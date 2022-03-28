Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 28, 2022 / 7:36 AM

Moscow says peace talks between Russia and Ukraine could start again Tuesday

By Clyde Hughes
Ukrainian service members stand beside a damaged building in a residential area after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 18. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- The Kremlin said the next round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators could start as early as Tuesday in person as Russia continued its invasion on Monday.

Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said new talks will take place in Istanbul after Turkey agreed to host the talks. While Turkey said the discussions could start Monday, Peskov said negotiators would only arrive in Istanbul on Monday.

Advertisement

Peskov was not as optimistic about direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying no progress has been made in bringing them together.

Zelensky appeared to offer a diplomatic off-ramp for the Russian invasion Sunday, saying Ukraine could declare its "neutrality" and effectively renounce its past goal of joining NATO in a potential peace deal.

RELATED Biden to unveil 2023 budget; expected to ask for increase in military spending, tax on wealthy

He added, though, that Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity had to be part of any deal with Moscow, along with the departure of Russian troops. Zelensky made the comments in an interview with Russian journalists, but the Kremlin quickly banned publication.

In the meantime, Ukrainian officials said they believe Russia appears to now be concentrating on securing the eastern portion of the country that's controlled by separatists in an effort to divide the country similar to how Korea and Germany were after World War II and Vietnam was until the 1970s.

Advertisement

Despite heavy bombardment, Russia has failed to take control of most of Ukraine's major cities, including the capital of Kyiv because of strong resistance.

RELATED Macron warns Biden to avoid 'escalation of words and actions' with Putin

Kyiv officials said that schools would reopen online Monday and that "psychological support" for children would be offered to distract them from the war.

Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said no new humanitarian corridors would be opened out of major cities for fear of Russian "provocations" against civilians trying to escape the violence.

RELATED Pope Francis calls on society to 'abolish' war amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Latest Headlines

Gunmen kill 2 border police officers in northern Israel
World News // 3 hours ago
Gunmen kill 2 border police officers in northern Israel
March 28 (UPI) -- Two police officers were fatally shot in a terrorist attack committed by the Islamic State in northern Israel, authorities and officials said.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tests positive for COVID-19
World News // 5 hours ago
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tests positive for COVID-19
March 28 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said in a statement Monday, a day after he met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Shanghai to lock down in two phases for mass COVID-19 testing
World News // 15 hours ago
Shanghai to lock down in two phases for mass COVID-19 testing
March 27 (UPI) -- Shanghai will lockdown in two phases beginning Monday to conduct mass COVID-19 testing amid a surge in cases in China.
El Salvador suspends rights, declares emergency over soaring gang violence
World News // 15 hours ago
El Salvador suspends rights, declares emergency over soaring gang violence
March 27 (UPI) -- El Salvador declared a state of emergency allowing for the temporary suspension of some constitutional rights Sunday in an effort to combat soaring gang violence.
Macron warns Biden to avoid 'escalation of words and actions' with Putin
World News // 17 hours ago
Macron warns Biden to avoid 'escalation of words and actions' with Putin
March 27 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday warned U.S. President Joe Biden against an "escalation of words and actions" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Pope Francis calls on society to 'abolish' war amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
World News // 20 hours ago
Pope Francis calls on society to 'abolish' war amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
March 27 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday said that society must "abolish" war before it "erases human history" as Russia's invasion of Ukraine extends beyond a month.
Gates Foundation, Qatar pledge $200M for African farmers battling climate change
World News // 20 hours ago
Gates Foundation, Qatar pledge $200M for African farmers battling climate change
March 27 (UPI) -- The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said Sunday it had partnered with the Qatar Fund for Development to pledge up to $200 million to help farmers battle climate change.
At least 8 killed, dozens hurt as bus plunges into southern India ravine
World News // 21 hours ago
At least 8 killed, dozens hurt as bus plunges into southern India ravine
March 27 (UPI) -- At least eight people were killed and more than 40 were injured when a bus carrying wedding guests plunged off a road in southern India and into a ravine, authorities said Sunday. 
Kremlin claims responsibility for fiery Lviv fuel depot attack
World News // 23 hours ago
Kremlin claims responsibility for fiery Lviv fuel depot attack
March 27 (UPI) -- Russia on Sunday claimed responsibility for the destruction of a fuel base near the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, where refugees have fled since the beginning of the Russian invasion.
U.S. sanctions six Nigerian nationals for connections to Boko Haram
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. sanctions six Nigerian nationals for connections to Boko Haram
March 26 (UPI) -- The United States sanctioned six individuals connected to the Nigerian terrorist organization Boko Haram.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 8 killed, dozens hurt as bus plunges into southern India ravine
At least 8 killed, dozens hurt as bus plunges into southern India ravine
Colorado wildfire leaves nearly 20,000 people under evacuation orders
Colorado wildfire leaves nearly 20,000 people under evacuation orders
NBC poll: Biden's approval rating tumbles over Russia and inflation fears
NBC poll: Biden's approval rating tumbles over Russia and inflation fears
Macron warns Biden to avoid 'escalation of words and actions' with Putin
Macron warns Biden to avoid 'escalation of words and actions' with Putin
Two men arrested in Stockton, Calif., drive-by shooting that injured 3
Two men arrested in Stockton, Calif., drive-by shooting that injured 3
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement