Advertisement
World News
March 26, 2022 / 8:41 PM

U.S. sanctions six Nigerian nationals for connections to Boko Haram

By Calley Hair
U.S. sanctions six Nigerian nationals for connections to Boko Haram
A man walks past an advertisement for the fight against terrorist group Boko Haram on the back of a public bus in Lagos, Nigeria, in 2015. The United States announced sanctions on six individuals over their connections to the group on Friday. File Photo by Ahmed Jallanzo/EPA

March 26 (UPI) -- The United States sanctioned six people connected to the Nigerian terrorist organization Boko Haram.

The Treasury Department added the people to its list of "specially designated nationals and blocked persons," the department announced on Friday. The group of Nigerian nationals includes Abdurrahman Ado Musa, Salihu Yusuf Adamu, Bashir Ali Yusuf, Muhammed Ibrahim Isa, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan, and Surajo Abubakar Muhammad.

Advertisement

Last year, the men were found guilty by a federal court in Abu Dhabi of setting up a Boko Haram cell in the United Arab Emirates to raise funds for armed fighters in Nigeria. They were also convicted of attempting to send $782,000 from Dubai to Nigeria.

Adamu and Muhammad were sentenced to life in prison for violating UAE anti-terrorism laws while Musa, Yusuf, Isa and Alhassan were sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by deportation.

RELATED Russian airstrike killed 300 at Ukraine theater packed with civilians, officials say

Under the terms of Friday's sanction, any property or interests within the United States owned by the individuals must be blocked and reported to the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control. The sanction also bans people in the United States from engaging in certain financial interactions with the men on the list.

"With this action, the United States joins the UAE in targeting terrorist financing networks of mutual concern," Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson said in a press release.

Advertisement

"Treasury continues to target financial facilitators of terrorist activity worldwide. We welcome multilateral action on this Boko Haram network to ensure that it is not able to move any further funds through the international financial system."

RELATED All 132 people aboard plane that crashed in China are dead, official reports

According to a statement from the State Department, the men were sanctioned for "having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, Boko Haram."

The United States designated Boko Haram as a terrorist group in 2013.

"The Nigeria-based group is responsible for numerous attacks in the northern and northeastern regions of the country as well as in the Lake Chad Basin in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger that have killed thousands of people since 2009," the State Department release said.

RELATED Afghan protesters call for Taliban to reopen schools for girls

Latest Headlines

FCC says Russian anti-virus firm Kaspersky poses risk to U.S. national security
World News // 1 hour ago
FCC says Russian anti-virus firm Kaspersky poses risk to U.S. national security
March 26 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Friday added products from the Russian firm Kaspersky to its "Covered List" and said the company poses a risk to the national security of the United States.
U.S to send $100 million to Ukrainian border for civilian evacuations
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S to send $100 million to Ukrainian border for civilian evacuations
March 26 (UPI) -- The United States will send an additional $100 million to Ukraine to help guards stationed on the border evacuate people fleeing the Russian invasion, the State Department announced on Saturday.
All 132 people aboard plane that crashed in China are dead, official reports
World News // 4 hours ago
All 132 people aboard plane that crashed in China are dead, official reports
March 26 (UPI) -- All 132 people aboard the plane that crashed in southern China earlier this week have died, a senior Chinese official announced on Saturday.
Afghan protesters call for Taliban to reopen schools for girls
World News // 5 hours ago
Afghan protesters call for Taliban to reopen schools for girls
March 26 (UPI) -- Dozens of women and girls in Afghanistan protested on the streets of Kabul on Saturday to call for the Taliban to reopen schools for girls.
Philippines' Taal Volcano erupts forcing hundreds of families to evacuate
World News // 6 hours ago
Philippines' Taal Volcano erupts forcing hundreds of families to evacuate
March 26 (UPI) -- Authorities evacuated hundreds of families in the Philippines after the Taal Volcano erupted Saturday morning out of fear of stronger eruptions.
Sen. Klobuchar says Minnesota man freed by Russian after fleeing Ukraine
World News // 6 hours ago
Sen. Klobuchar says Minnesota man freed by Russian after fleeing Ukraine
March 26 (UPI) -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Saturday that Minnesota man Tyler Jacob has been freed from custody after he was detained by Russian forces while leaving Ukraine.
Explosions heard in Lviv, location of thousands of Ukrainian refugees
World News // 7 hours ago
Explosions heard in Lviv, location of thousands of Ukrainian refugees
March 26 (UPI) -- At least six explosions were heard Saturday in the western city of Lviv, Ukraine, where refugees have fled since the beginning of the Russian invasion.
Ukraine's Zelensky makes surprise virtual appearance at energy forum in Doha
World News // 9 hours ago
Ukraine's Zelensky makes surprise virtual appearance at energy forum in Doha
March 26 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise video appearance Saturday at an energy forum in Qatar's capital Doha where he urged countries to increase energy production.
Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' in Warsaw speech
World News // 10 hours ago
Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' in Warsaw speech
March 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and said he "cannot remain in power" during a speech delivered in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday.
Interpol to help Moldova investigate human trafficking of Ukrainian refugees
World News // 21 hours ago
Interpol to help Moldova investigate human trafficking of Ukrainian refugees
March 25 (UPI) -- Interpol said Friday that the international law enforcement agency has sent a team to support Moldova officials with investigations into reports of human trafficking of Ukrainian refugees and other crimes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia changes focus of Ukraine war to 'liberation of Donbas'
Russia changes focus of Ukraine war to 'liberation of Donbas'
Rep. Fortenberry resigns from Congress after three felony convictions
Rep. Fortenberry resigns from Congress after three felony convictions
Philippines' Taal Volcano erupts forcing hundreds of families to evacuate
Philippines' Taal Volcano erupts forcing hundreds of families to evacuate
Trump hotel lease in D.C. approved for sale to CGI Merchant Group
Trump hotel lease in D.C. approved for sale to CGI Merchant Group
Helicopter crashes in North Texas killing student pilot, flight instructor
Helicopter crashes in North Texas killing student pilot, flight instructor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement