Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 25, 2022 / 2:46 AM

North Korea confirms launch of Hwasong-17, its largest-ever ICBM

By Thomas Maresca
1/4
North Korea confirms launch of Hwasong-17, its largest-ever ICBM
North Korea test-fired its Hwasong-17 ICBM, state media confirmed on Friday, marking the first full-scale launch of a long-range missile since 2017. Photo by KCNA/UPI

SEOUL, March 25 (UPI) -- North Korea confirmed the first-ever launch of its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday, with state-run media saying the test was conducted as a nuclear deterrent in preparation for a "long-standing confrontation" with the United States.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "personally guided the overall process of the test-launch of the new type ICBM Hwasongpho-17" on Thursday, Korea Central News Agency reported.

Advertisement

The ICBM was fired from Pyongyang International Airport and traveled 677 miles for 67 minutes before accurately hitting a target in the sea near Japan, the KCNA report said.

The missile reached an altitude of 3,882 miles, far higher than the North's previous ICBM launches. It was fired at a lofted angle "in consideration of the security of neighboring countries," KCNA said.

RELATED North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile for first time in almost 5 years

Japan said on Thursday that the missile splashed down 93 miles from the northernmost island of Hokkaido, inside its exclusive economic zone.

Advertisement

Kim Jong Un had prioritized the development of the Hwasong-17 as a response to "the inevitability of the long-standing confrontation with the U.S. imperialists accompanied by the danger of a nuclear war," KCNA said.

Pyongyang's nuclear negotiations with Washington have been at a standstill since a February 2019 summit with Kim and then-U.S. President Donald Trump ended without an agreement. North Korea has conducted a flurry of weapons tests since the beginning of this year.

RELATED U.N. report: North Korea food shortages, human rights abuses worst in years

The Hwasong-17 "exactly met the design requirements" and its launch proved that it was ready for operation "under wartime environment and conditions," the KCNA report said.

Thursday's launch marked the first ICBM fired by Pyongyang since November 2017 and brought a definitive end to a self-imposed moratorium on long-range missiles and nuclear tests that Kim announced during a period of renewed detente with Seoul and Washington in 2018.

Images provided by KCNA Friday showed that the Hwasong-17 was fired from a mobile transporter erector launcher, or TEL, which marks a first for the secretive regime, analyst Joseph Dempsey of the International Institute for Strategic Studies noted.

RELATED U.S. Forces Korea intensifies missile defense training over growing North Korean threat

Firing from a mobile launcher would make the missile, which analysts believe may be capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads, much more difficult to detect.

Advertisement

The Hwasong-17 went farther, flew longer and reached a greater altitude than North Korea's previous ICBMs. Its predecessor, the Hwasong-15, hit an altitude of about 2,780 miles and traveled 950 miles in 53 minutes in November 2017.

Analysts have estimated that the missile, first shown at a military parade in October 2020, is over 80 feet long and can fly around 9,300 miles -- far enough to cover the entire continental United States.

Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, called the Hwasong-17 the "largest liquid propellant missile ever launched from a road-mobile launcher. Ever. Anywhere."

The launch drew immediate condemnation from the United States, South Korea and Japan.

Washington on Thursday announced new sanctions on five individuals and entities in North Korea and Russia for transferring sensitive items to the North's missile program.

"These measures are part of our ongoing efforts to impede the DPRK's ability to advance its missile program and they highlight the negative role Russia plays on the world stage as a proliferator to programs of concern," State Deptartment spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

Advertisement

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to hold a meeting on Friday afternoon to discuss the North's recent launches, according to its public calendar.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the missile test a breach of North Korea's self-imposed moratorium and a clear violation of Security Council resolutions.

"The launch of the long-range missile risks a significant escalation of tensions in the region," Guterrres said in a statement released by his spokesman Thursday.

South Korea's military responded Thursday with a live-fire drill of missiles from the ground, sea and air in a demonstration of its "ability and willingness to respond immediately," its Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

President Moon Jae-in convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council on Thursday and said "there should be no gaps in security" in the transition to the incoming administration of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol.

Yoon, the conservative candidate who won the presidential election earlier this month, will take office in May. He campaigned on taking a harder line against Pyongyang and on Friday issued a "stern warning to North Korea that there is nothing you can gain from provocations."

"South Korea will maintain a stronger security posture to protect freedom and peace," Yoon wrote on his Facebook page.

Advertisement

Thursday's launch came a week after a missile believed to be an ICBM was fired from the same airport and reportedly exploded in the air near Pyongyang.

North Korea conducted a pair of missile launches on Feb. 27 and March 5 that it said were connected to a new reconnaissance satellite program. U.S. and South Korean officials concluded that they were tests of a new ICBM system.

Latest Headlines

U.N. General Assembly demands protection for Ukrainians, chastises Russia over war
World News // 2 hours ago
U.N. General Assembly demands protection for Ukrainians, chastises Russia over war
March 24 (UPI) -- A large majority of the United Nations General Assembly's 193 member states voted in favor of demanding full protection for civilians and humanitarian access in Ukraine while chastising Russia.
Ethiopia declares Tigray truce to let aid into war-scarred region
World News // 4 hours ago
Ethiopia declares Tigray truce to let aid into war-scarred region
March 24 (UPI) -- The government of Ethiopia declared an "indefinite humanitarian truce, effective immediately," to expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in the war-scarred northern Tigray region where millions face famine.
Ukraine's Snake Island guards freed in prisoner exchange with Russia
World News // 9 hours ago
Ukraine's Snake Island guards freed in prisoner exchange with Russia
March 24 (UPI) -- Ukraine conducted a prisoner swap with Russia which freed 10 border guards captured while defending a small island in the Black Sea, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Thursday.
NATO extends Jens Stoltenberg's term as secretary-general another year
World News // 10 hours ago
NATO extends Jens Stoltenberg's term as secretary-general another year
March 24 (UPI) -- North Atlantic Treaty Organization member states agreed Thursday to extend Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's term another year amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine war could bring loss of aid, worsen food scarcity in Lebanon
World News // 11 hours ago
Ukraine war could bring loss of aid, worsen food scarcity in Lebanon
BEIRUT, Lebanon, March 24 (UPI) -- The Russian war in Ukraine has brought fears that food will become more scarce and life-saving humanitarian assistance could disappear from cash-strapped Lebanon, whose population is sinking deeper into poverty.
Biden: NATO 'would respond' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine
World News // 22 hours ago
Biden: NATO 'would respond' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine
March 24 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that NATO would respond if Russia used chemical weapons in its invasion of Ukraine after attending a summit held by the alliance in Brussels.
Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky calls for global protests to reject Russian war
World News // 18 hours ago
Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky calls for global protests to reject Russian war
March 24 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for worldwide protests on Thursday that condemn Russia for its invasion into Ukraine, and for killing civilians and children over the past month.
Soccer fan riot in Lebanon during World Cup qualifier forces officials to clear stands
World News // 13 hours ago
Soccer fan riot in Lebanon during World Cup qualifier forces officials to clear stands
March 24 (UPI) -- Fans during a World Cup soccer match in Lebanon with Syria on Thursday started rioting in the stands, forcing officials to stop the match in the second half.
BTS management top-earning Korean business leaders in 2021
World News // 15 hours ago
BTS management top-earning Korean business leaders in 2021
SEOUL, March 24 (UPI) -- Officials at HYBE, the management company for K-pop sensation BTS, had the highest earnings among South Korean business leaders last year, data released Thursday revealed.
British court rules against ruler of Dubai in child custody case
World News // 16 hours ago
British court rules against ruler of Dubai in child custody case
March 24 (UPI) -- The family division of the high court in England and Wales has ruled that the ruler of Dubai will have no face-to-face contact with his children from his marriage to Princess Haya.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man dies after car crashes into 11-foot alligator in Florida
Man dies after car crashes into 11-foot alligator in Florida
Ketanji Brown Jackson: ABA evaluators reject GOP claims that SCOTUS nominee soft on crime
Ketanji Brown Jackson: ABA evaluators reject GOP claims that SCOTUS nominee soft on crime
Biden: NATO 'would respond' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine
Biden: NATO 'would respond' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine
Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, DNC alleging false Russian collusion claims
Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, DNC alleging false Russian collusion claims
Ukraine's Snake Island guards freed in prisoner exchange with Russia
Ukraine's Snake Island guards freed in prisoner exchange with Russia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement