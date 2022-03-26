Advertisement
World News
March 26, 2022 / 3:38 PM

Afghan protesters call for Taliban to reopen schools for girls

By Adam Schrader
Afghan protesters call for Taliban to reopen schools for girls
Afghan teachers hold signs during a protest near the main entrance of the ministry of education for raising their voices for their education rights and reopening the secondary and high schools for girls in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday. The Taliban on Wednesday barred high school girls from attending schools. Photo by EPA-EFE

March 26 (UPI) -- Dozens of women and girls in Afghanistan protested on the streets of Kabul on Saturday to call for the Taliban to reopen schools for girls.

The Taliban reopened secondary schools on Wednesday after winter break but broke a promise to allow girls above sixth grade to return to classrooms.

Girls in Afghanistan had been prevented from attending secondary schools since the Taliban took control of the country in August after U.S. forces withdrew.

The Taliban, which previously ruled the country from 1996 until after United States forces entered the country in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, had previously banned women from education.

However, the Islamic fundamentalist group said its latest decision was based on a lack of school uniforms that comply with Sharia law, according to Voice of America.

"I was going to study in grade 11, but unfortunately, when the Taliban came to power, our schools were closed," Fatima, one of the protesters, told Afghan outlet TOLO News. "As the boys have the right to education, we girls also have the right."

The decision by the Taliban to not allow girls to return to school was condemned by the United States and other international governments, indicating that the "de facto" regime would find it difficult to prove itself as a "respected" government on the international stage with such decisions.

"The de facto authorities' failure to adhere to commitments to reopen schools for girls above the sixth grade -- in spite of repeated commitments towards girls' education, including during my visit to Kabul two weeks ago -- is deeply damaging for Afghanistan," said Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, in a statement.

On Friday, the United States called off planned meetings with the Taliban at the Doha Forum in Qatar.

"We have canceled some of our engagements, including planned meetings in Doha around the Doha Forum, and have made clear that we see this decision as a potential turning point in our engagement," State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters Friday.

"This decision by the Taliban, if it is not swiftly reversed, will profoundly harm the Afghan people, the country's prospects for economic growth, and the Taliban's ambition to improve their relations with the international community."

Latest Headlines

Philippines' Taal Volcano erupts forcing hundreds of families to evacuate
World News // 2 hours ago
Philippines' Taal Volcano erupts forcing hundreds of families to evacuate
March 26 (UPI) -- Authorities evacuated hundreds of families in the Philippines after the Taal Volcano erupted Saturday morning out of fear of stronger eruptions.
Sen. Klobuchar says Minnesota man freed by Russian after fleeing Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
Sen. Klobuchar says Minnesota man freed by Russian after fleeing Ukraine
March 26 (UPI) -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Saturday that Minnesota man Tyler Jacob has been freed from custody after he was detained by Russian forces while leaving Ukraine.
3 explosions heard in Lviv, location of thousands of Ukrainian refugees
World News // 3 hours ago
3 explosions heard in Lviv, location of thousands of Ukrainian refugees
March 26 (UPI) -- Three explosions were heard Saturday in the western city of Lviv, Ukraine, where refugees have fled since the beginning of the Russian invasion.
Ukraine's Zelensky makes surprise virtual appearance at energy forum in Doha
World News // 5 hours ago
Ukraine's Zelensky makes surprise virtual appearance at energy forum in Doha
March 26 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise video appearance Saturday at an energy forum in Qatar's capital Doha where he urged countries to increase energy production.
Biden meets with Ukrainian officials in Poland; to visit refugees
World News // 5 hours ago
Biden meets with Ukrainian officials in Poland; to visit refugees
March 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian officials in the Polish capital of Warsaw on Saturday, the last day of his trip to Europe.
Interpol to help Moldova investigate human trafficking of Ukrainian refugees
World News // 16 hours ago
Interpol to help Moldova investigate human trafficking of Ukrainian refugees
March 25 (UPI) -- Interpol said Friday that the international law enforcement agency has sent a team to support Moldova officials with investigations into reports of human trafficking of Ukrainian refugees and other crimes.
British Museum to remove Sackler name from walls but keeps some ties to family
World News // 18 hours ago
British Museum to remove Sackler name from walls but keeps some ties to family
March 25 (UPI) -- The British Museum on Friday announced it would remove the name of the Sackler family from its galleries but would keep some ties to the family.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix still on after oil facility attack
World News // 21 hours ago
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix still on after oil facility attack
March 25 (UPI) -- Organizers for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix said the auto race is expected to go on despite an attack on a nearby oil facility in Jeddah that Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for Friday.
Russia changes focus of Ukraine war to 'liberation of Donbas'
World News // 21 hours ago
Russia changes focus of Ukraine war to 'liberation of Donbas'
March 25 (UPI) -- The Russian Defense Ministry on Friday appeared to change the focus of the war in Ukraine to the "liberation of Donbas."
Spotify suspends streaming in Russia over Kremlin media censorship
World News // 1 day ago
Spotify suspends streaming in Russia over Kremlin media censorship
March 25 (UPI) -- Spotify is suspending services in Russia due to the new Russian law restricting media coverage of the Ukraine war.
