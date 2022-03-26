Advertisement
World News
March 26, 2022 / 10:47 AM

Biden meets with Ukrainian officials in Poland; to visit refugees

By Sommer Brokaw & Danielle Haynes
Biden meets with Ukrainian officials in Poland; to visit refugees
President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland. Photo by Marcin Obara/EPA-EFE

March 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian officials in the Polish capital of Warsaw on Saturday, the last day of his trip to Europe.

He spoke with Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba and Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov in a group meeting at a hotel in Warsaw, which also included U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Much of the discussion involved military matters and was therefore behind closed doors, but Ukrainian officials later said the United States offered more support.

"Today we did receive additional promises from the United States on how our defense cooperation will evolve," Kuleba said.

RELATED Interpol to help Moldova investigate human trafficking of Ukrainian refugees

"Ukrainian stamina and Western weapons, mostly American weapons, is the recipe for success on the battleground."

Biden arrived in Europe on Wednesday, which marked a month since the Russian war on Ukraine began, and held talks with NATO allies in Brussels before traveling to Warsaw, Poland, on Friday.

Saturday was the first time he was able to meet Ukrainian officials in person during the tour.

RELATED Russia changes focus of Ukraine war to 'liberation of Donbas'

Biden also held a bilateral meeting with Polish President Andrezj Duda at the presidential palace in Warsaw on Saturday to discuss how the United States and its allies are responding to the refugee crisis.

Biden reiterated comments he made earlier in the week stressing the importance of NATO member states to stay united regarding their response to the war.

"It's so important that we -- Poland and the United States -- keep in lock step with how we're proceeding," he said. "And also we do acknowledge that Poland is taking on a significant responsibility."

RELATED Russian airstrike killed 300 at Ukraine theater packed with civilians, officials say

Poland has taken in the vast majority of the more than 3 million Ukrainian refugees who have fled the fighting in their home country. Biden was

Biden is expected to meet with some of the 2 million Ukrainian refugees in Poland before giving a major speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, where he will explain how the "free world" should unite to resist Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"He will give a major address tomorrow that will speak to the stakes of this moment, the urgency of the challenge that lies ahead, what the conflict in Ukraine means for the world, and why it is so important that the free world sustain unity and resolve in the face of Russian aggression. He'll also talk about the context and history of this conflict and where he sees it going from here," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a preview Friday.

RELATED U.S., EU strike deal to cut Russian fuel dependency; Biden visits troops in Poland

Ukraine has been pressuring the United States to increase military assistance, and the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the establishment of a no-fly zone, but Biden has rejected more direct involvement, saying it could result in World War III.

"We are very disappointed, in all honesty," Andriy Yermak, head of the office of the president of Ukraine, told the Atlantic Council on Friday regarding the NATO summit in Brussels. "We would expect more bravery, expected some bold decisions. The alliance has taken decisions as if there's no war."

Still, Yermak said Ukraine was appreciative of Western military and humanitarian support.

On Friday, the United States and European Union announced an agreement to reduce Europe's dependency on Russian fossil fuels over the war in Ukraine aimed at fortifying an allied response to aid Ukraine and punishing Russia for its invasion of its neighbor.

More than 1,100 civilians have been killed in the war, the United Nations said Friday.

Scenes from the rubble: Russian forces attack Ukraine capital, Kyiv

Ukrainian service members stand beside a damaged building in a residential area after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 18. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

