police officers in northern Israel
Authorities said two police officers were killed Sunday night in a terrorist attack in the northern Israeli city of Hadera. Photo courtesy of Israel Police/Facebook

March 28 (UPI) -- Two police officers were fatally shot in a terrorist attack committed by the Islamic State in northern Israel, authorities and officials said, as the United States' top diplomat was in the country for a historic summit with several Arab nations.

The border police officers killed Sunday night have been identified as Shirel Aboukaret and Yezen Falah, both 19 years of age.

Advertisement

Bennett, who is attending meetings concerning the shooting from home after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier Monday morning, mourned the death of the two officers in a statement, saying they were killed "while defending civilians with their bodies from vile murders."

"The heart is broken," he said. "We will not forget their heroism."

RELATED Former Benjamin Netanyahu aide testifies in corruption trial

The shooting began at about 8:30 p.m. when two people exited a vehicle and opened fire on police in the city of Hadera, killing the two officers and injuring several others, including civilians, Israel Police said in a statement.

The shooters were "neutralized" by undercover police who confronted them after the violence erupted, authorities said, adding that at least two officers were "moderately injured" in the exchange in gunfire.

All those injured in the incident have been transferred to Hadera's Hillel Yafe Medical Center for treatment.

Advertisement
RELATED Nearly 400 civilians have died in Afghanistan since Taliban seized power, U.N. says

Israel's foreign ministry called the shooting "a terrorist attack" in a tweet Sunday night.

"Tonight's heinous terror attack is an attempt by violent extremists to terrorize and to damage the fabric of life here," foreign minister Yair Lapid said. "The State of Israel will uncompromisingly fight terrorism, and we will resolutely stand together with our allies against anyone who tries to harm us."

The shooting occurred as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the foreign ministers of Bahrain, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates were in the country for an historic summit as the Untied States seeks to revive Iran nuclear deal negotiations.

RELATED U.S. sanctions six Nigerian nationals for connections to Boko Haram

Lapid said the foreign diplomats had been informed of the attack and all condemned it and asked for their condolences to be sent to the families of the victims.

"We condemn today's terrorist attack in Hadera, Israel," Blinken tweeted on Sunday. "Such senseless acts of violence and murder have no place in society. We stand with our Israeli partners."

According to the prime minister's office, Bennett arrived Sunday night in Hadera and spoke with one of the counterterrorism officers who shot and killed the two gunmen. He also held a situation assessment with security personnel.

Advertisement

The attack came less than a week after four people were killed in an attack in southern Israel.

Bennett said Monday that both attacks were committed by supporters of the Islamic State terrorist organization and that security forces are now required to adjust themselves to the new threat.

"I call on citizens to continue being alert," he said Monday morning. "Together, we will defeat this enemy as well."

Latest Headlines

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tests positive for COVID-19
World News // 2 hours ago
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tests positive for COVID-19
March 28 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said in a statement Monday, a day after he met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Shanghai to lock down in two phases for mass COVID-19 testing
World News // 12 hours ago
Shanghai to lock down in two phases for mass COVID-19 testing
March 27 (UPI) -- Shanghai will lockdown in two phases beginning Monday to conduct mass COVID-19 testing amid a surge in cases in China.
El Salvador suspends rights, declares emergency over soaring gang violence
World News // 12 hours ago
El Salvador suspends rights, declares emergency over soaring gang violence
March 27 (UPI) -- El Salvador declared a state of emergency allowing for the temporary suspension of some constitutional rights Sunday in an effort to combat soaring gang violence.
Macron warns Biden to avoid 'escalation of words and actions' with Putin
World News // 14 hours ago
Macron warns Biden to avoid 'escalation of words and actions' with Putin
March 27 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday warned U.S. President Joe Biden against an "escalation of words and actions" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Pope Francis calls on society to 'abolish' war amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
World News // 17 hours ago
Pope Francis calls on society to 'abolish' war amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
March 27 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday said that society must "abolish" war before it "erases human history" as Russia's invasion of Ukraine extends beyond a month.
Gates Foundation, Qatar pledge $200M for African farmers battling climate change
World News // 17 hours ago
Gates Foundation, Qatar pledge $200M for African farmers battling climate change
March 27 (UPI) -- The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said Sunday it had partnered with the Qatar Fund for Development to pledge up to $200 million to help farmers battle climate change.
At least 8 killed, dozens hurt as bus plunges into southern India ravine
World News // 17 hours ago
At least 8 killed, dozens hurt as bus plunges into southern India ravine
March 27 (UPI) -- At least eight people were killed and more than 40 were injured when a bus carrying wedding guests plunged off a road in southern India and into a ravine, authorities said Sunday. 
Kremlin claims responsibility for fiery Lviv fuel depot attack
World News // 20 hours ago
Kremlin claims responsibility for fiery Lviv fuel depot attack
March 27 (UPI) -- Russia on Sunday claimed responsibility for the destruction of a fuel base near the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, where refugees have fled since the beginning of the Russian invasion.
U.S. sanctions six Nigerian nationals for connections to Boko Haram
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. sanctions six Nigerian nationals for connections to Boko Haram
March 26 (UPI) -- The United States sanctioned six individuals connected to the Nigerian terrorist organization Boko Haram.
FCC says Russian anti-virus firm Kaspersky poses risk to U.S. national security
World News // 1 day ago
FCC says Russian anti-virus firm Kaspersky poses risk to U.S. national security
March 26 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Friday added products from the Russian firm Kaspersky to its "Covered List" and said the company poses a risk to the national security of the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Colorado wildfire leaves nearly 20,000 people under evacuation orders
Colorado wildfire leaves nearly 20,000 people under evacuation orders
At least 8 killed, dozens hurt as bus plunges into southern India ravine
At least 8 killed, dozens hurt as bus plunges into southern India ravine
NBC poll: Biden's approval rating tumbles over Russia and inflation fears
NBC poll: Biden's approval rating tumbles over Russia and inflation fears
Macron warns Biden to avoid 'escalation of words and actions' with Putin
Macron warns Biden to avoid 'escalation of words and actions' with Putin
Two men arrested in Stockton, Calif., drive-by shooting that injured 3
Two men arrested in Stockton, Calif., drive-by shooting that injured 3
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement