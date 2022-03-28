Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 28, 2022 / 8:38 AM

Forces of U.S., Philippines open major military exercises amid China tensions

By Thomas Maresca
1/4
Forces of U.S., Philippines open major military exercises amid China tensions
The United States and the Philippines kicked off their annual Balikatan joint exercise Monday on the island of Luzon amid rising tensions with China. Photo courtesy U.S. Marine Corps

March 28 (UPI) -- The United States and the Philippines opened one of their largest-ever joint military exercises on Monday against the backdrop of an increasingly assertive China in the disputed South China Sea.

The Philippine-led annual exercise, called Balikatan, will involve 5,100 American military personnel and 3,800 members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in a range of drills including maritime security, amphibious operations, live-fire training, aviation operations, counterterrorism and disaster relief.

Advertisement

The event will take place across Luzon, the largest and most populous island in the Philippines, until April 8.

"During Balikatan, the U.S. military and AFP will train together to expand and advance shared tactics, techniques, and procedures that strengthen our response capabilities and readiness for real-world challenges," Maj. Gen. Jay Bargeron, U.S. 3rd Marine Division Commanding General, said in a statement. "Our alliance remains a key source of strength and stability in the Indo-Pacific region."

RELATED Philippines' Taal Volcano erupts forcing hundreds of families to evacuate

Balikatan, which means "shoulder-to-shoulder" in Tagalog, was canceled in 2020 and significantly scaled down in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exercises come as tensions with China are on the rise in the South China Sea, almost all of which Beijing claims as its territory.

Advertisement

The Philippines Coast Guard on Sunday accused its Chinese counterpart of nearly colliding with a Philippine patrol vessel in the disputed waters of the Scarborough Shoal.

RELATED Taiwan grounds Mirage fighter jets after crash

Philippine voters will go to the polls on May 9 to elect their next president. The front-runner, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., known as "Bongbong," has signaled that he plans to pursue Beijing-friendly policies. File Photo by Mark R. Cristino/EPA-EFE

The incident took place on March 2, the coast guard said, and was the fourth close call in less than a year at the shoal, a traditional fishing ground located around 120 miles off the coast of Luzon in the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

China has controlled the Scarborough Shoal since a 2012 standoff with the Philippines and an international tribunal in 2016 rejected China's historical claims over most of the South China Sea, but Beijing has ignored the decision.

Two weeks ago, Manila summoned the Chinese ambassador to complain about the "illegal incursion" of a Chinese naval ship into Philippine waters in the Sulu Sea.

RELATED U.S. Navy recovers F-35C stealth fighter jet that crashed in South China Sea

Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, who looked to pivot towards China when he took office in 2016, announced early in his tenure that he planned to cancel the Balikatan exercise and end a key military pact with the United States.

Advertisement

However, the populist strongman reversed his decision last summer amid a growing number of flare-ups with China, and in November loudly protested when Chinese coast guard vessels blocked and fired water cannons at Philippine supply ships.

Philippine voters will go to the polls on May 9 to elect their next president. The current front-runner, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., known as "Bongbong," has signaled that he plans to pursue Beijing-friendly policies. He is the son of former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who ruled the Philippines from 1965 until his removal from office in 1986.

Latest Headlines

Kim Jong Un says North Korea developing 'overwhelming military power that can't be stopped'
World News // 14 minutes ago
Kim Jong Un says North Korea developing 'overwhelming military power that can't be stopped'
SEOUL, March 28 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is warning that his country is developing "overwhelming military power that cannot be stopped," just days after the secretive state conducted its largest-ever test of an ICBM.
India-owned SsangYong's acquisition deal falls apart
World News // 18 minutes ago
India-owned SsangYong's acquisition deal falls apart
SEOUL, March 28 (UPI) -- South Korean automaker SsangYong Motor, which is owned by India's Mahindra & Mahindra, said Monday that a deal to sell SsangYong to Edison Motors had fallen apart due to the latter's failure to pay.
Blinken travels to Morocco to talk security after meet with Israeli, Palestinian leaders
World News // 40 minutes ago
Blinken travels to Morocco to talk security after meet with Israeli, Palestinian leaders
March 28 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Morocco on Monday after meeting with Israeli, Arab and Palestinian leaders over the weekend to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine and shore up support from allies.
Moscow says peace talks between Russia and Ukraine could start again Tuesday
World News // 2 hours ago
Moscow says peace talks between Russia and Ukraine could start again Tuesday
March 28 (UPI) -- The Kremlin said the next round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators could start as early as Tuesday in person as Russia continued its invasion on Monday.
Gunmen kill 2 border police officers in northern Israel
World News // 5 hours ago
Gunmen kill 2 border police officers in northern Israel
March 28 (UPI) -- Two police officers were fatally shot in a terrorist attack committed by the Islamic State in northern Israel, authorities and officials said.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tests positive for COVID-19
World News // 6 hours ago
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tests positive for COVID-19
March 28 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said in a statement Monday, a day after he met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Shanghai to lock down in two phases for mass COVID-19 testing
World News // 17 hours ago
Shanghai to lock down in two phases for mass COVID-19 testing
March 27 (UPI) -- Shanghai will lockdown in two phases beginning Monday to conduct mass COVID-19 testing amid a surge in cases in China.
El Salvador suspends rights, declares emergency over soaring gang violence
World News // 17 hours ago
El Salvador suspends rights, declares emergency over soaring gang violence
March 27 (UPI) -- El Salvador declared a state of emergency allowing for the temporary suspension of some constitutional rights Sunday in an effort to combat soaring gang violence.
Macron warns Biden to avoid 'escalation of words and actions' with Putin
World News // 19 hours ago
Macron warns Biden to avoid 'escalation of words and actions' with Putin
March 27 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday warned U.S. President Joe Biden against an "escalation of words and actions" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Pope Francis calls on society to 'abolish' war amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
World News // 21 hours ago
Pope Francis calls on society to 'abolish' war amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
March 27 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday said that society must "abolish" war before it "erases human history" as Russia's invasion of Ukraine extends beyond a month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 8 killed, dozens hurt as bus plunges into southern India ravine
At least 8 killed, dozens hurt as bus plunges into southern India ravine
Colorado wildfire leaves nearly 20,000 people under evacuation orders
Colorado wildfire leaves nearly 20,000 people under evacuation orders
NBC poll: Biden's approval rating tumbles over Russia and inflation fears
NBC poll: Biden's approval rating tumbles over Russia and inflation fears
Macron warns Biden to avoid 'escalation of words and actions' with Putin
Macron warns Biden to avoid 'escalation of words and actions' with Putin
Two men arrested in Stockton, Calif., drive-by shooting that injured 3
Two men arrested in Stockton, Calif., drive-by shooting that injured 3
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement