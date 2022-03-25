Spotify suspends streaming in Russia over Kremlin media censorship

March 25 (UPI) -- Spotify is suspending services in Russia due to the new Russian law restricting media coverage of the Ukraine war.
"Spotify has continued to believe that it's critically important to try and keep our service operational in Russia to provide trusted, independent news and information in the region," Spotify said in a statement. "Unfortunately, recently enacted legislation further restricting access to information, eliminating free expression, and criminalizing certain types of news puts the safety of Spotify's employees and possibly even our listeners at risk."