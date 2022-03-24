Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 24, 2022 / 9:44 AM

Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky calls for global protests to reject Russian war

By Clyde Hughes
A protester holds up a photo of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outside the Russian Embassy in Washington on Tuesday. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for worldwide protests on Thursday that condemn Russia for its invasion into Ukraine and for killing civilians and children over the past month.

In a speech while standing in front of a government building in the capital Kyiv, Zelensky said that pressure from ordinary citizens around the world is the best way to halt Moscow's military advances in his country.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian leader urged people in all countries to demonstrate their opposition to the Russian war on Thursday

"Make yourself visible and heard," Zelensky said in his address, according to The Washington Post. "Say that people matter, freedom matters. Peace matters. Ukraine matters."

RELATED Use naming, shaming to disrupt Vladimir Putin's 'strong man' attitude

Over the past month, Zelensky has shown that he's a skilled orator in rallying supporters to the Ukrainian cause. He's also spoken to several governments and parliaments, including a rare foreign address to a joint session of U.S. Congress.

Zelensky asked for the global protests "in the name of peace" in his speech late on Wednesday -- which came before three major summits on Thursday involving NATO, the European Council and Group of Seven nations.

Zelensky's appeal for dissent came just hours before a NATO summit that invited a number of leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, pictured here speaking with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday. Photo by NATO/UPI

"Our firm position will be represented at these three summits. At these three summits we will see: Who is a friend, who is a partner, and who betrayed us for money," he said, according to The Guardian.

Advertisement
RELATED Biden, NATO leaders convene at summit to weigh next steps to punish Russia for Ukraine war

"The world must stop the war. Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities, come in the name of peace, come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life."

Zelensky was scheduled to remotely address the NATO summit, which was the first of the three meetings on Thursday.

The Ukrainian leader asked in his remarks that NATO permit "effective and unrestricted" support for Ukraine to repel Russian forces, including weapons if necessary. NATO has said that it will increase troop numbers along its eastern flank in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

RELATED EU announces aid for refugees, companies, economies affected by Ukraine war

Russia had has mixed success since its invasion on Feb. 24. NATO estimates that 15,000 Russian troops have been killed so far -- which is about the same toll that Moscow suffered over the entire 1980s during its 10-year war in Afghanistan. Zelensky has said previously that at least 1,300 Ukrainian troops have died, a number that most analysts believe is likely far greater.

Zelensky's call for activism came as U.S. President Joe Biden announced a package of new sanctions and economic punishments for Moscow for starting the war in Ukraine.

Scenes from the rubble: Russian forces attack Ukraine capital, Kyiv

Ukrainian service members stand beside a damaged building in a residential area after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 18. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

U.S. sanctions rich Russians, lawmakers over Ukraine as Biden, NATO leaders attend summit
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S. sanctions rich Russians, lawmakers over Ukraine as Biden, NATO leaders attend summit
March 24 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the United States is leveling new sanctions against more than 400 wealthy Russians, elected officials and defense contractors for the war in Ukraine.
Russia restricts Google News, alleges false Ukraine war news
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia restricts Google News, alleges false Ukraine war news
March 24 (UPI) -- Russia's media regulator has restricted access to Google News, alleging it is conveying "false" news about Russia's Ukraine invasion.
North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile for first time in almost 5 years
World News // 7 hours ago
North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile for first time in almost 5 years
SEOUL, March 24 (UPI) -- North Korea test fired a new intercontinental ballistic missile Thursday that landed in the waters off Japan, South Korean and Japanese military officials said -- the secretive regime's most provocative test since 2017.
EU announces aid for refugees, companies, economies affected by Ukraine war
World News // 9 hours ago
EU announces aid for refugees, companies, economies affected by Ukraine war
March 23 (UPI) -- The European Union announced a slew of Ukraine-related measures, aimed at bolstering not only the besieged nation's military but also the capacity of neighboring countries to accept refugees.
Taliban abruptly closes high schools for girls in Afghanistan
World News // 18 hours ago
Taliban abruptly closes high schools for girls in Afghanistan
March 23 (UPI) -- The Taliban backtracked on their promise to allow young women to get an education, closing girls high schools in Afghanistan abruptly Wednesday.
Nestlé to discontinue production of non-essential items in Russia
World News // 16 hours ago
Nestlé to discontinue production of non-essential items in Russia
March 23 (UPI) -- Nestlé will discontinue the production and sale of all non-essential products in Russia, the food giant announced Wednesday, halting operations for brands in the country including Nesquik and Kit Kat.
Former Benjamin Netanyahu aide testifies in corruption trial
World News // 17 hours ago
Former Benjamin Netanyahu aide testifies in corruption trial
March 23 (UPI) -- A onetime close aide to former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the stand for the first time in Netanyahu's ongoing corruption trial on Wednesday.
Senior adviser to Russian President Putin resigns in wake of Ukraine invasion
World News // 20 hours ago
Senior adviser to Russian President Putin resigns in wake of Ukraine invasion
March 23 (UPI) -- Russian climate envoy Anatoly Chubais has resigned, the Kremlin confirmed Wednesday, marking the first senior adviser to President Vladimir Putin to leave his post since the invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine says Russia's agreed to open more escape corridors; Poland expels Russian diplomats
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine says Russia's agreed to open more escape corridors; Poland expels Russian diplomats
March 23 (UPI) -- Ukraine agreed on Wednesday to a new deal with Russia to open several humanitarian corridors that can be used to evacuate refugees, officials said as Russia kept up attacks across the country.
Searchers find 'black box' in wreckage of China Eastern Airlines Flight MU5735
World News // 1 day ago
Searchers find 'black box' in wreckage of China Eastern Airlines Flight MU5735
March 23 (UPI) -- State media reported that one of the "black boxes" from China Eastern Airlines Flight MU5735 was found Wednesday, which will provide investigators with vital information on the cause of the crash in southern China.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senior adviser to Russian President Putin resigns in wake of Ukraine invasion
Senior adviser to Russian President Putin resigns in wake of Ukraine invasion
Authorities pull former Trump aide Paul Manafort off plane over passport
Authorities pull former Trump aide Paul Manafort off plane over passport
California Gov. Newsom proposes $400 checks for gas price relief
California Gov. Newsom proposes $400 checks for gas price relief
U.S. Supreme Court rules against Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' district map
U.S. Supreme Court rules against Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' district map
Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright dead at 84
Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright dead at 84
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement