NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gives a news conference at the end of an extraordinary NATO summit at the alliance headquarters in Brussels on Thursday. Photo by Stephanie Lecocq/EPA-EFE

March 24 (UPI) -- North Atlantic Treaty Organization member states agreed Thursday to extend Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's term another year amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. His second four-year term was set to expire Sept. 30, but leaders voted to extend the mandate to Sept. 30, 2023. Advertisement

"Honored by the decision of NATO heads of state and government to extend my term as secretary-general until 30 September 2023," the former Norwegian prime minister tweeted. "As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our Alliance strong and our people safe."

The decision came amid an emergency NATO meeting in Brussels Thursday to discuss Russia's monthlong war on Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly asked for admittance to the military alliance against Russia's wishes, leading to the invasion.

Zelensky spoke to NATO members gathered in Brussels by video on Thursday and asked for more military aid, including tanks and jets, to help fend off the Russian attacks.

U.S. President Joe Biden praised Stoltenberg for leading NATO during the security crisis created by Russia along the alliance's eastern flanks.

"NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has done a remarkable job leading and strengthening our Alliance -- particularly during this critical moment for international security," Biden tweeted Thursday. "I welcome the extension of his tenure and look forward to working closely together in the year ahead."

