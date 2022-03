Fans during a World Cup soccer match on Thursday in Lebanon with Syria started rioting in the stands, forcing officials to stop the match in the second half. File Photo by Oris Arisara/Shutterstock

March 24 (UPI) -- Fans during a World Cup soccer match in Lebanon with Syria on Thursday started rioting in the stands, forcing officials to stop the match in the second half. Authorities said they did not know what sparked the melee at Saida Municipal Stadium in Sidon, Lebanon, but it forced both teams to leave the field. Once security personnel cleared the stadium, the match was allowed to continue, with Syria winning 3-0. Advertisement

Despite the loss, Lebanon can still advance in qualifying with a win in its next qualifying match. Media reports did not give additional details or say how long it took to restart the closing minutes of the match.

In a previous match in October, Lebanon defeated Syria 3-2 in Amman, Jordan, which allowed them to improve their standing in World Cup qualifying.