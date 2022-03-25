Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 25, 2022 / 6:53 AM

Japan: North Korea's long-range missile poses new threat level as entire U.S. in range

By Thomas Maresca
Japan: North Korea's long-range missile poses new threat level as entire U.S. in range
North Korea's Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile is capable of reaching the East Coast of the United States, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Friday. Photo by KCNA/UPI

SEOUL, March 25 (UPI) -- Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Friday that the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile launched by North Korea this week represents a "different dimension" of threat from the nuclear-armed state and estimated that it was capable of reaching the entire continental United States.

Pyongyang confirmed Friday that it had tested the massive Hwasong-17 for the first time on Thursday, saying that the missile traveled close to 700 miles and reached an altitude of 3,882 miles on a lofted trajectory, far higher than any previous North Korean ICBM.

Advertisement

"[The missile] poses a serious threat to the peace and stability of Japan, the region, and the international community which is on a different dimension from its series of launches so far," Kishi said at a news conference Friday.

"It depends on the weight of the warhead, but based on simple calculations we think that the range can exceed 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles)," he added. "In that case, the entire United States, including the East Coast, is within its range."

Kishi's assessment echoes what many analysts have said since the Hwasong-17 was first unveiled during a military parade in October 2020.

Japan's military said on Thursday that the missile landed in the sea about 93 miles from the northernmost island of Hokkaido inside its exclusive economic zone.

Advertisement

The Hwasong-17 is Pyongyang's first test of an ICBM since November 2017 and the launch ended a self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile launches.

North Korea is using the launch to "unilaterally escalate provocations against the international community, even as the international community is responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and it is absolutely unacceptable," Kishi said. "We firmly condemn this unforgivable outrage."

Latest Headlines

U.S., EU strike deal to cut Russian fuel dependency; Biden heads on to Poland
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S., EU strike deal to cut Russian fuel dependency; Biden heads on to Poland
March 25 (UPI) -- The United States and the European Union announced a new agreement early Friday aimed at reducing Europe's dependency upon Russian fossil fuels.
North Korea confirms launch of Hwasong-17, its largest-ever ICBM
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea confirms launch of Hwasong-17, its largest-ever ICBM
SEOUL, March 25 (UPI) -- North Korea confirmed the first-ever launch of its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday, with state media saying the test was conducted in preparation for a "long-standing confrontation with the U.S."
U.N. General Assembly demands protection for Ukrainians, chastises Russia over war
World News // 5 hours ago
U.N. General Assembly demands protection for Ukrainians, chastises Russia over war
March 24 (UPI) -- A large majority of the United Nations General Assembly's 193 member states voted in favor of demanding full protection for civilians and humanitarian access in Ukraine while chastising Russia.
Ethiopia declares Tigray truce to let aid into war-scarred region
World News // 7 hours ago
Ethiopia declares Tigray truce to let aid into war-scarred region
March 24 (UPI) -- The government of Ethiopia declared an "indefinite humanitarian truce, effective immediately," to expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in the war-scarred northern Tigray region where millions face famine.
Ukraine's Snake Island guards freed in prisoner exchange with Russia
World News // 12 hours ago
Ukraine's Snake Island guards freed in prisoner exchange with Russia
March 24 (UPI) -- Ukraine conducted a prisoner swap with Russia which freed 10 border guards captured while defending a small island in the Black Sea, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Thursday.
NATO extends Jens Stoltenberg's term as secretary-general another year
World News // 13 hours ago
NATO extends Jens Stoltenberg's term as secretary-general another year
March 24 (UPI) -- North Atlantic Treaty Organization member states agreed Thursday to extend Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's term another year amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine war could bring loss of aid, worsen food scarcity in Lebanon
World News // 14 hours ago
Ukraine war could bring loss of aid, worsen food scarcity in Lebanon
BEIRUT, Lebanon, March 24 (UPI) -- The Russian war in Ukraine has brought fears that food will become more scarce and life-saving humanitarian assistance could disappear from cash-strapped Lebanon, whose population is sinking deeper into poverty.
Biden: NATO 'would respond' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Biden: NATO 'would respond' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine
March 24 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that NATO would respond if Russia used chemical weapons in its invasion of Ukraine after attending a summit held by the alliance in Brussels.
Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky calls for global protests to reject Russian war
World News // 21 hours ago
Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky calls for global protests to reject Russian war
March 24 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for worldwide protests on Thursday that condemn Russia for its invasion into Ukraine, and for killing civilians and children over the past month.
Soccer fan riot in Lebanon during World Cup qualifier forces officials to clear stands
World News // 17 hours ago
Soccer fan riot in Lebanon during World Cup qualifier forces officials to clear stands
March 24 (UPI) -- Fans during a World Cup soccer match in Lebanon with Syria on Thursday started rioting in the stands, forcing officials to stop the match in the second half.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man dies after car crashes into 11-foot alligator in Florida
Man dies after car crashes into 11-foot alligator in Florida
Ketanji Brown Jackson: ABA evaluators reject GOP claims that SCOTUS nominee soft on crime
Ketanji Brown Jackson: ABA evaluators reject GOP claims that SCOTUS nominee soft on crime
Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, DNC alleging false Russian collusion claims
Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, DNC alleging false Russian collusion claims
Biden: NATO 'would respond' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine
Biden: NATO 'would respond' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine
Ukraine's Snake Island guards freed in prisoner exchange with Russia
Ukraine's Snake Island guards freed in prisoner exchange with Russia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement