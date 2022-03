1/4

Hundreds gather and hold up signs in Pershing Square as part of the Global Climate Strike in Los Angeles on September 20, 2019. The Fridays For Future school climate strikes resumed worldwide Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Friday marked the resumption of worldwide school climate strikes by young activists intent on sparking action to deal with causes of climate change. Hundreds of protests were expected on all seven continents. On its website, Fridays For Future posted a map of planned protest actions. Advertisement

"The catastrophic climate scenario that we are living in is the result of centuries of exploitation and oppression through colonialism, extractivism and capitalism, an essentially flawed socio-economic model which urgently needs to be replaced," Fridays For Future said in a statement on its website.

Many of the Fridays For Future actions in Europe were also tied to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Colonizers and capitalists are at the core of every system of oppression that has caused the climate crisis," Fridays For Future said, "and decolonization, using the tool of climate reparations, is the best kind of action."

Fridays For Future is a youth-led climate strike movement that started in August 2018 when then-15-year-old Greta Thunberg began a school strike for climate in Sweden.

She says young people are demanding a safe future.

Friday's school climate strikes started in New Zealand.

Fridays For Future tweeted a video of the New York City protests and other actions happening around the world.

Demands of the school climate strike activists include keeping the global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels, ensuring climate justice and equality, and listening to the best science when it comes to climate action.