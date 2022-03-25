Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 25, 2022 / 9:30 AM

Stellantis, LG Energy Solution to invest $4.1B in Canada battery plant

By Kim Hye-ran & Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
Stellantis, LG Energy Solution to invest $4.1B in Canada battery plant
LG Energy Solution Executive Vice President Kim Dong-myung announces his company’s joint investment with Stellantis to build an EV battery factory in Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of LG Energy Solution

SEOUL, March 25 (UPI) -- Stellantis and LG Energy Solution announced plans to more than $4.1 billion to build a battery plant in Canada.

The companies plan to build the factory in Ontario, where they will produce lithium-ion battery cells and modules for Stellantis' electric vehicles, which will be shipped to North American markets.

Advertisement

They said Wednesday the new facilities would have an annual production capacity of more than 45GWh and would be operational in the first quarter of 2024, creating 2,500 jobs.

"Our joint venture with LG Energy Solution is yet another stepping stone to achieving our aggressive electrification roadmap in the region aimed at hitting 50% of battery electric vehicle sales in the U.S. and Canada by the end of the decade," Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said in a statement.

RELATED Maserati to offer electric GranTurismo in 2023, all-electric lineup by 2025

LG Energy Solution CEO Kwon Young-soo said the new factory is vital for its strategy of powering more EVs around the world.

"Through this joint venture, LG Energy Solution will be able to position itself as a critical player in building green energy value chains in the region," Kwon said.

Stellantis is the world's fourth-largest automaker, and LG Energy Solution is the No. 2 manufacturer of electric vehicle batteries globally. The two have teamed up in the EV market.

Advertisement
RELATED Stellantis makes over $15 billion in first full year since merger of FCA, Peugeot

Last year, the two companies announced a plan to construct a battery factory with a capacity of 40GWh in the United States, with a completion date in 2024.

"The EV market is doubling every year in North America. Hence, the demand for EV batteries is expected to outstrip their supply in a few years," Daelim University automotive Professor Kim Pil-soo told UPI News Korea.

RELATED Ford, SK to build battery factory in Turkey

Latest Headlines

Russian airstrike killed 300 at Ukraine theater packed with civilians, officials say
World News // 3 minutes ago
Russian airstrike killed 300 at Ukraine theater packed with civilians, officials say
March 25 (UPI) -- Officials said Friday that a Russian airstrike last week on a theater in Mariupol, which was being used as a makeshift bomb shelter, killed hundreds of people in what may be the deadliest single attack of the war.
Google: North Korean hackers targeted U.S. media, IT, crypto firms
World News // 1 hour ago
Google: North Korean hackers targeted U.S. media, IT, crypto firms
March 25 (UPI) -- Google has detected multiple attacks by North Korean government-backed hackers against U.S.-based organizations in the news media, IT, fintech and cryptocurrency industries, the company's cybersecurity unit said.
U.S., EU strike deal to cut Russian fuel dependency; Biden heads on to Poland
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S., EU strike deal to cut Russian fuel dependency; Biden heads on to Poland
March 25 (UPI) -- The United States and the European Union announced a new agreement Friday aimed at reducing Europe's dependency on Russian fossil fuels over the war in Ukraine.
New EU law targets big tech companies with expansive digital antitrust law
World News // 2 hours ago
New EU law targets big tech companies with expansive digital antitrust law
March 25 (UPI) -- The European Union has passed a new law that lays out a wide range of rules that target the world's most influential technology companies, and could change the way customers shop, see ads and interact online.
Japan: North Korea's long-range missile poses new threat level as entire U.S. in range
World News // 3 hours ago
Japan: North Korea's long-range missile poses new threat level as entire U.S. in range
SEOUL, March 25 (UPI) -- Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Friday that the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile launched by North Korea represents a "different dimension" of threat and could reach the entire United States.
North Korea confirms launch of Hwasong-17, its largest-ever ICBM
World News // 7 hours ago
North Korea confirms launch of Hwasong-17, its largest-ever ICBM
SEOUL, March 25 (UPI) -- North Korea confirmed the first-ever launch of its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday, with state media saying the test was conducted in preparation for a "long-standing confrontation with the U.S."
U.N. General Assembly demands protection for Ukrainians, chastises Russia over war
World News // 8 hours ago
U.N. General Assembly demands protection for Ukrainians, chastises Russia over war
March 24 (UPI) -- A large majority of the United Nations General Assembly's 193 member states voted in favor of demanding full protection for civilians and humanitarian access in Ukraine while chastising Russia.
Ethiopia declares Tigray truce to let aid into war-scarred region
World News // 10 hours ago
Ethiopia declares Tigray truce to let aid into war-scarred region
March 24 (UPI) -- The government of Ethiopia declared an "indefinite humanitarian truce, effective immediately," to expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in the war-scarred northern Tigray region where millions face famine.
Ukraine's Snake Island guards freed in prisoner exchange with Russia
World News // 15 hours ago
Ukraine's Snake Island guards freed in prisoner exchange with Russia
March 24 (UPI) -- Ukraine conducted a prisoner swap with Russia which freed 10 border guards captured while defending a small island in the Black Sea, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Thursday.
NATO extends Jens Stoltenberg's term as secretary-general another year
World News // 16 hours ago
NATO extends Jens Stoltenberg's term as secretary-general another year
March 24 (UPI) -- North Atlantic Treaty Organization member states agreed Thursday to extend Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's term another year amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man dies after car crashes into 11-foot alligator in Florida
Man dies after car crashes into 11-foot alligator in Florida
Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, DNC alleging false Russian collusion claims
Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, DNC alleging false Russian collusion claims
Ukraine's Snake Island guards freed in prisoner exchange with Russia
Ukraine's Snake Island guards freed in prisoner exchange with Russia
Voters sue to block Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for re-election
Voters sue to block Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for re-election
Man in Michigan gov. kidnap plot expected to die in police shootout
Man in Michigan gov. kidnap plot expected to die in police shootout
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement