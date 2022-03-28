Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tests positive for COVID-19

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (R) has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after meeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) in Jerusalem. Pool Photo by Abir Sultan/UPI. | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said in a statement Monday, a day after he met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The brief statement did not say when the 50-year-old tested positive but that he "is feeling well and will continue his agenda as planned from home." Advertisement

The prime minister will still hold a security assessment following Sunday night's attack in the Israeli city of Hadera that resulted in the deaths of two police officers, it said.

Bennett, who is inoculated against the pandemic and received a booster shot last summer, had met Sunday with Blinken who is in Israel for a summit with the foreign ministers of Arab nations Egypt, Morocco, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates as the United States seeks to revive Iran nuclear deal negotiations.

The four nations had normalized relations with Israel last year.

"Quick recovery, prime minister," Israel's foreign minister Yari Lapid tweeted.

Bennett, a vaccine proponent, is the latest world leader to be sicken by the virus, which has killed more than 6.1 million people, according to data curated by Johns Hopkins University.

Advertisement

Other leaders to test positive for COVID-19 include Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, France President Emmanuel Macron, Polish President Andrzej Duda and former U.S. President Donald Trump.