March 25, 2022 / 10:10 AM

Russian airstrike killed 300 at Ukraine theater packed with civilians, officials say

By Clyde Hughes
A satellite image shows the aftermath of the March 16 airstrike on the Mariupol Drama Theater in Mariupol, Ukraine. The besieged southern port city of Mariupol has seen Russian bombardments for weeks. Photo by Maxar Technologies via EPA-EFE 

March 25 (UPI) -- Ukrainian government officials said on Friday that a Russian airstrike last week that destroyed a theater in Mariupol, which was being used as a makeshift bomb shelter, killed hundreds of people -- which would make it the single deadliest strike on a civilian target since the start of the war a month ago.

The Mariupol city council said that the strike killed about 300 people at the theater-turned-shelter on March 16. For weeks, Russian forces have been trying to capture the key port city in southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have said that some 1,300 civilians sought safety in the Mariupol Drama Theater -- which prominently displayed the Russian word for "children" painted in large letters outside the building so as to dissuade an attack.

"There is information, based on eyewitnesses, that about 300 people died in the Drama Theater in Mariupol as a result of a bombing by Russian aircraft," the city council said, according to CNN. ""We still do not want to believe in this horror.

"We still want to believe that everyone managed to escape. But the words of those who were inside the building at the time of this terrorist act say otherwise."

If the toll was 300, it's believed that the strike would be the deadliest Russian attack against a civilian target since the war began Feb. 24.

Mariupol city officials accused Russian forces of inhuman cruelty, saying that they knew civilians and children were housed in the building and the theater's large red roof made it easy to distinguish from other structures in the city.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the theater bombing has become a common characteristic in Moscow's war against Ukraine.

"We've seen numerous credible reports indiscriminate attacks and attacks deliberately targeting civilians, as well as other atrocities," Blinken said Wednesday, according to The Hill.

"Russia's forces have destroyed apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, critical infrastructure, civilian vehicles, shopping centers and ambulances, leaving thousands of innocent civilians killed or wounded."

Officials said after the attack last week that more than 100 people survived the airstrike and made it to another safe location.

March 25 (UPI) -- The Finland-based train operator VR said Friday it will end its service between Helsinki and St. Petersburg, Russia, because of European Union sanctions.
SEOUL, March 25 (UPI) -- Stellantis and LG Energy Solution announced plans to more than $4.1 billion to build a battery plant in Canada.
March 25 (UPI) -- Google has detected multiple attacks by North Korean government-backed hackers against U.S.-based organizations in the news media, IT, fintech and cryptocurrency industries, the company's cybersecurity unit said.
March 25 (UPI) -- The United States and the European Union announced a new agreement Friday aimed at reducing Europe's dependency on Russian fossil fuels over the war in Ukraine.
March 25 (UPI) -- The European Union has passed a new law that lays out a wide range of rules that target the world's most influential technology companies, and could change the way customers shop, see ads and interact online.
SEOUL, March 25 (UPI) -- Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Friday that the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile launched by North Korea represents a "different dimension" of threat and could reach the entire United States.
SEOUL, March 25 (UPI) -- North Korea confirmed the first-ever launch of its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday, with state media saying the test was conducted in preparation for a "long-standing confrontation with the U.S."
March 24 (UPI) -- A large majority of the United Nations General Assembly's 193 member states voted in favor of demanding full protection for civilians and humanitarian access in Ukraine while chastising Russia.
March 24 (UPI) -- The government of Ethiopia declared an "indefinite humanitarian truce, effective immediately," to expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in the war-scarred northern Tigray region where millions face famine.
March 24 (UPI) -- Ukraine conducted a prisoner swap with Russia which freed 10 border guards captured while defending a small island in the Black Sea, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Thursday.
