March 24, 2022 / 3:42 AM

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile in latest weapons test

By Thomas Maresca
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile in latest weapons test
North Korea fired a possible ballistic missile into the sea Thursday, the militaries of South Korea and Japan announced. The launch is Pyongyang's 12th of the year and comes a week after the reported failure of an ICBM test.  File Photo by Jeon Heon-kyun/EPA-EFE/

SEOUL, March 24 (UPI) -- North Korea fired an unidentified projectile that may have been a ballistic missile on Thursday, the militaries of South Korea and Japan said, one week after reports of a failed long-range missile test.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message to reporters that North Korea had fired an "unknown projectile" into the sea between Korea and Japan.

Japan's Ministry of Defense also announced that it had detected the launch, saying that North Korea had fired a possible ballistic missile.

The launch Thursday was Pyongyang's 12th weapons test of the year and comes days after the secretive state reportedly shot artillery rounds from multiple rocket launchers into the Yellow Sea on Sunday.

RELATED U.N. report: North Korea food shortages, human rights abuses worst in years

Last week, North Korea fired a missile from its international airport near Pyongyang that the South Korean military said exploded in the air shortly after launch. Observers believe the North was attempting a test of its largest intercontinental ballistic missile.

North Korea conducted a pair of missile launches on Feb. 27 and March 5 that it claims were connected to a new reconnaissance satellite program. However, U.S. and South Korean officials concluded they were tests of a new ICBM system, likely the enormous Hwasong-17 that Pyongyang first unveiled at a military parade in October 2020.

Washington and Seoul have said that North Korea may be preparing to conduct a full launch of an ICBM for the first time since 2017. Leader Kim Jong Un suggested in January that he was ready to consider lifting a self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile and nuclear weapons tests.

RELATED North Korean missile launch fails, explodes near Pyongyang in possible ICBM test

Observers are keeping an eye on the April 15 anniversary of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung's birth as a potential showcase for an ICBM or satellite launch. North Korean state media on Thursday announced plans for major festivals surrounding the anniversary, while Voice of America reported last week that thousands of troops appeared to be preparing for a massive military parade.

RELATED U.S. Forces Korea intensifies missile defense training over growing North Korean threat

