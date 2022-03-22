Maserati unveils the Grecale; first all-electric SUV will go on sale in 2023

Maserati said its Grecale compact sport-utility vehicle will go on sale sometime in 2023 and will be its first all-electric SUV. Photo courtesy Maserati

March 22 (UPI) -- Italian automaker Maserati on Tuesday unveiled its first entry into the luxury EV market -- an all-electric compact sport-utility vehicle that it says will be available next year. Maserati unveiled the Grecale compact SUV, which will have multiple powertrain options, including an all-electric motor, the company said. Advertisement

The Grecale, which is named after a Mediterranean wind, is part of a class of electric vehicles that Maserati announced last week that will be sold under the Folgore, Italian for "lightning," nameplate.

"Grecale is a range within a range, the Trident brand's fullest ever," the company said in a statement Tuesday.

"An extremely wide range of engines is available: conventional internal combustion, hybrid and, in a year's time, Grecale will also be the first full-electric SUV in Maserati history."

The Grecale and the Folgore lineup are part of Maserati's plans to sell only electric vehicles by the start of the 2030s. When that happens, it will no longer sell gasoline-powered vehicles.

Maserati said the Grecale will have 400-volt technology similar to most EVs on the road today, but didn't specify other details such as range, battery size and charging time.

The company said last week that the all-electric GranTurismo will go on sale next year. Maserati is next expected to unveil the electric Grancabrio GT.